Massive Carbon Pipeline Canceled

Peter Hart, phart@fwwatch.org
Huge grassroots opposition sinks Navigator carbon capture scam
Today, the developers behind the massive Navigator carbon pipeline announced that they were canceling the project.
The Heartland Greenway was to be a 1,300-mile pipeline spanning parts of South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois. Grassroots opposition to these projects has been intense, with farmers, landowners and environmentalists raising questions about their feasibility and safety.
In response to this news, Food & Water Watch Managing Director of Organizing Emily Wurth released the following statement:
“While the federal government keeps trying to waste billions of dollars to promote these massive carbon pipelines, grassroots organizing is winning the fight to stop these egregious handouts to corporate polluters. These carbon pipelines will not reduce emissions – they are dangerous, wasteful schemes to prolong and expand polluting industries. Instead of throwing away money supporting polluters, the government should invest in proven clean energy solutions, not carbon capture pipe dreams.”
"Wherever you go, whatever you do, if it involves revealing anything about the devastating impacts of animal agriculture... you are beaten down for it," said one advocate.
A landmark report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization forced global policymakers to consider greenhouse gas emissions from livestock and the corporate farming industry nearly two decades ago—and current and former officials at the agency revealed Friday that they were subjected to censorship and internal pressure from meat and dairy industry lobbyists for years afterwards, with ramifications that likely persist today.
As policymakers prepare to discuss agriculture and the climate crisis at the upcoming 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), The Guardian spoke to 20 former and current FAO officials about the response from the industry after the FAO revealed in 2006 that about 18% of global greenhouse gas emissions were attributable to livestock.
Between 2006 and at least 2019, the staffers said, FAO management frequently tried to suppress further investigations into the connection between livestock, factory farming, and the climate crisis—in an attempt to prevent the agency from building on its findings in the landmark report.
Big Ag lobbyists were a major driver of the suppression attempts, said ex-officials.
"There was substantial pressure internally and there were consequences for permanent staff who worked on this, in terms of their careers."
"They had a strong impact on the way things were done at the FAO and there was a lot of censorship," said one of the former staffers, many of whom spoke anonymously. "It was always an uphill struggle getting the documents you produced past the office for corporate communications and one had to fend off a good deal of editorial vandalism."
The "editorial vandalism" included the rewriting and diluting of key passages regarding greenhouse gas emissions and livestock, while management also "buried" a paper critical of Big Ag. Some officials who focused on the issue were excluded from meetings and summits.
"It's not that anyone would come to you and say: 'Stop this! We don't like this work,'" one former official told The Guardian. "They would just make your work difficult. They would not invite you to a meeting with a donor. You would not get a slot when you should be speaking. You would not get the support from project development, from capacity building, from all kinds of other units in the FAO that others would get."
Henning Steinfeld, the head of the FAO's livestock policy division who led the publication of the 2006 report, titled Livestock's Long Shadow, toldThe Guardian that he and like-minded staffers came to be seen as "a pest that needs to be eradicated," while lobbyists for the meat and dairy industries, which were each valued at close to $1 trillion in recent years, complained that the FAO had "fallen into the hands of vegan activists."
"There was substantial pressure internally and there were consequences for permanent staff who worked on this, in terms of their careers," said another former official. "It wasn't really a healthy environment to work in."
Joanna Randall, a plant-based food advocacy campaigner with the Humane Society International in the U.K., said considering the "absolutely historic impact" that the FAO's 2006 report had on public understanding of the greenhouse gas emissions caused by livestock, she was "absolutely not" surprised to learn about the censorship that followed.
The Guardian noted that the pressure felt by officials in recent years at FAO may have resulted in questionable official estimates regarding the current state of methane emissions from livestock and their contribution to planetary heating.
After estimating in 2006 that 18% of global emissions came from livestock, a 2013 paper by the agency claimed the number ws only 14.5%. The FAO currently estimates that about 11.2% of emissions are attributed to the meat and dairy industry.
"This seems counter-intuitive, given that during the same period, the FAO recorded a 39% increase in global meat production," The Guardiannoted.
Other studies completed outside the FAO have concluded between 16.5% and 20% of greenhouse gas emissions come from animal products
"It's no coincidence that industry's involvement has led to lower overall relative estimates of emissions for livestock," University of Miami environmental science professor Jennifer Jacquet told the outlet. "Industry was taken aback by Livestock's Long Shadow. It caught them on the backfoot and they had to regroup, double down, and figure out how to get control of the narrative—and over the science to some degree."
At COP28 next month, policymakers will participate in the first-ever dedicated "food day" at a U.N. climate change summit, and will discuss food, agriculture, and water at at least 22 major events at the conference in Dubai.
