October, 17 2023, 08:22am EDT
EU sets path to secure fossil fuel phase-out agreement at COP28
BRUSSELS
Yesterday night European Union (EU) environment ministers agreed on their negotiation position for COP28, the UN climate conference starting at the end of November in Dubai. The ministers will aim to secure an objective to triple renewable energy capacity and for this goal to go “hand in hand with the phase-out of fossil fuel energy production and consumption, to be adopted by COP28” while providing technical and financial support to developing countries to secure the benefits of this transition. They underline that a near-term peak in unabated fossil fuel consumption is required and the importance of securing an energy-system predominantly free of fossil fuels well before 2050, including securing a fully or predominantly decarbonized electricity system in the 2030s.
Importantly, while the EU recognizes the need for the energy sector to be free of fossil fuels, well ahead of 2050, it does not fully close the door to ‘abatement’, a set of poorly defined technologies that have been promoted by the fossil fuel industry and its enablers to distract from the need to rapidly phase out all fossil fuels, which risks weakening its negotiating position in Dubai. However, the EU makes it clear that such technologies have a limited role to play and are no substitute for the phase out of fossil fuels. The Environment ministers say: "emissions abatement technologies ... exist at limited scale and are to be used to reduce emissions primarily from hard to abate sectors." They also state that they "should not be used to delay climate action in sectors where ... alternatives are available,” which includes the energy sector.
Compared to previous EU COP positions, this negotiation position shows increased, albeit ambiguous, ambition on phasing-out ‘inefficient fossil fuel subsidies’. The EU wants to see a deadline for ending these subsidies adopted at COP28. It calls for these subsidies to be phased-out “as soon as possible, and aiming at 2025 and no later than 2030”. As part of the G7, the EU already adopted a 2025 deadline for ending ‘inefficient fossil fuel subsidies’ back in 2016. At the UNFCCC the commitment to end inefficient fossil fuel subsidies first adopted at COP26 in 2021 did not include a timeline.
In response, Romain Ioualalen, Global Policy manager at Oil Change International said:
“The EU’s COP28 mandate is a mixed bag. While the clear focus on the need for COP28 to agree to a phase out of fossil fuel production and consumption alongside strong renewable energy and energy efficiency targets is welcome, the EU’s failure to shut the door to so-called abatement technologies risks undermining its negotiation success. While the EU recognizes that these technologies should not delay climate action and only exist at limited scale, it should have held a firm line against abatement to have a strong negotiation position and credibility at COP28. Abatement technologies are the fossil fuel industry's favorite tool to distract from the need for a full phase out of all fossil fuels. Missing from the EU’s position is the need for a just and equitable phase out of fossil fuels and an immediate halt to new fossil fuel infrastructure, which is incompatible with the stated objective of keeping warming under 1.5°C.
“Avoiding a worsening crisis, unnatural disasters, and fossil fuel and climate related illnesses and deaths, requires countries to agree to end fossil fuel expansion and build a just and equitable phase out of fossil fuels. We urge the EU to work hard to bring other countries along to achieve that outcome in Dubai and to provide adequate finance in support of the global energy transition."
Laurie van der Burg, Co-Manager Global Public Finance at Oil Change International, said:
“The EU seems to be the very first negotiating party that will aim to add a timeline to the commitment to phase-out ‘inefficient’ fossil fuel subsidies at COP28. But it is a real shame that it weakened the call from earlier drafts for these subsidies to be phased-out by 2025 - a timeline it already agreed to as part of the G7. It is now calling on countries to “aim at 2025 and no later than 2030”. Governments worldwide still waste over a trillion dollars a year on fossil fuel subsidies. Redirecting this money to renewable energy, energy efficiency, and social protection measures is both a matter of urgency and a huge opportunity to free up significant sums that can be used to keep climate and energy access goals in reach. If the EU wants to be effective in Dubai it should decisively raise the bar on this agenda instead of promoting obscure positions and backsliding on previously agreed timelines.”
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
Israeli Military Has Killed 1 Child in Gaza Every 15 Minutes: Rights Group
"Additional children are unaccounted for and missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings, indicating the true death toll is much higher," said Defense for Children International–Palestine.
Oct 17, 2023
News
Israel's relentless bombing campaign in the occupied Gaza Strip has killed more than 1,000 Palestinian children—roughly one every 15 minutes—since it began on October 7, according to the latest tally from Defense for Children International–Palestine.
Children have faced some of the most horrific impacts of Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza, where roughly half of the population is under the age of 18. Israel has dropped more than 6,000 bombs on Gaza—home to 2.3 million people—in the wake of Hamas' deadly attack.
