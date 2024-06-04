June, 04 2024, 08:46am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Nicole Rodel, Oil Change International – nicole@priceofoil.org
Last opportunity for G7 to deliver on fossil fuel promises before updating climate plans
Data published today by Oil Change International shows G7 countries are continuing to overwhelmingly prop up fossil fuels at home and abroad, despite agreeing to phase them out at COP28. G7 countries are massively expanding fossil fuel production at home and investing billions in more fossil fuel infrastructure abroad.
G7 nations – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom – will gather for the upcoming Leaders’ Summit in Italy from 13 – 15 June, at a historic time for climate politics. This will be the last time these governments meet before submitting enhanced climate plans under the Paris Agreement.
At home, G7 countries have both the capacity and the responsibility to lead in phasing out fossil fuels. However, not only are G7 countries among the world’s biggest extractors of fossil fuels, they also have large expansion plans that sabotage any hope of achieving the climate goals they have repeatedly committed to.
- Italy, which holds the G7 presidency this year, recently committed to doubling its production of natural gas, when it should be among the nations phasing out fossil fuel production fastest.
- The U.S. is both the largest oil and gas producer globally and has the biggest oil and gas expansion plans by far, despite President Biden’s climate promises.
To uphold the COP28 decision, G7 countries must quickly phase out all existing production, and immediately end fossil fuel expansion at home. Continued oil and gas expansion would lock in climate chaos and an unlivable future.
Abroad, G7 members continue to provide billions of dollars in taxpayer finance for international fossil fuel projects, despite repeatedly promising to end financial support for these projects. Last year, the G7 even misleadingly claimed it had ended such financing. However, as of May 15, 2024, OCI has tracked at least $8.5 billion in public support for fossil fuel projects abroad from the G7 since the end of 2022, with Japan and the United States providing the majority of this financing.
The G7’s financing of fossil fuels still dwarfs its financial support for renewable energy, using public money to enable high-risk fossil fuel projects worldwide, while delaying the transition to renewables.
Oil Change International’s recommendations for G7 leaders at the upcoming summit and beyond include:
- Strengthen fossil fuel phase-out language and targets agreed at the 2023 G7 Hiroshima Summit and at COP28
- Demonstrate robust implementation of the COP28 UAE consensus to transition away from fossil fuels
- Acknowledge reductions in future fossil fuel demand and the impact this will have on export-dependent producer countries
- Prioritize support for the clean energy transition with a clear clean energy finance offer, that dramatically scales up clean energy finance where it is most needed, on fair terms
- Reiterate and strengthen the G7 2022 commitment to “end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022.”
Adam McGibbon, Public Finance Strategist at Oil Change International, said:
“The G7 are not just delaying taking climate action – they are actively blocking a fair, fast, full, and funded phase out of fossil fuels with massive expansion plans at home, and backing fossil fuel projects abroad with billions in public money.
“This summit is a critical moment for G7 nations to demonstrate true leadership. We’re calling on G7 leaders to acknowledge that fossil fuel expansion is incompatible with the 1.5C limit, and to commit to submitting enhanced climate plans under the Paris Agreement that will deliver a science-aligned fossil fuel phaseout and support for an equitable transition to clean energy.
“There is no shortage of public money to make the COP28 decision on fossil fuels a reality – it is just poorly distributed to the most harmful parts of our economies that are driving the climate crisis and extreme inequalities. G7 countries must make good on their promise to stop funding fossil fuels, and pay their fair share for people-centered renewables on fair terms.
“The G7 are among the world’s most powerful and wealthiest nations. They have a responsibility to lead the way both at home and abroad. Anything less is hypocrisy and gross negligence, and risks endangering the implementation of the COP28 decision to transition away from fossil fuels.”
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
LATEST NEWS
Displaying Photos of Kids Starved by Israel, Sanders Explains Boycott of Netanyahu Speech
Children are dying of malnutrition in Gaza as a "direct result of Netanyahu's policies," the Vermont senator said in a speech on the Senate floor.
Jun 04, 2024
News
The monthslong military campaign has had
appalling impacts on Palestinian children, Sanders (I-Vt.) emphasized in his floor remarks Monday, blasting U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for eating "fine steaks" at fundraising dinners with his "billionaire friends" while Israel's army blocks critical food aid from entering Gaza, causing kids to starve to death.
