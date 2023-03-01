To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Food & Water Watch
Peter Hart, phart@fwwatch.org

New Bill Seeks to Prop Up More Carbon Capture Scams

It is time to stop wasting public money on bogus tech

A new bill introduced by Senators Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Bill Cassidy (R-La), the Captured Carbon Utilization Parity Act of 2023, would increase funding for carbon capture schemes – a false climate ‘solution’ that overwhelmingly exists to support additional oil drilling.

The bill aims to increase the amount in tax credits (which were increased in the Inflation Reduction Act) that carbon capture projects can claim through the 45Q program when used for various things, including petrochemical, plastic production or synthetic fuels. At present, the vast majority of carbon is re-used in oil extraction (what is known as enhanced oil recovery).

Food & Water Watch Policy Director Jim Walsh released the following statement in response:

“Carbon capture supporters like to talk about it as a climate fix, but the fact that it is backed by oil and gas giants tells you everything you need to know. The fossil fuel industry has pulled off a remarkable trick by rebranding oil drilling as a form of pollution reduction. This bill would steer more public money towards dirty energy and plastic production under the guise of reducing climate pollution, which would be better spent building genuinely clean energy sources rather than propping up the very industries that are destroying our planet. It’s time for lawmakers to see the truth about carbon capture and sequestration: This is pro-polluter scam technology that serves the interests of fossil fuel companies, increases pollution in communities, and does nothing to help the climate.”

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

