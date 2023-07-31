July, 31 2023, 12:36pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Tel: (520) 623.5252,Email:,center@biologicaldiversity.org
EPA Petitioned to Update 47-Year-Old Toxic Pollutant List
PORTLAND, Ore.
Conservation groups submitted a formal legal petition today urging the Environmental Protection Agency to add more than 1,000 industrial and commercial pollutants to its outdated list of toxic pollutants requiring regulation under the Clean Water Act.
No pollutants have been added to the list in 47 years.
The petition, from Northwest Environmental Advocates and the Center for Biological Diversity, addresses numerous categories of toxic pollutants the EPA has failed to oversee that are linked to cancer and other serious health and environmental concerns. Those include “forever chemicals” like PFAS; personal-care products that cause intersex fish; persistent bioaccumulative toxics used as flame retardants; a chemical in vehicle tires known to kill endangered coho salmon; and pesticides commonly used in industrial agriculture.
“For nearly 50 years, EPA has been ignoring the growing mountain of science about the more than 1,000 unregulated toxic chemicals contaminating our rivers and drinking water, at a tremendous cost to human health and the environment,” said Nina Bell, executive director at Northwest Environmental Advocates. “The American people count on EPA to keep our drinking water clean, remedy environmental injustice, and protect fish and marine mammals from toxic pollution, but the agency has betrayed that public trust. EPA needs to grant our petition and launch itself firmly into the science of the 21st century.”
The EPA acknowledges its list of toxic pollutants is outdated, a shortcoming that undermines the agency’s ability to restrict industrial and municipal discharges of pollutants into waterways. The Clean Water Act requires the EPA and states to take specific steps to prevent or limit listed pollutants from entering waters. Those actions include multiple requirements to reduce discharges of toxic pollutants.
The petition cites over 300 scientific reports documenting the adverse effects of unregulated toxic pollutants and their prevalence in waterways.
The original toxic pollutant list was created as the result of litigation in 1976 and subsequently incorporated into the Clean Water Act by Congress in 1977. Congress also instructed the EPA to add chemicals to the list over time.
“It’s stupefying that the last time the EPA updated its toxic pollutant list, the 8-track was considered an advanced technology and Gerald Ford was president,” said Hannah Connor, environmental health deputy director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Our world has changed dramatically over the past 50 years, but the EPA’s acting like we’re frozen in the ’70s. The agency has turned its back on the deluge of new, dangerously toxic pollutants that have poisoned our waterways and permeated our lives.”
Background
Among notable toxic pollutants the petition urges the EPA to include in an updated toxic pollutant list are:
- Manganese: Manganese has severe neurological impacts on memory, intellectual development, and motor skills. Manganese pollution from coal mining and other industrial processes is particularly severe in Appalachia and has been detected at extremely high levels in drinking water, especially in low-wealth communities.
- PFAS “Forever” Chemicals: Despite the EPA’s efforts to prioritize addressing forever chemicals, the agency has failed to properly regulate these chemicals under the Clean Water Act in part because they have never been placed on the toxic pollutant list. These chemicals cause infertility, cancer, reduced immune response and adverse health impacts in children.
- Nonylphenol: Nonylphenols are widely used in a variety of industrial processes. They are endocrine disruptors and mimic estrogens, causing such severe harm to aquatic life that they have banned in the European Union. Endangered Puget Sound orcas have very high levels of nonylphenol causing harm to their ability to recover. These pollutants are virtually unregulated by the EPA.
- Atrazine: Despite being banned in more than 35 countries, including the European Union, atrazine remains the second-most used herbicide in the United States. It has been linked to increased risk of cancer and reproductive problems in people and can chemically castrate male frogs at extremely low concentrations, including those allowed in drinking water.
At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants. Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.(520) 623-5252
LATEST NEWS
'Polluters Must Pay': Senators Urge Biden DOJ to Sue Big Oil Over Decades of Climate Lies
"Thanks to the illegal lies of the fossil fuel industry, climate change is wreaking catastrophic damage upon the United States," four progressive U.S. senators write in a new letter.