Netanyahu stands accused by the International Criminal Court of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, including the "starvation of civilians as a method of warfare" and "willfully causing great suffering." Last month, the ICC's prosecutor formally applied for arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as several Hamas leaders.
"He's an indicted felon in Israel with an indictment as a war criminal at the ICC and they've invited him to speak here! Shame," James Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute, said of Netanyahu late Monday.
Sen. Bernie Sanders displayed photos of starving Palestinian children on the floor of the U.S. Senate on Monday to explain his decision to boycott an upcoming speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Democratic and Republican leaders formally invited to address a joint meeting of Congress amid Israel's catastrophic assault on Gaza.
"This is a photograph of a child in Gaza taken by Getty," said the Vermont senator as an aide displayed a picture of an emaciated Palestinian child.
The photo was one of several that Sanders showed during his speech, stressing that there are thousands of children in Gaza suffering acute malnutrition as a "direct result of Netanyahu's policies—Netanyahu, the man Speaker Johnson has invited to address Congress."
"No," Sanders said, "I will not be in attendance for that speech."
Watch Sanders' remarks in full:
Sanders is one of many progressive U.S. lawmakers expected to boycott Netanyahu's speech to Congress, the timing of which remains unclear after the Israeli prime minister's office denied reporting by Punchbowl and other outlets that the date was set for June 13—a day U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to be out of the country.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the roughly 100-member Congressional Progressive Caucus, toldAxios on Monday that she expects the boycott of Netanyahu's speech to be "large," noting there are "a lot of people who are extremely upset he is coming here."
According to Axios, "Jayapal said she has spoken to several lawmakers who went to Netanyahu's 2015 speech [to Congress] but said they will not attend this time."
Speaking to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) signaled that she would join the congressional boycott, saying the Israeli prime minister "shouldn't be here."
"I don't think that it is productive for a Republican or a Democrat to invite him," she added.
"He shouldn't be here," said @AOC of Netanyahu coming to Congress, regardless of who invited him. pic.twitter.com/DSH132YMEA
— Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) June 3, 2024
Whatever the date of his speech to the U.S. Congress, protests are expected to greet the prime minister upon his arrival in Washington, D.C.
Recent survey data has shown that a majority of Americans oppose Israel's war on Gaza and want the Biden administration to cut off U.S. arms sales to the country.
'What Dictators and Pariah States Do': Republicans Advance Bill to Sanction ICC
"Lawmakers should unequivocally oppose the new Republican bill to sanction the International Criminal Court," said one analyst.
Jun 04, 2024
News
House Republicans on Monday advanced legislation that aims to sanction the International Criminal Court after the Hague-based tribunal formally applied for arrest warrants last month against Israel's prime minister and defense minister.
The full House is expected to vote on the legislation on Tuesday. Axiosreported that "several pro-Israel House Democrats, including Reps. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), signaled" that they are "likely" to join Republicans in supporting the bill.
House Republicans on Monday advanced legislation that aims to sanction the International Criminal Court after the Hague-based tribunal formally applied for arrest warrants last month against Israel's prime minister and defense minister.
The GOP-dominated House Rules Committee voted 9-3 to send the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act to the floor of the lower chamber, barreling ahead with an attempt to punish the ICC for working to hold Israeli leaders accountable for war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip. The ICC is also seeking arrest warrants for Hamas leaders.
The measure was introduced by Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) in early May, two weeks prior to the ICC prosecutor's announcement of the arrest warrant applications.
The bill's language is sweeping: If passed, it would require the U.S. president to impose sanctions on the ICC if the body is "engaged in any effort to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute any protected person of the United States and its allies."
The Republican-authored measure defines protected persons as current or former armed forces members, current or former elected or appointed government officials, and "any other person currently or formerly employed by or working on behalf of" the U.S. or an allied government.
"This is a bad bill," Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), the ranking member of the House Rules Committee, said Monday during the panel's hearing on the legislation. "The International Criminal Court is an important institution, and those who care about human rights would certainly agree with that assessment. And I think that it is not in America's moral or strategic interest to attack the court for attempting to do its job."
"Lawmakers should unequivocally oppose the new Republican bill to sanction the International Criminal Court."
Dylan Williams, vice president of government affairs at the Center for International Policy, noted on social media that the bill is "so broadly written that it could even sanction officials of the ICC or U.S. allies who help investigate, arrest, or prosecute Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, because he resides in a 'major non-NATO ally' that is not a party to the Rome Statute."
