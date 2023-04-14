To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
NARAL Pro-Choice America
Contact: Email:,Media@ProChoiceAmerica.org

NARAL Pro-Choice America Responds as Supreme Court Delays Decision On Mifepristone Access

TALLAHASEE, Florida

Late last night, anti-choice Governor Ron DeSantis signed an extreme ban on abortion in the middle of the night behind closed doors. The bill (SB 300) bans abortion at six weeks of pregnancy, which is before many people even know they are pregnant. Florida joins the growing list of states in the Southeast that have already enacted extreme bans, stripping millions of access to abortion in the region. Should this law go into effect, it would decimate access to abortion care in the Southeast. This ban comes as access across the country is under threat after a Trump-appointed judge ruled to block FDA approval of mifepristone, one of the two pills typically used to provide medication abortion care, and the case continues through the courts.

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju released the following statement in response:

“There is not a single state in the union where banning abortion is popular – not even in Florida. No one wants the bans extremists like Ron DeSantis are forcing on them and he knows it, which is why he signed this bill in the dead of night behind closed doors. We can only guess that he thinks this grotesque ban is a path to a presidential nomination – and it might be. But, as Republicans are learning in every single election since Dobbs, it is not a path to victory. The more harm DeSantis and extremists are willing to inflict on their constituents in their quest for power, the worse Election Night will be for them.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America fights for reproductive freedom for every body. Each day, we organize and mobilize to protect that freedom by fighting for access to abortion care, birth control, aid parental leave, and protections from pregnancy discrimination.

(202) 973-3000
www.prochoiceamerica.org
Press PageAction Page