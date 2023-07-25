July, 25 2023, 11:27am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Members of Congress Blast Big Oil Companies for Windfall Profits Amid High Gas Prices and Climate Crisis
Today, members of Congress strongly criticized major oil companies for raking in massive profits while everyday Americans struggle with high gas prices and the impacts of climate change.
“Year after year, quarter after quarter, Big Oil executives fill their pockets while emptying Americans’, and, at the same time, polluting our planet. America is long overdue for an oil change. We need to put an end to Big Oil’s profiteering and make these executives pay for the real human and environmental costs of their business-as-usual,” said Senator Ed Markey.
As second quarter profits for Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, Shell and other major oil companies roll in, lawmakers are pointing out that while Big Oil is making money hand over fist, American families are suffering. The high gas prices this past year caused financial hardship for many, with the spike in fossil fuel prices saddling all kinds of businesses with higher costs that have forced them to raise prices on their customers and pull back on new investments.
“Big Oil companies are making obscene profits and rewarding their shareholders with lucrative buybacks. We need a Windfall Profits Tax on these profits to put more money in the pockets of working families. As we look to the future, we must transition to renewable energy and ensure American energy prices are not tied to the whims of dictators abroad,” said Senator Jeff Merkley.
Additionally, many members also made the argument that Big Oil bears significant responsibility for the climate emergency and therefore should pay for the damages.
“Our planet is burning and the oceans are boiling amid a record climate-fueled heat wave. At the same time, Big Oil companies continue to backtrack on climate pledges while hoarding huge profits and buying back stock for wealthy shareholders,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. “It shouldn’t fall on taxpayers to foot the bill for the harm Big Oil has caused. We can hold the fossil fuel industry accountable by making these corporations pay for climate-related disaster damages.”
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the cost of climate-induced extreme weather events, including wildfires, hurricanes, wind storms, flooding, and droughts, between 2016 and 2020 in the United States has been estimated at $606.9 billion.
“Big Oil is celebrating another round of record profits while Americans across the country are suffering due to extreme heat waves, flooding and polluted air from wildfires fueled by the climate crisis. We have to call out these companies and hold them accountable for the damage they are doing to our planet and our health,” said Representative Ro Khanna.
In response, Big Oil CEOs claimed they are merely meeting energy demands set by consumers. However, lawmakers and experts pushed back on this defense.
“Rather than bring prices down by stabilizing supply or investing in clean energy, Big Oil companies are using their massive profits for stock buybacks,” said Cassidy DiPaola, spokesperson for Fossil Free Media, a nonprofit media lab that supports the movement to end fossil fuels and address the climate emergency. “They are hijacking our economy, holding consumers hostage to boost their bottom line, and jeopardizing our futures all in the name of corporate greed.”
Lawmakers made clear that Congress will continue investigating Big Oil’s price gouging and climate deception. They also vowed to advance legislation cracking down on the industry’s anti-consumer practices and ensuring a rapid transition to clean energy.
“Big Oil continues to rake in massive profits at the expense of American taxpayers, who are cheated when fossil fuel companies lease public lands for cheap and leave us on the hook to clean up their messes. It comes at the expense of families, who bear the harms of natural disasters made worse by the climate crisis. I’ve fought against this corporate abuse since I came to Congress, and I’m proud my bill charging Big Oil more to use our public lands was signed into law last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Representative Katie Porter. “But we have more work to do: I recently introduced legislation requiring companies to put down more money for clean-up costs before drilling, and I’m working to return Big Oil’s profits from price gouging back to families in need.”
Fossil Free Media is a nonprofit media lab that supports the movement to end fossil fuels and address the climate emergency.
LATEST NEWS
July Heatwaves in Europe and North America 'Virtually Impossible' Without Burning of Fossil Fuels
If rapid action isn't taken, "It could well be that this is what will be a cool summer in the future," one scientist said.
Jul 25, 2023
News
The climate crisis—driven by the burning of fossil fuels—has significantly increased the likelihood of the dangerous heatwaves that baked three different continents this July.
