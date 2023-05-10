To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Lower Drug Prices Now
LDPN on Today’s HELP Committee Hearing on Insulin

Statement from Margarida Jorge, head of Lower Drug Prices Now – the leading campaign fighting to lower prescription drug prices – on the Senate HELP Committee hearing on Insulin:

Certainly, these multi-million-dollar CEOs will spend their time in front of the committee patting themselves on the back for bowing to public pressure and lowering the cost of insulin. But let’s be clear, the tens of millions of Americans who cannot afford their prescription medication should not have to depend on the good will of greedy corporations who have repeatedly shown they care about profits more than people to bring them relief from skyrocketing prescription costs.

The Inflation Reduction Act was a milestone bill and will help tens of millions of seniors. But it is just the start. Congress should pass legislation to bring the prescription drug reforms that are saving Medicare patients and taxpayers billions to people of all ages, so that everyone can get lower drug prices on medicines they need– including insulin.

Congress, not greedy corporations trying to redeem their tarnished reputations, should be leading the way on reforms that put patients ahead of pharmaceutical profits and that guarantee millions of Americans get affordable prescriptions to take care of themselves and their families.

We applaud Chairman Sanders for today’s hearing and look forward to Congress taking additional concrete steps to lower the costs of prescription medications.

Lower Drug Prices Now brings together a broad array of state and national partners to fight for transformative policy change that will finally ensure everyone has access to affordable medicine whether they have a sore throat, high blood pressure or an acute illness like cancer.

