April, 06 2023, 11:43am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Max Moran, moran@therevolvingdoorproject.org
House Should Impeach, Durbin Must Investigate Justice Thomas For Ethics Violations
The Justice’s Undisclosed Gifts and Vacations With Conservative Megadonors Make A Mockery Of Appeals To Judicial Decorum
In response to a ProPublica investigative reportive report revealing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted annual luxury vacations and extravagant gifts from conservative megadonor Harlan Crow, Revolving Door Project Executive Director Jeff Hauser issued the following statement:
“If the information in this report is correct — and there is no reason at all to believe that it isn’t — and if the point of the United States judiciary is still to neutrally interpret and uphold the law, then it is obvious what should happen next. The House of Representatives must immediately draw articles of impeachment against Justice Clarence Thomas.”
“However, given House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan’s record, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin cannot realistically rely on the House to do its job. Durbin’s Committee must immediately begin extensive investigations into Thomas’ violations of ethics laws and norms as well as the broader collapse of the Supreme Court’s integrity.”
“Thomas failed even to follow the obscenely weak ethics standards on the books for Supreme Court justices. According to ProPublica, he did not disclose any of Crow’s gifts for more than two decades, in direct violation of post-Watergate laws. Failing to mention all-expense-paid international vacations, gifts of historic artifacts, and private confabs with avowed political activists for over 20 years cannot be chalked up to a string of innocent mistakes. This is a pattern of open contempt for American law from one of the highest legal authorities in the country. It comes on top of Thomas’ wife urging a White House Chief of Staff to overturn the results of a democratic election.”
“No one can reasonably retain a shred of benefit of the doubt in the face of this evidence. Anyone who believes that the law is only legitimate if it applies to everyone should understand and endorse that Durbin must immediately investigate these allegations, that the House must immediately draw articles of impeachment, and that if this information proves accurate, Thomas must immediately leave the bench. Moreover, it should be indisputable that the judiciary as a whole, and the Supreme Court especially, needs far stronger ethical rules and enforcement.”
“Anyone who fails to understand and endorse all of this simply cares more about either conservative political power, maintaining pleasant relations amongst the American elite, or both, than about the democratic principles that grant any legitimacy to the American government.”
“Jordan almost certainly falls into the first of these categories. It will be a dark stain on the history of the House if he cannot put his ideology and partisanship aside for the sake of the nation, but no reasonable observer can realistically expect him to. In a just world, it would not be as crucial as it is that Durbin picks up after his corresponding member’s near-certain failures. We do not live in a just world. Therefore, as a man who does care about democratic ideals, Durbin has to act clearly and forcefully.”
“And it is incumbent upon the rest of our leaders to support him in doing so. All of those paeans to the legal system upon Donald Trump’s indictment this week mean absolutely nothing if the press, politicians, and fellow members of the judiciary do not speak up now.”
The Revolving Door Project (RDP), a project of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
Nearly 270 State Lawmakers Denounce 'Anti-Democratic' Expulsion Effort by Tennessee GOP
"There is nothing 'disorderly' about courageously standing in solidarity with the people we are elected to serve, in opposition to the gun lobby that continues to profiteer off of an epidemic they have fueled," reads a letter signed by 267 lawmakers.
Lawmakers from 35 states on Thursday signed a letter condemning the Tennessee Republican Party as it prepared to expel three Democratic representatives who joined a protest demanding gun control legislation in the State Capitol, with the letter accusing the state GOP of racist and "anti-democratic" conduct.
Republicans have accused the three Democrats of bringing "disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives" by speaking without recognition during a protest on the chamber's floor last week, a technical violation of the House rules, and of taking part in an "insurrection."
"There is nothing 'disorderly' about courageously standing in solidarity with the people we are elected to serve, in opposition to the gun lobby that continues to profiteer off of an epidemic they have fueled," reads the letter. "The Tennessee State Capitol is the people's house, and Representatives Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson exemplified leadership on the House floor this week by standing up for what's right. Any attempts to silence these elected leaders for exercising their constitutional right to protest are anti-democratic."
The Republicans passed three resolutions to hold votes on expelling the lawmakers on Monday, with each passing 72-23 on a party line vote. The vote on expulsion is expected to take place Thursday.
The letter, organized by the State Innovation Exchange (SiX), accused the GOP of exemplifying the "robust and racist connection between fighting against gun safety and dismantling our democracy." Pearson and Jones are Black, and the lawmakers pointed out that people of color are disproportionately impacted by gun violence in the United States.