Mohammad Abu Rukbeh, senior Gaza field researcher at DCIP, said in a statement Monday that "the repercussions of this war will not only affect the victims we have lost, some of which are still trapped under the rubble of their homes, and not only the residential areas that have been completely destroyed, including our own homes, but the psychological impact on us civilians and our children will be catastrophic."
Research released before Israel's latest bombardment of Gaza found that four out of five children in the Gaza Strip reported living with depression, grief, and fear amid a yearslong Israeli blockade and frequent outbreaks of deadly violence.
Israel's current military campaign in Gaza is its deadliest to date, and the unlawful total blockade it has imposed on the strip has further deprived children and the rest of the civilian population of food, fuel, electricity, and clean water. Some Gazans have resorted to drinking seawater and water contaminated by sewage, and hospital staff have reportedly had to drink from IV solution bags.
"Israeli authorities cut water supply to Gaza on October 9, and since then, all three water desalination plants in Gaza have been forced to cease operations," DCIP noted Tuesday, citing the United Nations. "Even though Israeli authorities claimed to resume water supply to southern Gaza yesterday, there is no electricity to operate water pumps, Israeli airstrikes have damaged many water lines, and very little water in Gaza is drinkable in the first place."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said late Monday that Israel has agreed to develop a plan to let desperately needed humanitarian aid reach Gazans, but Israel has continued its destructive bombing campaign and refused to allow a ceasefire as civilians struggle to find safety in the besieged enclave.
Al Jazeerareported that more than 70 people were killed in their homes on Tuesday "after Israel conducted air raids on Gaza's Khan Younis, Rafah, and Deir el-Balah."
Last week, the Israeli military ordered the entire population of northern Gaza to evacuate to the south ahead of an expected ground invasion and was subsequently accused of bombing supposed "safe routes" that civilians were using to flee.
Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, said in a statement Tuesday that "appalling reports that civilians attempting to relocate to southern Gaza were struck and killed by an explosive weapon must be independently and thoroughly investigated, as must all allegations of serious violations of international humanitarian law."
"Those who managed to comply with the Israeli authorities' order to evacuate are now trapped in the south of the Gaza Strip, with scant shelter, fast-depleting food supplies, little or no access to clean water, sanitation, medicine, and other basic needs," said Shamdasani. "We echo the U.N. call for a humanitarian pause to enable aid delivery and to prevent further suffering and deaths of the already much beleaguered civilian population of Gaza. Urgent immediate, unimpeded humanitarian access needs to be ensured."
'Unspeakable': Cops Say 6-Year-Old Palestinian American Boy Stabbed to Death by Landlord
"Let's be clear. This was directly connected to the dehumanizing of Palestinians that has been allowed over the last week by our media, by our elected officials," said one Illinois state lawmaker.
Oct 16, 2023
News
By Monday the death toll in Gaza approached 3,000, more than 1,000 of whom are children. That's the most Palestinians ever killed by Israeli forces during a war on Gaza. At least 47 entire Palestinian families have been wiped out.
"We have full confidence in the authorities to investigate this heinous incident as a hate crime and to do so swiftly," Rehab added.
U.S. civil rights defenders on Monday condemned the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in Illinois, an alleged hate crime that occurred amid Israel's massive bombardment of Gaza and the incendiary dehumanization of Palestinians in countries including Israel and the United States.
The Will County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said on Facebook that Wadea Al Fayoume was stabbed 26 times Saturday by his family’s landlord, 71-year-old Joseph Czuba, in Plainfield Township, Illinois, about 35 miles southwest of Chicago. According to WCSO, Czuba used a "12-inch serrated military-style knife that has a seven-inch blade."
Hanaan Shahin, the slain boy's 32-year-old mother, was also stabbed more than a dozen times, WCSO said, adding that she is "recovering from her injuries at a local area hospital and is expected to survive this brutal attack."
WCSO said that "Czuba was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, hate crime... and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon."
"Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis," the department added, referring to the surprise October 7 attack on Israel by Gaza-based militants that left over 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers dead and Israel's massive bombardment of Gaza that has killed nearly 3,000 Palestinians.
The FBI is also investigating the killing as a hate crime.
Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who attended Al Fayoume's funeral Monday, said in a statement that "to take a 6-year-old child’s life in the name of bigotry is nothing short of evil."
"Every single Illinoisan—including our Muslim, Jewish, and Palestinian neighbors—deserves to live free from the threat of such evil," he added.
U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also condemned the attack:
This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are.
As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred. I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate. We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone.
At a Sunday news conference, Illinois State Assemblyman Abdelnasser Rashid (D-21)—who is Palestinian American—said: "Let's be clear. This was directly connected to the dehumanizing of Palestinians that has been allowed over the last week by our media, by our elected officials who have lacked the moral compass and lacked the courage to call for something as simple as de-escalation and peace."
