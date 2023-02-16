Governor DeSantis Signs Election Crimes Law Expanding Statewide Prosecutor's Power to Target People with Past Convictions; Civil and Voting Rights Groups Respond

Support Common Dreams Today
The new law is an unnecessary and wasteful expansion of state prosecutorial power that could intimidate eligible voters with past convictions from exercising their right to vote.
Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 4B (SB 4B), an unnecessary and harmful expansion of the Office of Statewide Prosecution’s (“OSP”) authority to investigate and prosecute certain crimes related to voting, petition activities, and voter registration.
SB 4B was quickly introduced and signed into law after multiple Florida courts concluded that the OSP lacked the authority to prosecute some of the 20 people with past convictions who were arrested last August, after investigations by the Office of Election Crimes and Security, for what appear to be honest mistakes about their eligibility to vote. Rather than fix Florida’s complex and unnavigable system for people with past felony convictions to determine their voting eligibility, this new law gives Governor DeSantis and his political allies more authority to prosecute alleged voting misconduct that a local prosecutor might not be willing to prosecute because the evidence fails to show an individual willfully broke the law.
A coalition of non-partisan civil and voting rights groups, including NAACP Florida, ACLU of Florida, Common Cause Florida, All Voting is Local Action, Latino Justice PRLDEF, League of Women Voters of Florida, Legal Defense Fund, and Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law signed joint testimony opposing the bill.
NAACP Florida, ACLU of Florida, Common Cause Florida, League of Women Voters ofFlorida, Legal Defense Fund, and the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law responded to yesterday’s signing with the following statement:
“In the face of losses in the courts, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have decided to change the rules themselves. Yesterday’s signing marks a new low, with a majority of state lawmakers – despite compelling arguments against the bill by the minority – giving DeSantis and his administration more authority to prosecute Floridians with past convictions who have made honest mistakes about their voting eligibility. It is not the voters who are at fault. It is the State of Florida that created this problem in reaction to voters’ passage of Amendment 4. The DeSantis Administration and the state legislature made it nearly impossible for people with past convictions to determine their eligibility to vote and the state continues to refuse to provide any meaningful guidance to ensure that these Floridians can find out whether they’re eligible to vote.
“Instead, state leaders have doubled down on their fruitless hunt for widespread voter fraud, which doesn’t exist, as evidenced by the Office of Election Crimes and Security’s very own data. This new law unfairly targets voters with past convictions, particularly Black Floridians, who have been disproportionately impacted by the prosecutions led by the DeSantis Administration.
“We are deeply concerned about the consequences: the law will only further intimidate Black and brown voters, risk further prosecutions of Floridians with past convictions for their inability to navigate an unnavigable system for determining their eligibility to vote, and disenfranchise eligible voters with past convictions from participating in our democracy.”
The Brennan Center for Justice is a nonpartisan law and policy institute. We strive to uphold the values of democracy. We stand for equal justice and the rule of law. We work to craft and advance reforms that will make American democracy work, for all.(646) 292-8310
"We thank the members of the state Senate who stood with working New Yorkers in opposing a judge with a troubling judicial record on workers' rights, abortion rights, and racial justice," said one Hector LaSalle critic.
The New York State Senate's Democrats on Wednesday delivered a "major embarrassment" for and "extraordinary repudiation" of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, rejecting Hector LaSalle, her anti-choice, anti-union nominee to lead the state's top court.
"We thank the members of the state Senate who stood with working New Yorkers in opposing a judge with a troubling judicial record on workers' rights, abortion rights, and racial justice," said New York Working Families Party director Sochie Nnaemeka.
"In the wake of an extremist U.S. Supreme Court and a New York Court of Appeals captured by corporate and conservative interests," Nnaemeka added, "we urge Gov. Hochul to return with a chief judge nominee with a clear and unequivocal record of protecting the rights of working people."