"Let's be clear, the vote to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson is just another anti-democratic effort to silence the American people for speaking out against the devastating consequences of gun violence," said Neha Patel, co-executive director of SiX. "Calling for gun safety within the people's house is an example of our democracy in action, expelling lawmakers for standing for what they believe in is not.
"Gun violence impacts all of us, especially the Black and brown communities many legislators in Tennessee represent," she added. "Ultimately, these kinds of actions present clear and present danger to our country and our democracy, and we must not allow it."
March for Our Lives, the national group that was formed in 2018 by survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, announced it would hold a rally outside the State Capitol on Thursday in support of the Johnson, Jones, and Pearson.
"We will not be silenced or intimidated," said advocacy group Gen Z for Change, addressing state Republicans. "As elected officials, your power is derived from the people and we will make it painfully obvious when you decide to work against us."
Calls for Clarence Thomas Impeachment Vote After Report Exposes Billionaire-Funded Trips
One observer urged congressional Democrats to "put Republicans on the record supporting this level of corruption, and make the corrupt judiciary a campaign issue."
Progressives on Thursday urged congressional Democrats to immediately push for investigations and impeachment proceedings after bombshell reporting by ProPublica revealed that right-wing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been taking luxury trips funded by a billionaire Republican megadonor for more than 20 years without formally disclosing them—a likely violation of federal law.
The investigative outlet reported Thursday that "for more than two decades, Thomas has accepted luxury trips virtually every year" from Dallas-based real estate magnate Harlan Crow.
According to ProPublica, Thomas "has vacationed on Crow's superyacht around the globe. He flies on Crow's Bombardier Global 5000 jet. He has gone with Crow to the Bohemian Grove, the exclusive California all-male retreat, and to Crow's sprawling ranch in East Texas. And Thomas typically spends about a week every summer at Crow's private resort in the Adirondacks."
"These trips appeared nowhere on Thomas' financial disclosures," the outlet noted. "His failure to report the flights appears to violate a law passed after Watergate that requires justices, judges, members of Congress, and federal officials to disclose most gifts, two ethics law experts said. He also should have disclosed his trips on the yacht, these experts said."
Virginia Canter, a former government ethics lawyer who is now with the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), told ProPublica that the justice "seems to have completely disregarded his higher ethical obligations."
"When a justice's lifestyle is being subsidized by the rich and famous, it absolutely corrodes public trust," said Canter. "Quite frankly, it makes my heart sink."
"It's not just the undisclosed gifts of hospitality, it's the undisclosed company of political operatives—particularly Leonard Leo, the operative who helped the billionaires capture the court."
The luxury trip revelation is just the latest scandal for Thomas, who has faced mounting scrutiny over the past year for alleged ethics violations, including his decision not to recuse himself from cases involving the 2020 presidential election despite his wife's direct involvement in efforts to overturn the results of that contest.
"Democrats should force an impeachment vote of Justice Thomas on the House floor," Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch argued Thursday in response to the ProPublica reporting. "It won't pass, obviously, but put Republicans on the record supporting this level of corruption, and make the corrupt judiciary a campaign issue."
It's unclear how House Democrats would go about forcing an impeachment vote given GOP control of the chamber. Republicans have repeatedly defended Thomas as he's faced backlash over his failure to recuse from election-related cases.
Brian Fallon, executive director of the advocacy group Demand Justice, said in a statement Thursday that the Senate—which is narrowly controlled by Democrats—"cannot let this extraordinary display of corruption and lawbreaking go unanswered."
"Senate Democrats cannot force Thomas to resign or give him the impeachment trial he clearly deserves, but they can hold hearings to further expose Justice Thomas’ apparent lawbreaking and the Republican justices' deep ties to far-right donors," said Fallon. "As long as we are stuck with a Supreme Court made up of corrupt idealogues in the pocket of far-right donors, the American people deserve to know the truth."
ProPublica stressed that "the extent and frequency of Crow's apparent gifts to Thomas have no known precedent in the modern history of the U.S. Supreme Court."
"Crow's access to the justice extends to anyone the businessman chooses to invite along," the outlet reported. "Thomas' frequent vacations at Topridge have brought him into contact with corporate executives and political activists. During just one trip in July 2017, Thomas' fellow guests included executives at Verizon and PricewaterhouseCoopers, major Republican donors, and one of the leaders of the American Enterprise Institute, a pro-business conservative think tank."
The outlet noted that a painting of Thomas at Topridge—Crow's private lakeside resort in upstate New York—shows Thomas "in conversation with Leonard Leo, the Federalist Society leader regarded as an architect of the Supreme Court’s recent turn to the right."
