October, 11 2023, 11:10pm EDT
Jewish Voice for Peace calls on all people of conscience to stop imminent genocide
We can and we must stop this. Never again means never again — for anyone.
The Israeli government has declared a genocidal war on the people of Gaza. As an organization that works for a future where Palestinians and Israelis and all people live in equality and freedom, we call on all people of conscience to stop imminent genocide of Palestinians.
Jewish Voice for Peace mourns deeply for the over 1200 Israelis killed, the families destroyed, including many of our own, and fears for the lives of Israelis taken hostage. Many are still counting the dead, looking for missing loved ones, devastated by the losses.
We wholeheartedly agree with leading Palestinian rights groups: the massacres committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians are horrific war crimes. There is no justification in international law for the indiscriminate killing of civilians or the holding of civilian hostages.
And now, horrifyingly, the Israeli and American governments are weaponizing these deaths to fuel a genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza, pledging to “open the gates of hell.” This war is a continuation of the Nakba, when in 1948, tens of thousands of Palestinians fleeing violence sought refuge in Gaza. It’s a continuation of 75 years of Israeli occupation and apartheid.
Already this week, over 1000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed. The Israeli government has wrought complete and total devastation on Palestinians across Gaza, attacking hospitals, schools, mosques, marketplaces, and apartment buildings.
As we write, the Israeli government has shut off all electricity to Gaza. Hospitals cannot save lives, the internet will collapse, people will have no phones to communicate with the outside world, and drinking water for two million people will run out. Gaza will be plunged into darkness as Israel turns its neighborhoods to rubble. Still worse, Israel has openly stated an intention to commit mass atrocities and even genocide, with Prime Minister Netanyahu saying the Israeli response will “reverberate for generations.”
And right now, the U.S. government is enabling the Israeli government’s atrocities, sending weapons, moving U.S. warships into proximity and sending U.S.-made munitions, and pledging blanket support and international cover for any actions taken by the Israeli government. Furthermore, the U.S. government officials are spreading racist, hateful, and incendiary rhetoric that will fuel mass atrocities and genocide.
The loss of Israeli lives is being used by our government to justify the rush to genocide, to provide moral cover for the immoral push for more weapons and more death. Palestinians are being dehumanized by our own government, by the media, by far too many U.S. Jewish institutions. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Israel is “fighting human animals” and should “act accordingly,” As Jews, we know what happens when people are called animals.
We can and we must stop this. Never again means never again — for anyone.
We call on all people of conscience to stop the imminent genocide of Palestinians. We demand our government work towards de-escalation, that it immediately stop sending weapons to the Israeli military. A future of peace and safety for all, grounded in justice, freedom and equality for all, is still the only option.
Jewish Voice for Peace is a national, grassroots organization inspired by Jewish tradition to work for a just and lasting peace according to principles of human rights, equality, and international law for all the people of Israel and Palestine. JVP has over 200,000 online supporters, over 70 chapters, a youth wing, a Rabbinic Council, an Artist Council, an Academic Advisory Council, and an Advisory Board made up of leading U.S. intellectuals and artists.(510) 465-1777
'Level the Place,' Declares Lindsey Graham as Israel Does Exactly That to Gaza
One critic called the South Carolina Republican's comment nothing short of "incitement to genocide."
Oct 11, 2023
Human rights defenders on Wednesday accused U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of "incitement to genocide" after the South Carolina Republican urged Israeli forces to destroy Gaza—and he wasn't the only prominent GOP figure to make such an incendiary call.
Appearing on Fox News on Tuesday night, Graham asserted that "we are in a religious war here, I am with Israel. Whatever the hell you have to do to defend yourselves; level the place."
In a social media post, U.S. political analyst, author, and activist Josh Ruebner tagged the International Criminal Court with the caption, "ATTN... Incitement to genocide."
Critics noted that as Graham was calling for the destruction of Gaza, Israeli forces were actually doing just that. A surprise infiltration attack by Gaza-based militants killed more than 1,200 Israelis since the weekend, and Israel has responded by launching a massive assault on the already-besieged Gaza Strip—home to around 2.3 million Palestinians, nearly half of them children—by air, land, and sea.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to exact a "mighty vengeance," while members of his far-right government made even more inflammatory statements, including Knesset lawmaker Ariel Kallner's call for a "Nakba that will overshadow the Nakba of '48. Kallner was referring to the ethnic cleansing of over 750,000 Arabs from Palestine during the founding of the modern state of Israel in 1947-48.