\u201cJust wow. Hochul:\n\u2013Disinvited a union leader from an event for criticizing her\n\u2013Had Hakeem Jeffries help\n\u2013Dedicated her MLK day speech to LaSalle\n\u2013Threatened to sue Dems after they rejected LaSalle; had GOP do it for her\n\u2013Got LaSalle rejected again anyways\nhttps://t.co/nxsWBQH2HQ\u201d— Prem (@Prem) 1676493578
Wednesday's 39-20 vote fell mostly along party lines, with all Republicans present except state Sen. Mario Mattera (R-2) supporting Lasalle and all but one Democrat, Sen. Monica Martinez (D-3), voting against him. It came after the Senate Judiciary Committee last month narrowly opposed the nominee.
While Senate Democrats argued the panel's vote was sufficient to block the nomination, Hochul claimed the state constitution required a full chamber vote and even considered a lawsuit. However, it was the committee's top Republican, Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-1), who filed suit last week.
As The New York Timesreported:
While the vote could help quell a weekslong intraparty battle that had overshadowed legislative business in Albany, it is sure to strain the governor's relationship with Democrats in the Legislature as they begin to negotiate over the state's budget, which is due in six weeks.
It also means that state officials will need to restart a monthslong process to select a chief judge, who besides sitting on the Court of Appeals is also tasked with overseeing the state’s complex court system, which has thousands of judges and staff.
Hochul said in a statement Wednesday that "this vote is an important victory for the constitution. But it was not a vote on the merits of Justice LaSalle, who is an overwhelmingly qualified and talented jurist."
The Times noted that LaSalle "defended his record during a five-hour legislative hearing last month in which he declared his support for reproductive and labor rights, arguing that the cases his critics singled out had hinged on procedural questions."
While reaffirming her support for her defeated candidate, Hochul also said, "Now that the full Senate has taken a vote, I will work toward making a new nomination."
Opponents of LaSalle, including New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-35) and Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris (D-12), framed the vote as necessary to shift the focus to a new candidate and other important issues.
"Today, we again rose to our leadership responsibilities and ended the ongoing distraction of the Justice Hector LaSalle nomination," said Stewart-Cousins. "We have a state to run. This court case would've dragged on for months and stymied our judicial system. It was time to put this matter to rest."
\u201cGrateful for Senator @AndreaSCousins sensible leadership in advancing the business of the State of New York and preserving the integrity of our courts.\u201d— Janai Nelson (@Janai Nelson) 1676519450
Gianaris declared that "the failure of some in our state to respect the proper role and independence of this Legislature has led to a crisis affecting all branches of government. It now falls to our Senate majority to again be the adult in the room and move our state past this deadlock that would have otherwise dragged on for even more months while our top court is without a properly appointed chief judge and while we are in the midst of negotiating a state budget that must continue our economic recovery."
"It is the Senate's constitutional right to determine how it operates and to reject nominees that do not have the support of a Senate whose confirmation role is critical to the balance of powers," he stressed. "My colleagues and I voted against this nomination because we need a chief judge possessed of a diverse professional background and who represents a departure from the tenure of former Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, and this nominee was not that person. It is now time to find a new nominee who can get the required support to be confirmed."
The move is "designed to terrify everyone about potential consequences of them organizing, as well as to attempt to cull the herd," said one union organizer.
Tesla fired dozens of workers at its factory in Buffalo, New York on Wednesday, one day after an organizing committee at the plant sent an email to billionaire chief executive officer Elon Musk informing him of their new unionization campaign.
In a complaint filed with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the union Workers United accused the electric vehicle manufacturer of illegally terminating the employees "in retaliation for union activity and to discourage union activity," Bloomberg first reported on Thursday. The union asked the NLRB to pursue a federal court injunction "to prevent irreparable destruction of employee rights resulting from Tesla's unlawful conduct."
"These firings are the exact reason why we need a union at Tesla."
The outlet noted that "several of the terminated employees had been involved in labor discussions, according to the union, including at least one who was a member of the organizing committee."
That worker was Arian Berek, who said in a statement provided by the union: "I feel blindsided... I got Covid and was out of the office, then I had to take a bereavement leave. I returned to work, was told I was exceeding expectations, and then Wednesday came along."