"The emissions from farming is a huge driver of the climate crisis," Jennifer Larbie of Christian Aid told The Guardian, "and one which needs to be tackled at COP28 if we are to keep global heating in check."
"The United States—and U.S. citizens, including and up to the president—can be held responsible for their role in furthering genocide," says a brief by experts at the Center for Constitutional Rights.
Two days before President Joe Biden delivered his primetime Oval Office address demanding more military aid for Israel, a group of expert attorneys issued a grave warning.
By continuing to arm the Israeli military as it carries out a massive assault on the Gaza Strip, the lawyers argued in an emergency briefing paper published Wednesday, the Biden administration is rendering itself complicit in possible genocide against Palestinians in the occupied territory.
"The United States is not only failing to uphold its obligation to prevent the commission of genocide, but there is a plausible and credible case to be made that the United States' actions to further the Israeli military operation, closure, and campaign against the Palestinian population in Gaza rise to the level of complicity in the crime under international law," warned experts with the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), a U.S.-based nonprofit.
CCR's brief notes that "the United States—and U.S. citizens, including and up to the president—can be held responsible for their role in furthering genocide," both under international and U.S. law.
"Israel's invocation of self-defense for the campaign it has unleashed against the entire Palestinian population in Gaza, and the full credit the United States gives it when affirming its unconditional support, does not negate genocidal intent or serve as a justification for its crimes under international law," the brief adds. "In the absence of accountability, we have now reached the point of genocide. All states must now—finally—act, including the United States, to end and address all of these crimes."
NEW: There is a credible case, based on powerful evidence, that Israel is attempting to commit, if not actively committing, genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. We've released released an emergency briefing of Israel's unfolding crimes, below. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/dSg474SJFC
— The CCR (@theCCR) October 19, 2023
The brief was released following Biden's visit to Israel earlier this week, during which he embraced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and vowed to keep backing the far-right leader's devastating military campaign, which has killed more than 4,000 Palestinians in Gaza and left large swaths of the enclave in ruins.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that at least 30% of Gaza's housing units have been destroyed or damaged by Israeli airstrikes.
CCR observed in its legal analysis that "prior to and alongside these acts of mass killings and targeting of civilian infrastructure, Israeli officials in the political and military hierarchy have made clear, unambiguous statements that reveal an intent to destroy the Palestinian population in Gaza, including by creating conditions of life calculated to bring about the population's destruction (in whole or in part)."
Katherine Gallagher, a senior attorney with CCR, emphasized in an interview with The Intercepton Thursday that "U.S. officials can be held responsible for their failure to prevent Israel's unfolding genocide, as well as for their complicity, by encouraging it and materially supporting it.”
"We recognize that we make serious charges in this document—but they are not unfounded," said Gallagher. "There is a credible basis for these claims."
The brief provides a day-by-day summary of Israeli officials' "statements and conduct advancing genocide" since October 7, when Hamas carried out a deadly attack on Israel. The brief then examines statements from U.S. officials signaling unconditional support for Israel on those same days, even as the evidence of war crimes mounted.
For example, on the day that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced that the Israeli military had already dropped "hundreds of tons of bombs" on Gaza and declared that the focus of the assault was "on damage and not on accuracy," Biden said that his administration "will make sure that Israel has what it needs to take care of its citizens, defend itself, and respond to this attack."
Days later, a member of the Netanyahu government's "war cabinet" said in an interview that Gaza "must be smaller at the end of the war." According to a White House readout from that day, Biden "spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reiterate unwavering U.S. support for Israel."
Even in the face of warnings from genocide studies scholars, human rights groups, and the United Nations that Israel is running roughshod over international law and committing crimes against humanity, Biden is expected Friday to request that Congress approve $14 billion in additional military assistance for Israel as part of a supplemental funding package.
That sum, according toCNN, "reflects requests Biden received while traveling to the region on Wednesday."
CCR attorneys stressed in their brief that the Biden administration's pledges of military support for Israel "have been made with full knowledge of Israeli statements and Israel's action from which genocidal intent against the Palestinian civil population can be inferred."
"Furthermore and critically," the brief reads, "the material assistance and pledges of assistance and encouragement have never diminished, and in fact, continued, after Israeli officials clearly stated the goal of subjecting the entire civilian population of Palestine to conditions of life intended to destroy the group in whole or in part, through the killing of Palestinians by indiscriminate bombardment, including after the death toll of children surpassed 1,000."
"It continued after the deprivation of the most essential necessities to sustain human life reached a point where the Palestinian population was largely without food, water, electricity, and fuel, with the attendant devastating impacts on their access to medical assistance and health," the document adds.