The climate crisis—driven by the burning of fossil fuels—has significantly increased the likelihood of the dangerous heatwaves that baked three different continents this July.
Without climate change, the heatwave that broke records in China would have been a one-in-250 year event and the temperatures measured in Mexico and the U.S. and in Southern Europe would have been "virtually impossible," World Weather Attribution (WWA) concluded in a report released Tuesday.
"Unless the world rapidly stops burning fossil fuels, these events will become even more common and the world will experience heatwaves that are even hotter and longer-lasting," the report authors warned.
"The world hasn't stopped burning fossil fuels, the climate continues to warm and heatwaves continue to become more extreme. It is that simple."
The study authors looked at three regional periods of high heat this month:
- The U.S. Southwest and Mexico from July 1-18.
- Southern Europe from July 12-18.
- China from July 5-18.
During this period, Death Valley, California, recorded a temperature of 53.3°C, as Carbon Brief reported, and Phoenix, Arizona, sweltered through at least 110°F highs for a record 20 days in a row.
Southern Europe, meanwhile, endured the back-to-back Cerberus and Charon heatwaves that brought temperatures above 40°C to areas in Spain, Greence, Bosnia, France, and Italy, where Rome broke its high temperature record to reach 41.8°C July 18.
Two days earlier, China recorded its highest temperature ever at 52.2°C in the township of Sanbao. Beijing also broke its record for the number of days above 35°C in a year, with July 18 marking the 27th.
All of this heat took a toll on human health, with several deaths reported in the U.S. and more than 200 in Mexico, WWA said. Heat also killed people in China, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Spain, and Algeria and sent many more to the hospital.
And the cause of all this is clear, according to the scientists of the WWA initiative. They used peer-reviewed methods to assess how global heating from the burning of oil, gas, and coal influenced the chance and severity of these extremes. They found that the heatwave in China was made at least 50 times more likely by the postindustrial temperature rise and that the others were made at least 1,000 times more likely but most probably would not have occurred at all.
What's more, without climate change, all three heatwaves would have been significantly less hot: The climate crisis made the European heatwave 2.5°C warmer in Southern Europe, the North American heatwave 2°C warmer, and the Chinese heatwave around 1°C warmer.
While an ongoing El Niño event likely nudged temperatures up slightly in some regions, it was not the primary driver of the heat. In fact, it's "very small compared to the effect of climate change," one study author said at a press conference reported by Carbon Brief.
"The result of this attribution study is not surprising. The world hasn't stopped burning fossil fuels, the climate continues to warm and heatwaves continue to become more extreme. It is that simple," Friederike Otto, a study coauthor and senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London, said in a statement reported by CNN.
The research team emphasized the need to act, both to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to protect people from more frequent heat extremes.
"Such heatwaves are no longer rare and the most important thing is, these extremes kill people, particularly destroying the lives and livelihoods of the most vulnerable," Otto said, according to The Guardian.
In the short term, adaptations can include heat action plans and early warning systems, while longer-term strategies include changes to urban planning to cool cities or efforts to make the electric grid more resilient, Julie Arrighi from the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center said at the press conference, as Carbon Brief reported.
"Extreme heat is deadly and rapidly on the rise," she said, according to The Guardian.
But it's also essential to stop emitting greenhouse gasses. Otto endorsed the call for an agreement to phase out fossil fuels at the upcoming COP28 UN climate conference in the United Arab Emirates. The summit has already faced controversy due to the appointment of Sultan al-Jaber—also the CEO of the UAE's state oil company—to preside over it.
If such rapid action isn't taken, "It could well be that this is what will be a cool summer in the future," Otto said, as CNN reported.
The study authors found that heatwaves as extreme as this summer's could occur every two to five years if temperatures are allowed to rise to 2°C above pre-industrial levels.
"We still have time to secure a safe and healthy future," Otto said, as The Guardian reported. "If we do not, tens of thousands of people will keep dying from heat-related causes each year."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Top Pharma Giants Rake in Huge Profits and Reward Investors While Hiking Drug Prices: Analysis
"Seniors and families already struggling to afford lifesaving medicines are told to brace for further price hikes by the same industry that saw its profits and shareholder rewards skyrocket by billions in a year."