Jeff Hirsch, a labor and employment law professor at the University of North Carolina, noted that "timing is often a key factor in retaliation cases like this. And this timing is not good for Tesla."
\u201cTiming is often a key factor in retaliation cases like this. And this timing \u2026 is not good for Tesla.\u201d— Jeff Hirsch (@Jeff Hirsch) 1676553536
Berek and 24 other Autopilot analysts at Tesla's Buffalo plant have been organizing with Workers United, a Service Employees International Union affiliate that has won hundreds of union elections at Starbucks locations across the country since December 2021. Its first Starbucks victory was at a cafe in Buffalo just six miles from the Tesla factory.
Jaz Brisack, a Workers United organizer and former barista who was illegally fired by Starbucks after she helped unionize that Buffalo shop, is one of the driving forces behind the new organizing effort at Tesla.
Brisack called Wednesday's terminations "a form of collective retaliation against the group of workers that started this organizing effort."
The firings are "designed to terrify everyone about potential consequences of them organizing, as well as to attempt to cull the herd," she told Bloomberg.
"We're angry. But this won't slow us down or stop us. They want us to be scared, but they just started a stampede."
According to the outlet: "On Wednesday, the day after Bloomberg Newsquoted several Tesla employees discussing their workplace concerns, the company sent staff a message announcing new sections of its policy on workplace technology usage. The changes included a directive to 'protect the confidentiality, integrity, and security of all Tesla business information.'"
Tesla's Buffalo plant employs more than 800 Autopilot analysts who categorize data to support the company's automated driving technology. Tesla fired hundreds of Autopilot workers in California last June, and Musk has called for automating such jobs as evidence mounts that the technology poses massive safety risks.
Workers United aims to unionize the Buffalo factory's Autopilot analysts, hired at roughly $19 per hour to start, along with about 1,000 manufacturing employees. In addition to better job security and higher pay, organizers are seeking to gain decision-making power for workers and to reduce invasive productivity monitoring techniques that workers say are harmful to their health.
"We're angry. But this won't slow us down or stop us," the union tweeted Thursday morning. "They want us to be scared, but they just started a stampede."
\u201cWe\u2019re angry. But this won\u2019t slow us down or stop us. They want us to be scared, but they just started a stampede. These firings are the exact reason why we need a union @tesla. We believe we can do this, but more importantly we believe we WILL do this. \n\ud83e\uddac\u270a\ud83c\udffb\u270a\ud83c\udffc\u270a\ud83c\udfff\u270a\ud83c\udffe\u270a\ud83c\udffd\ud83e\uddac\u201d— TeslaWorkersUnited (@TeslaWorkersUnited) 1676554367
Sara Costantino, an Autopilot worker and member of the organizing committee, told Bloomberg that the Wednesday firings are inspiring more workers to support the effort to form Tesla's first-ever union.
“It's pretty clear the message they're sending. They're trying to scare us," Costantino said. "And it's really I think backfiring on them."
"It has really opened people's eyes to the fact that this is why we need a union," she added.
Unlike other major U.S. automakers that were unionized in the decades before a bipartisan neoliberal assault weakened the labor movement, there is currently no union presence at Tesla's factories. Founded in 2003, the relatively new company has thwarted previous organizing efforts.
As More Perfect Union noted on Tuesday, "Workers have tried to unionize Tesla before, and the response has been extreme union-busting, some of it illegal."
The National Labor Relations Act prohibits employers from retaliating against workers for taking collective action to improve workplace conditions, including by forming unions.
NLRB officials ruled in 2021 that Tesla repeatedly violated federal labor law in Fremont, California when it "coercively interrogat[ed]" pro-union workers and fired one of them over his activism. The corporation has denied wrongdoing and is appealing the decision.
"It's too late to avoid the climate storm altogether," said a study co-author. "Our ability to steer out of the storm is frustrated by having to manage the impacts of the storm on the ship."