"Let's not sugar-coat it," Rashid wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "this hate crime is a result of the dehumanizing, one-sided media coverage of Palestinians and irresponsible statements from elected officials."
"Israeli spokespeople have been using genocidal language about Palestinians on news channels every day for the past week," he added. "The Israeli military has killed over 2,600 Palestinians in the last week, including more than 700 children, and the numbers increase by the hour."
Responding to Al Fayoume's murder, NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement that "once again, the proliferation of misinformation and hateful conspiracy theories has resulted in a life lost far too soon."
"Today, the NAACP grieves the loss of 6-year-old Wadea Al Fayoume. No one should face the threat of violence in their own home, and we must do everything in our power to stop hate wherever it rears its ugly head," Johnson added. "There is no place for hate in a democracy."
Ahmed Rehab, executive director of the Chicago branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), said that "we have testimony from the mother as to the harrowing moments that unfolded in terms of what was done and said—and it is our worst nightmare."
"We have full confidence in the authorities to investigate this heinous incident as a hate crime and to do so swiftly," Rehab added.
"The Islamophobic rhetoric and anti-Palestinian racism being spread by politicians, media outlets, and social media platforms must stop," CAIR national said in a statement.
On Monday, the FBI released its annual hate crime statistics. According to the bureau, antisemitic offenses rose 25% percent from 2021 to 2022, accounting for more than half of all reported religion-based hate crimes. Hate crimes targeting Latino people soared nearly one-third. Anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes increased 16%, while Muslim and Black Americans continued to be disproportionately affected.
'Cease-Fire Now!': Dozens Arrested at Jewish-Led White House Protest Against Israeli War on Gaza
"Today, thousands of American Jews and allies marched to the White House to demand that President Biden use his leverage... and force Israel to halt its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza," said Jewish Voice for Peace.
Oct 16, 2023
News
Dozens of Jewish Americans and allies were arrested Monday outside the White House in Washington, D.C. as thousands of protesters urged the Biden administration to press for an end to Israel's massive bombardment of Gaza—which, after just 10 days has already killed more Palestinians than any previous Israeli war on the besieged coastal enclave.
Event organizers said more than 50 people were arrested by Capitol Police and uniformed Secret Service agents after blocking multiple entrances to the White House during a demonstration organized by the Jewish-led peace groups IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). Protesters chanted "cease-fire now" and sang songs in Hebrew after being arrested and made to sit on the ground with their hands cuffed behind their backs.
"Today, thousands of American Jews and allies marched to the White House to demand that President [Joe] Biden use his leverage to implement a cease-fire and force Israel to halt its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza," IfNotNow explained in a statement published by Newsweek.
"Today's action represents a growing wave of Jewish, progressive, and youth leaders calling on President Biden to de-escalate the conflict, restrain Israeli aggression, and ensure the safe return of Israeli civilian hostages," the statement added.
Activist and former Survivor contestant Evvie Jagoda told the rally that "we're going to make it impossible to use Jewish grief for U.S. imperial interests."
"They're going to have to name the real reasons for U.S. policy: Power, weapons, oil, racism, Islamophobia," Jagoda added. "They cannot do this in our name."
Playwright and actor Wallace Shawn also spoke at the rally, telling participants that Israel's assault on Gaza is "one of the most deliberate cruelties inflicted on a people that I can remember that my own government has supported."
"Even in Vietnam, they didn't quite admit they were just slaughtering the innocent," he added.
Monday's demonstration came as a group of progressive U.S. lawmakers introduced a resolution urging the Biden administration to push for an immediate cease-fire. Biden has declared his "rock-solid and unwavering support" for Israel, which receives nearly $4 billion in annual U.S. military aid despite being one of the world's wealthiest nations per capita.
Activists and progressive U.S. lawmakers including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)—the only Palestinian American member of Congress—have called for a suspension in American military aid to Israel in the wake of past killings of Palestinians and other human rights violations, including the increasingly recognized crime of apartheid.
The White House protest also followed weekend demonstrations for peace and Palestine held across the United States and around the world. Dozens of demonstrators including a pair of progressive state lawmakers, rabbis, and the descendants of Holocaust survivors were arrested at a rally in New York City.
"We as American Jews believe that 'never again' means never again for anyone, and that includes Palestinians," JVP said on Saturday. "'Never again' is this very moment."
Monday's White House rally and arrests came as Israel's massive bombardment of Gaza continued for the 10th day, with more than 2,800 Palestinians—including at least 1,030 children—killed, according to health officials. That's more Palestinians than have been killed in any previous assault on Gaza. Israeli soldiers and settlers have also killed scores of Palestinians in the illegally occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem since the Hamas-led infiltration attack that has left more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and troops dead since October 7.