Jul 25, 2023
News
Last year, pharmaceutical companies raised the prices of more than 1,100 medicines, according to a tally by Patients for Affordable Drugs.
An analysis published Tuesday shows that the five largest pharmaceutical companies in the United States raked in combined earnings of $82 billion last year and rewarded investors with billions of dollars in dividends and stock buybacks—all while hiking prices for prescription drugs and fighting federal efforts to curb costs.
The new analysis by the progressive watchdog group Accountable.US finds that Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, and Pfizer increased their combined share repurchases and dividends by $4.4 billion and $2.5 billion respectively in 2022 as their profits grew by nearly $9 billion compared to 2021.
Last year, pharmaceutical companies raised the prices of more than 1,100 medicines, according to a tally by Patients for Affordable Drugs.
At the start of 2023, drugmakers hiked the prices of at least 350 medicines. While Eli Lilly and other insulin makers announced plans to cut the prices of their most commonly used insulin products earlier this year, they have benefited from decades of harmful price gouging.
"Seniors and families already struggling to afford lifesaving medicines are told to brace for further price hikes by the same industry that saw its profits and shareholder rewards skyrocket by billions in a year," Liz Zelnick, director of Accountable.US' Economic Security and Corporate Power program, said in a statement Tuesday. "It only adds up to corporate greed."
"Pharma executives' claims that research and development expenses drive costs remain unconvincing," Zelnick added, "when those costs are often eclipsed by billions of dollars in handouts to a small group of wealthy investors."
The analysis comes as the pharmaceutical industry is suing the Biden administration over a 2022 law that gives Medicare the authority to negotiate the prices of a small number of high-cost medications directly with drugmakers.
Merck—which, according to Accountable.US, saw its profits rise to over $14.5 billion last year—launched the industry's widely expected legal attack on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provisions last month with a suit against the Health and Human Services Department.
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) joined the fight two weeks later. Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have also sued the Biden administration over the drug price negotiation provisions.
"The suits make similar and overlapping claims that the drug pricing provisions are unconstitutional," The New York Timesreported Monday. "They are scattered in federal courts around the country—a tactic that experts say gives the industry a better chance of obtaining conflicting rulings that will put the legal challenges on a fast track to a business-friendly Supreme Court."
Zelnick argued Tuesday that drug companies' aggressive campaign against the drug price negotiations with Medicare "is all about preserving their industry's corporate profiteering strategy, which has clearly been immune to repeated interest rate hikes from the Fed."
Accountable.US' analysis notes that "in the years leading up to the passage of the IRA," PhRMA spent "nearly $70 million lobbying against efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs and other measures to lower drug prices."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Norfolk Southern Wants to Buy the Only Municipally Owned Railroad in the US. Voters Can Stop It.
"The citizens of Cincinnati would be wise to hold onto their railroad infrastructure as their forefathers understood the perils of private rail ownership. They would not be well served by this sale."
Jul 25, 2023
News
The $1.6 billion from the sale would be placed into "a trust fund of professionally managed financial assets," according to the five-member board of trustees, which would oversee the fund. The board unanimously approved the sale in a November vote.
The company responsible for the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, is on the verge of buying up the only municipally owned interstate railroad in the United States.
One remaining barrier to Norfolk Southern's $1.6 billion purchase of the Cincinnati Southern Railway (CSR) is the Ohio city's voters, who will have an opportunity to reject the proposed sale on the November 7 ballot.
Norfolk Southern first expressed interest in buying the 337-mile railway outright in 2021, well before the East Palestine derailment earlier this year brought closer scrutiny to the rail giant's history of fighting safety regulations at the expense of workers and communities. Cincinnati has leased the railway to Norfolk Southern for decades, and the arrangement currently brings the city around $25 million a year.
City officials—including the unelected board of trustees that manages the railway—formally announced the proposed sale last November, setting off a lengthy process during which lawmakers changed 150-year-old statutes to allow proceeds from the transaction to be used for purposes other than paying off debts, such as infrastructure improvements.