"Biden's unconditional support for Israel as Israeli officials threaten a genocide in Gaza is reckless and unconscionable."
U.S. President Joe Biden delivered an Oval Office address Thursday night calling for additional military aid to Israel as his administration faces growing internal dissent over the transfer of arms to an ally that is committing war crimes in the occupied Gaza Strip and fueling a humanitarian catastrophe.
Biden is expected to ask Congress to approve $14 billion in military assistance for Israel, which already receives roughly $4 billion in military aid from the U.S. each year. The aid request will come on top of weaponry that the U.S. shipped to Israel in the wake of Hamas' October 7 attack.
"The security package I'm sending to Congress and asking Congress to do is an unprecedented commitment to Israel's security that will sharpen Israel's qualitative military edge," the president said in his speech. "We're going to make sure Iron Dome continues to guard the skies over Israel. We're going to make sure other hostile actors in the region know that Israel is stronger than ever and prevent this conflict from spreading."
Biden's remarks came amid growing domestic protests against his administration's commitment to arming the Israeli military as it relentlessly bombs Gaza, killing thousands of civilians and decimating the besieged territory's
infrastructure—from schools to residential buildings to healthcare facilities.
On Wednesday, thousands of Jewish Americans and their allies rallied and engaged in civil disobedience on Capitol Hill to demand a cease-fire, something the Biden administration has actively opposed.
"Biden's unconditional support for Israel as Israeli officials threaten a genocide in Gaza is reckless and unconscionable," IfNotNow, one of the Jewish-American groups that helped organize the protest, said Thursday following Biden's speech. "The aid he pledged to Israel will no doubt be used to commit war crimes. We need cease-fire and hostage release now, not fuel on the flames."
"President Biden is greenlighting the Israeli occupation of Gaza, while demanding Congress gift the IDF even more bombs and weapons for their planned ground invasion."
Roughly 24 hours before Biden's Oval Office address, senior U.S. State Department official Josh Paul resigned in protest of the administration's arms transfers to Israel, whose indiscriminate bombing of Gaza has drawn global outrage.
Paul's resignation appears to be part of an intensifying revolt inside the U.S. government. HuffPostreported Thursday that some officials believe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken "are overlooking widespread internal frustration" and seem "uninterested in their own experts' advice as they focus on supporting Israel's expanding operation in Gaza."
One unnamed State Department official told the outlet that "there's basically a mutiny brewing within State at all levels." Two officials told HuffPost that U.S. diplomats are crafting a "dissent cable" criticizing the administration's policy.
"Such cables are seen within the State Department as consequential statements of serious disagreement at key historical moments," HuffPost noted. "The dissent channel was established amid deep internal conflict during the Vietnam War, and diplomats have since then used it to warn that the U.S. is making dangerous and self-defeating choices abroad."
A CBS/YouGov survey released Thursday showed that 52% of U.S. voters—including 53% of Democrats—oppose sending more weaponry to Israel.
"Many young voters and Muslims and Arabs in swing states like Michigan will likely sit out the 2024 election or vote for a third party if Biden continues to take this incredibly risky bet on Netanyahu's far-right regime," Democratic strategist Waleed Shahid said in response to the survey. "Biden's on a path of political suicide getting and will alienate so many parts of his base ahead of 2024 simply to green-light Netanyahu's revenge plan which echoes the worst parts of Bush's reckless War on Terror."
Earlier this week, a group of House progressives led by Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) introduced a resolution demanding a cease-fire in Israel and Gaza. The resolution is currently backed by just 16 House Democrats.
Hundreds of Muslim and Jewish U.S. congressional staffers have signed an open letter imploring their bosses to "join calls for an immediate cease-fire," warning that "millions of lives hang in the balance." Rep. Ro Khanna's (D-Calif.) political director announced his resignation on Thursday over Khanna's refusal to back the cease-fire resolution.
Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, said in a statement late Thursday that "every member of Congress should be united in opposing funding for more Palestinian and Israeli deaths—let alone funding for border militarization—and call for a cease-fire."
Responding to Biden's speech, Rojas said that "after over 4,100 Palestinians—including more than 1,600 children—have been killed by the Israeli military's incessant bombing on Gaza, we would hope that our nation's leader would try to broker peace through a cease-fire and release of hostages."
"Instead, President Biden is greenlighting the Israeli occupation of Gaza, while demanding Congress gift the IDF even more bombs and weapons for their planned ground invasion," she added. "What has unfolded since 1,400 innocent Israelis were massacred by Hamas has been nothing short of a calculated and intentional genocide of the Palestinian people, with the unwavering support of the White House and a majority of Congress."