"This war is not only against Hamas," Israeli Foreign Minister Emmanuel Nahshon said on Wednesday, vowing the "complete and unequivocal defeat of the enemy, at any cost."
Since Saturday, Israeli air and artillery attacks have struck civilian targets including apartment buildings, hospitals, schools, mosques, and the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza's largest.
At least 1,100 Palestinians—including at least 326 children—have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. As was the case in previous Israeli assaults on Gaza, entire families have been wiped out.
The emphasis, Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari explained Tuesday, "is on damage and not on accuracy."
Additionally, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday announced a "complete siege" of Gaza, which was followed by an intensification of a 16-year blockade of the densely populated strip. Israel is blocking food and fuel from entering Gaza and has cut off its electricity—actions that experts say amount to war crimes.
In stark contrast with the intense American corporate media coverage of the Hamas massacres in southern Israel, there has been little mention in the mainstream media of the Palestinian death toll in the U.S.-backed war.
Meanwhile, other prominent Republicans have taken to corporate and social media to make similar calls to Graham's.
Appearing on Fox News over the weekend, 2024 GOP presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley implored Netanayahu to "finish" the Palestinians, a remark Palestinian author and journalist Ramzy Baroud described as "an outright call for genocide."
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) wrote on social media that "Israel must respond DISPROPORTIONATELY to this and any future attacks." Disproportionate attacks are war crimes under the Fourth Geneva Convention.
Responding to Israel's brutal assault, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Wednesday: "Let us not forget that half of the 2 million people in Gaza are children. Children and innocent people do not deserve to be punished for the acts of Hamas."
"The targeting of civilians is a war crime," Sanders added, "no matter who does it."
The U.S.-based group Jewish Voice for Peace on Wednesday blasted "U.S. government officials [who] are spreading racist, hateful, and incendiary rhetoric that will fuel mass atrocities and genocide."
"We call on all people of conscience to stop the imminent genocide of Palestinians," the group added. " We demand our government work towards de-escalation, that it immediately stop sending weapons to the Israeli military. A future of peace and safety for all, grounded in justice, freedom, and equality for all, is still the only option."
Israeli Airstrikes Have Killed Over 320 Children in Gaza: Health Ministry
"Where is the outrage we saw when Israeli children were killed?" asked a co-founder of IfNotNow.
Oct 11, 2023
Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCIP), which has documented cases of over 2,400 Palestinian kids killed by Israeli forces and settlers since 2000, has so far confirmed 105 of the 326 deaths.
Israel's retaliatory airstrikes across the Gaza Strip after Hamas' weekend attack have killed at least 1,100 people in the besieged enclave, including 326 children, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said Wednesday.
Gaza-based Hamas launched a major surprise attack against Israel on Saturday, a Jewish holiday, and the Israeli death toll has now surpassed 1,200. The far-right Israeli government and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded with Operation Swords of Iron, bombing Gazan residential, medical, and educational buildings, and intensifying a 16-year blockade of the region.
"Intensive Israeli bombardment throughout the Gaza Strip, lack of electricity, Israeli airstrikes on telecommunications infrastructure, and the unprecedented rate of daily child fatalities has resulted in a lag between confirmed fatalities by DCIP and the overall total child fatalities published regularly by the Ministry of Health in Gaza," the group said.
Responding to the new Ministry of Health figure, Yonah Lieberman, a co-founder of the American Jewish group IfNotNow, asked on social media, "Where is the outrage we saw when Israeli children were killed?"
DCIP's Miranda Cleland said that from her time with the organization, she has learned that "all the dead Palestinian babies in Gaza won't humanize Palestinians to the Israeli war machine, funded by the U.S. government, cheering on their killings."
The United States gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military aid under a 10-year deal from 2016. U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his administration had begun sending additional assistance and he will seek further support from Congress.