The $1.6 billion from the sale would be placed into "a trust fund of professionally managed financial assets," according to the five-member board of trustees, which would oversee the fund. The board unanimously approved the sale in a November vote.
On July 13, the board recommended that the proposed sale be placed on the ballot this coming November. The sale must also win approval from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which is assessing the deal and expected to issue a decision by September.
Aftab Pureval, Cincinnati's Democratic mayor, called the potential sale "a historic opportunity to deliver great value to citizens of Cincinnati and realize a substantial return on the investment and foresight of our predecessors."
But some local residents have voiced sharp disagreement, suggesting the deal could face resistance come November. Madeline Fening of the Cincinnati CityBeatrecently observed that "the events in East Palestine have completely changed the way residents discuss the vote."
The November ballot language will explicitly identify Norfolk Southern as the prospective buyer.
Emily Spring, a Cincinnati resident and community organizer, said last week that "selling the CSR to Norfolk Southern would not only hurt the railroad's workers and surrounding communities—neighborhoods historically affected by unfair economic and political practices—it would give the power that we have as Cincinnatians to yet another billionaire corporation that continues to put profits over people."
"I, along with others in my community, am prepared to block this sale and fight to keep our railroad in the hands of Cincinnatians," Spring added. "For Cincinnati, for our environment, for rail workers, and for our communities, it's time to derail this sale."
"It would give the power that we have as Cincinnatians to yet another billionaire corporation that continues to put profits over people."
Werner Lange, chair of the Ohio Peace Council and a retired educator with five grandchildren living in Cincinnati, argued in a recent op-ed that the pending sale is a "Faustian bargain, one that sacrifices something of inestimable value for insecure material prospects."
"The CSR is a jewel in the Queen City treasure, and has been so for over 150 years," Lange wrote. "As the only municipally-owned long-distance railway in the nation, it confers a unique and enviable status upon Cincinnati. It shines as a beacon of hope and harbinger of things to come in an industry increasingly plagued with catastrophic derailments by privately-owned railroad companies, such as the notorious Norfolk Southern."
Lange cast doubt on proponents' case that the sale would be an economic boon for the city, writing that "according to recent state law, should there be more than a 25% loss on speculative investments made by appointed financial managers from the $1.62 billion sale price, then the city receives nothing—nada—until the stock market loss is rectified, if ever."
"Norfolk Southern clearly qualifies as a poster child for corporate greed and neglect of community need, making it unworthy as a buyer of the cherished Cincinnati Southern Railway," Lange added.
The rail giant's accident rate has risen three times faster than the industry average over the past decade, surging by roughly 81% between 2013 and 2022 as its profits have steadily grown, hitting an annual record last year.
Like other rail giants, Norfolk Southern has lobbied furiously against even modest safety improvements at the state and federal levels. As The Leverreported in the wake of the February derailment in East Palestine—which is still reeling from the toxic crash—Norfolk Southern "helped kill a federal safety rule aimed at upgrading the rail industry's Civil War-era braking systems."
The company's CEO has also declined to support federal legislation aimed at preventing a repeat of the East Palestine disaster.
Railroad Workers United (RWU), an alliance representing rail workers across the United States, is among the organizations speaking out against the proposed sale of the Cincinnati railway to Norfolk Southern, calling it the latest example of industry privatization and consolidation.
Last month, RWU—which supports nationalizing the U.S. rail industry—adopted a resolution describing the CSR as "an example of publicly owned rail infrastructure in North America that needs to be expanded, not eliminated."
Matt Weaver, a maintenance-of-way worker and member of RWU's steering committee, said in a statement that "the rail industry has robbed the American people blind for 150 years now."
"Millions of acres of land and massive subsidies were given to the 'Robber Barons' of old," said Weaver. "Today's rail industry is the same, indifferent to the needs and concerns of their own workers and customers, let alone the nation. The citizens of Cincinnati would be wise to hold onto their railroad infrastructure as their forefathers understood the perils of private rail ownership. They would not be well-served by this sale."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!