A new study released Thursday warned that the planet has entered "a new chapter in the climate and ecological crisis," in which communities are forced to direct massive resources to responding to the escalating impacts of the climate emergency, taking focus away from efforts to slash fossil fuel emissions—causing what the report authors called a "doom loop" that will make avoiding the worst effects of planetary heating increasingly difficult.
The report, published by the Institute for Public Policy Research and Chatham House, calls on policymakers to "actively manage" the risk that further global heating poses to a green transition itself.
"It's too late to avoid the climate storm altogether, and the challenge of navigating around a storm is very different to the challenge of navigating through it," said Laurie Laybourn, an associate fellow of IPPR and visiting fellow at Chatham House who co-authored the study. "Our ability to steer out of the storm is frustrated by having to manage the impacts of the storm on the ship."
"This is an analogy for the challenge facing environmentalism as we head closer to 1.5°C of global heating," he added. "The worsening symptoms of the climate and ecological crisis—storms, food price shocks, conflict—will increasingly distract us from realizing action to tackle its root causes."
"It's too late to avoid the climate storm altogether, and the challenge of navigating around a storm is very different to the challenge of navigating through it."
The report notes that the cost of climate disasters—such as catastrophic flooding last year in Pakistan and in 2021 in Europe and prolonged drought in the western United States and parts of Africa—is already expected to reduce global economic output by $23 trillion by 2050, and recovery efforts could cost the U.S. $2 trillion per year by the end of the century.
"Such demands could come at the cost of diverting effort away from the rapid switch now needed to decarbonize the global economy," said the researchers in a statement. "The report argues that this risks creating a vicious circle, or 'doom loop'; the impacts of the climate and nature crises draw focus and resources away from tackling their underlying causes and the urgent steps needed to address them."
The researchers referred to the dynamic that has emerged in the debate over whether limiting global heating to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, the target agreed upon in the Paris climate accords, is still possible and how the global community can meet that goal.
"Some argue that declaring the target to be still in reach remains the most powerful motivator, but others believe that breaching the limit could be the 'wake-up call' that would spur activists and policymakers to step up their efforts," said the authors. "But both stances can be exploited by 'climate delayers' who don't want to see rapid reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and wish to block transformational change."
A failure to move past that debate could lead to policymakers pursuing untested geoengineering methods of limiting planetary heating instead of passing policies to eliminate fossil fuel emissions, as energy experts and climate scientists have clearly stated they must in order to avoid the worst effects of the planetary emergency.
"This is a doom loop: the consequences of the crisis draw focus and resources from tackling its causes, leading to higher temperatures and ecological loss, which then create more severe consequences, diverting even more attention and resources, and so on," reads the report.
\u201c11/ in the report, we map an agenda for doing so, including getting on top of the \u2018narrative competition\u2019 over 1.5C and developing stories and policy responses that deepen the agenda for equitable transformation and can mitigate risks of delay\u201d— Laurie Laybourn (@Laurie Laybourn) 1676534826
The study bolsters the argument made earlier in February by researchers at the University of Hamburg in Germany. As Common Dreamsreported, their study said that continued despair over reaching climate "tipping points" such as the melting of sea ice and glaciers risks taking attention away from "the best hope for shaping a positive climate future... the ability of society to make fundamental changes."
Laybourn and his co-author, Chatham House research analyst Henry Throp, likened the "strategic risk" of losing sight of solutions to the danger "facing a ship that sailed too long towards a storm on the horizon without significantly changing course."
"As the storm begins to engulf the ship, making the changes needed to escape it is ever more difficult for the crew, who are distracted by its immediate impacts," they said.
The authors called on policymakers to:
"As global temperatures tick up ever closer to the 1.5°C threshold, collective narratives are needed that can convey the accelerating, cascading dangers and spur rapid transformative change," said Thorp. "These narratives must challenge actors and assumptions that delay action on climate change and should create the basis, direction, and momentum for a climate transition aligned with nature restoration and opportunities for sustainable development."