"Lawmakers should unequivocally oppose the new Republican bill to sanction the International Criminal Court," Williams wrote. "Threatening and penalizing legitimate international institutions, their staff, or members is what dictators and pariah states do, not democracies seeking to uphold the rule of law."
Neither the U.S. nor Israel are state parties to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC. The governments of both nations have argued that the ICC lacks jurisdiction to investigate Israeli war crimes—a claim that international legal experts have rejected—and U.S. and Israeli lawmakers have openly threatened the tribunal over its probe in the occupied Palestinian territories.
While the Biden administration supported the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2023 over war crimes committed in Ukraine—even though neither Russia nor Ukraine are parties to the Rome Statute—the administration has condemned the ICC's pursuit of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.
But in an official policy statement released Monday, the Biden White House said it "strongly opposes" the GOP's Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, noting that the bill "could require sanctions against court staff, judges, witnesses, and U.S. allies and partners who provide even limited, targeted support to the court in a range of aspects of its work."
The White House did not pledge that U.S. President Joe Biden would veto the bill if it passes the House and Senate, saying only that "there are more effective ways to defend Israel, preserve U.S. positions on the ICC, and promote international justice and accountability, and the administration stands ready to work with the Congress on those options"—without offering specifics.
Scalise Took $40K in Campaign Cash From PAC of CEO Accused of Oil Price Rigging
"Big Oil CEOs are out for themselves and the politicians who support their quest to drill for profit at the expense of the American people," said a spokesperson for Accountable.US, which highlighted the donation.
Jun 03, 2024
News
U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise received a $40,000 campaign donation from the political action committee of a Big Oil CEO who allegedly colluded with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to drive up energy prices, the watchdog Accountable.US noted Monday.
Scalise (R-La.)—who has made opposing efforts to protect public lands from fossil fuel drilling a top legislative priority—took the money from the Williams Companies PAC, whose board includes Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield, who was accused last month by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of holding private conversations with the OPEC cartel in which he allegedly assured members that his company would throttle production, creating an artificial scarcity in a bid to boost oil prices.
The majority leader ranks fourth among all House lawmakers in 2023-24 campaign contributions from oil and gas interests, according to the watchdog OpenSecrets. His $325,833 in Big Oil contributions trails only Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas), who took $572,421; former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who received $335,399; and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who got $328,019.
"If Congressman Scalise wants to protect American consumers he should start by holding accountable Big Oil price gougers."
"Big Oil CEOs are out for themselves and the politicians who support their quest to drill for profit at the expense of the American people," Accountable.US spokesperson Chris Marshall said in a statement Monday. "So if Congressman Scalise wants to protect American consumers he should start by holding accountable Big Oil price gougers."
The FTC alleges in a complaint that "Sheffield has, through public statements and private communications, attempted to collude with the representatives of [OPEC] and a related cartel of other oil-producing countries known as OPEC+ to reduce output of oil and gas, which would result in Americans paying higher prices at the pump, to inflate profits for his company."
The regulator subsequently barred Sheffield from joining the board of ExxonMobil, which bought Pioneer, over the alleged collusion.
"Mr. Sheffield's past conduct makes it crystal clear that he should be nowhere near Exxon's boardroom," FTC Bureau of Competition Deputy Director Kyle Mach said in a statement last month. "American consumers shouldn't pay unfair prices at the pump simply to pad a corporate executive's pocketbook."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the upper chamber's floor Monday to reiterate his call for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate Big Oil collusion and price fixing.
"It's not hard to feel the frustration—the sheer exasperation—felt by millions when America's biggest oil companies rake in record profits but still raise prices at the pump. It is deeply, deeply unfair—and now we have reason to believe that in some cases it may be unlawful," the senator said.
Schumer called the FTC allegations against Sheffield "very, very troubling."
"This is what frustrates Americans so much about Big Oil: Even when they're making money hand over fist they'll keep raising prices on us, they will keep squeezing us for everything we've got," he said. "And now they may—may—have crossed the line into unlawful behavior."
"So the DOJ needs to step in and determine if any laws against collusion or price-fixing have been broken," Schumer added. "At minimum, the American people deserve to know if Big Oil executives are conspiring with each other or with OPEC behind our backs to illegally raise prices at the pump."