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), the chair of the Senate Judiciary Courts Subcommittee and a vocal advocate of ethics reform on the high court, wrote on Twitter that ProPublica's reporting "cries out for the kind of independent investigation that the Supreme Court—and only the Supreme Court, across the entire government—refuses to perform."
"It's not just the undisclosed gifts of hospitality, it's the undisclosed company of political operatives—particularly Leonard Leo, the operative who helped the billionaires capture the court," Whitehouse continued. "Who were Thomas' companions on these free undisclosed vacations, and what interests did those undisclosed companions have before the court? The question is obvious."
"All of this needs robust investigation," the senator added, "and it's the chief justice's job to make sure that occurs."
'Despicable': Idaho Becomes First US State to Restrict Interstate Travel for Abortion Care
"Banning abortion wasn't enough for anti-abortion extremists in Idaho; they now want to ban where you go, what information you're legally allowed to obtain, and even what healthcare providers can say."
Little has said the law, which would empower Idaho's Republican attorney general to override local prosecutors if they refuse to enforce the restrictions, does not bar adults from traveling to obtain abortion care for themselves.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday made his state the first in the U.S. to restrict interstate travel for abortion care by signing legislation that aims to prevent minors from traveling to obtain an abortion without parental consent.
The Republican-authored law, H.B. 242, creates a new crime of "abortion trafficking" and establishes a minimum two-year prison sentence—and a maximum of five years—for anyone found guilty of committing it.
The law defines a perpetrator of "abortion trafficking" as "an adult who, with the intent to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian of a pregnant, unemancipated minor, either procures an abortion... or obtains an abortion-inducing drug for the pregnant minor to use for an abortion by recruiting, harboring, or transporting the pregnant minor within this state commits the crime of abortion trafficking."
"It shall not be an affirmative defense to a prosecution... that the abortion provider or the abortion-inducing drug provider is located in another state," the measure's text states.
Little has said the law, which would empower Idaho's Republican attorney general to override local prosecutors if they refuse to enforce the restrictions, does not bar adults from traveling to obtain abortion care for themselves.
Current Idaho law bans nearly all abortions, meaning the new measure will, in practice, impact those traveling within Idaho to assist a pregnant minor in obtaining abortion medication from out of state and those crossing state lines to help a minor receive abortion care.
As HuffPost's Alanna Vagianos noted, the law "could apply to a grandmother driving a pregnant minor to the post office to pick up a package holding medication abortion or target an older brother driving a pregnant minor to a friend's house to self-manage an abortion at home."
With the draconian restrictions set to take effect in less than 30 days, abortion rights groups are vowing to fight as other states are likely to follow Idaho's lead. Last July, Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would have protected the right to travel for abortion nationwide.
"Everyone across the country should be paying attention to this extreme attempt at government overreach to control our movements in and out of the state, control free speech, and access to information."
Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates West said Wednesday that "yet again, Idaho's governor disregarded constituents and signed H.B. 242 into law, creating the nation's first crime of so-called 'abortion trafficking,'"
"This legislation is despicable, and we're going to do everything in our power to stop it," the group added. "This bill criminalizes an adult assisting a young person accessing abortion care with the intent of concealing the abortion from their parent. While most young people include their parents in the decision to get an abortion, some are in dangerous, abusive situations."
"Idaho lawmakers have slipped under the radar with some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country," the group continued. "Now, they're using an incredibly serious term like trafficking to talk about young people traveling with trusted adults to access a legal procedure in another state."
Idaho healthcare providers and advocacy organizations, including Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, announced Wednesday that they are suing Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador over his claim in a recent legal opinion that Idaho law prohibits medical providers from "either referring a woman across state lines to access abortion services or prescribing abortion pills for the woman to pick up across state lines."
"Idaho law requires the suspension of a healthcare professional's license when he or she 'assists in performing or attempting to perform an abortion,'" Labrador wrote.
The advocacy coalition opposing that interpretation warned Wednesday that it "goes far beyond Idaho's law and is an extreme attempt to prevent healthcare providers from giving information to patients and to prevent Idahoans from accessing legal health care in another state."
"This is a five-alarm fire," said Rebecca Gibron, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky. "Banning abortion wasn't enough for anti-abortion extremists in Idaho; they now want to ban where you go, what information you're legally allowed to obtain, and even what health care providers can say."
"Attorney General Labrador’s opinion is an egregious extension of Idaho's abortion ban. We won't stand for it," Gibron added. "Everyone across the country should be paying attention to this extreme attempt at government overreach to control our movements in and out of the state, control free speech, and access to information. This opinion should worry you even if you don't live in Idaho.”