The American group Jewish Voice for Peace argued Wednesday that "the U.S. must work to immediately de-escalate to prevent the further loss of life, and not fuel and exacerbate the violence by sending more weapons to Israel. There is only one way to end violence: to address its root cause, 75 years of Israeli military occupation and apartheid. We must end U.S. complicity in this systemic oppression."
Some members of Congress have spoken out against Israel's recent killing of Palestinian civilians. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Wednesday that while he welcomes the Biden administration's offer of "solidarity and support to Israel" following Hamas' deadly attack, "we must also insist on restraint from Israeli forces attacking Gaza and work to secure U.N. humanitarian access."
"The targeting of civilians is a war crime, no matter who does it. Israel's blanket denial of food, water, and other necessities to Gaza is a serious violation of international law and will do nothing but harm innocent civilians," he stressed. "Let us not forget that half of the 2 million people in Gaza are children. Children and innocent people do not deserve to be punished for the acts of Hamas."
Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director at DCIP, noted Wednesday that the IDF is expected to continue ramping up its operation.
"Israeli forces are destroying entire neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip as an apparent full-scale ground assault is imminent," he said. "Immediate humanitarian relief is necessary to protect civilians as Israeli forces prepare to intensify attacks and Israeli officials declare their intention to commit further war crimes and crimes against humanity."
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is seeking $104 million to provide humanitarian aid across the Gaza Strip and beyond over the next couple of months.
"What is unfolding is already an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy. Whatever the circumstances are, rules apply in times of conflict and this one is no exception. Aid to civilians who have nowhere to flee must be immediate: water, food, medicine," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said Wednesday. "It is of utmost urgency that access to humanitarian assistance and protection be upheld for all civilians."
Catherine Russell, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), this week has also emphasized the necessity of ensuring access to humanitarian aid in the region, along with denouncing all recent attacks on civilians, especially kids.
"I am also deeply concerned about measures to block electricity and prevent food, fuel, and water from entering Gaza, which may put the lives of children at risk," she said. "I remind all parties that in this war, as in all wars, it is children who suffer first and suffer most."
'We Must Prevent Mass Atrocities and End This': US Jewish Group Calls on Congress to Halt Gaza Carnage
"There is only one way to end violence: to address its root cause, 75 years of Israeli military occupation and apartheid," said Jewish Voice for Peace. "We must end U.S. complicity in this systemic oppression."
Oct 11, 2023
The human rights group Jewish Voice for Peace on Wednesday issued an urgent call to the U.S. public, calling on Americans to pressure members of Congress to help end the ongoing airstrikes in Gaza, which have now killed at least 1,100 people and injured nearly 5,200.
The Biden administration on Tuesday pledged to deploy military assets for Israel to use in its assault on Gaza—which analysts say could involve even deadlier ground attacks in the coming days—and U.S. President Joe Biden said he would soon ask Congress "to take urgent action to fund the national security requirements of our critical partners."
To counter that, said Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), Americans who oppose the killing of Palestinian civilians in retaliation for Hamas' surprise attack over the weekend must make their voices heard by Congress as well.
"The U.S. must work to immediately de-escalate to prevent the further loss of life, and not fuel and exacerbate the violence by sending more weapons to Israel," said JVP. "There is only one way to end violence: to address its root cause, 75 years of Israeli military occupation and apartheid. We must end U.S. complicity in this systemic oppression."
The group provided supporters with call scripts to contact their U.S. House members and senators, asking them to tell their representatives in Congress to oppose "any attempts to send further weapons to the Israeli government and military as it wreaks havoc on the Gaza Strip."
JVP noted that a forthcoming resolution proposed by Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) and Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), which would affirm the U.S. stands "with Israel as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas," would ultimately "dehumanize Palestinians and fuel violence."
The group's call to action came as anti-Palestinian rhetoric on Capitol Hill intensified, with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) calling for Israel to "level" the blockaded enclave of Gaza, which is home to more than 2 million people, approximately half of whom are children.
JVP Action—JVP's sister advocacy group—highlighted an account of the destruction from Al Jazeera English reporter Maram Humaid, who said "a huge bombing" had hit close to her home, forcing her to flee with her two-month-old baby.
"Biden and Congress, this is what you are supporting when you rush to ship the Israeli government more bombs and warplanes as it turns Palestinian apartment buildings to rubble," said JVP Action. "Deescalate NOW."