Jul 31, 2023
News
A group of progressive U.S. senators on Monday urged President Joe Biden's Justice Department to take legal action against the fossil fuel industry over its deliberate efforts to "mislead consumers and discredit climate science in pursuit of massive profits."
"The actions of ExxonMobil, Shell, and potentially other fossil fuel companies represent a clear violation of federal racketeering laws, truth in advertising laws, consumer protection laws, and potentially other laws, and the department must act swiftly to hold them accountable for their unlawful actions," reads a letter that Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.
The senators pointed to recently unveiled records that show Shell knew as soon as the early 1970s that burning fossil fuels could cause climate change—knowledge that was not reflected in their public messaging and advertising. Exxon also knew about the link between fossil fuels and climate change in the 1970s but publicly cast doubt on such a link and funded groups peddling climate denial.
"Despite these companies' knowledge about climate change and the role their industry was playing in driving carbon emissions, they chose to participate in a decadeslong, carefully coordinated campaign of misinformation to obfuscate climate science and convince the public that fossil fuels are not the primary driver of climate change," the senators wrote in their letter to Garland.
"To coordinate their illegal misinformation campaign, the fossil fuel industry funded a multimillion-dollar plan through the American Petroleum Institute that sought to make climate change a 'non-issue,'" the senators continued. "According to this plan, 'victory will be achieved' when 'recognition of the uncertainties [in climate science] become part of the 'conventional wisdom.' Exxon, whose climate predictions from the 1970s have proved remarkably correct, was a primary contributor to this plan."
"Like with Big Tobacco, the fossil fuel industry's illegal, coordinated campaign of misinformation has proven tremendously profitable."
The oil and gas industry's efforts to mislead the public about climate change "bears a striking resemblance" to the tobacco industry's campaign of lies about the dangers of cigarettes, the senators argued. In 2006, major U.S. tobacco companies were found guilty of violating civil racketeering laws and making deceptive statements about their products.
"Both industries have used the same public relations firms and researchers since the 1950s," the senators wrote Monday. "Like with Big Tobacco, the fossil fuel industry's illegal, coordinated campaign of misinformation has proven tremendously profitable. From 1990 to 2019, the six largest private fossil fuel companies made $2.4 trillion in profits."
"Thanks to the illegal lies of the fossil fuel industry, climate change is wreaking catastrophic damage upon the United States," the senators added. "Floods, droughts, extreme weather disturbances, and wildfires are causing unprecedented damage. Deloitte estimates that unchecked climate change, driven by the fossil fuel industry, could cost the United States $14.5 trillion over the next 50 years... Polluters must pay."
Dozens of U.S. cities and states have sued the oil and gas industry in recent years, part of a growing global wave of climate lawsuits aimed at holding fossil fuel giants accountable in the face of worsening extreme weather and government inaction.
The Biden Justice Department recently filed a Supreme Court brief siding with local governments in Colorado in a climate lawsuit against oil companies, but the administration has yet to take legal action of its own.
In their letter on Monday, the senators implored the Justice Department to "join the fight and work with partners at the Federal Trade Commission and other law enforcement agencies to file suits against all those who participated in the fossil fuel industry's illegal conspiracy of lies and deception under federal racketeering laws, truth in advertising laws, consumer protection laws, and any other applicable federal law."
"The future of our planet depends on it," they wrote.
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Gleefully Encouraging the Arsonists': UK Government Commits to More Fossil Fuel Drilling
"The U.K. government is blatantly in denial about climate breakdown."
Jul 31, 2023
News
Paying lip service to the nation's
net-zero emissions target, the Tory leader also laid out plans for two new carbon capture and storage facilities in Northeast Scotland and the Humber, lining up behind an oil industry-backed approach to reining in pollution that critics say is a false solution to the global climate crisis.
"The talk of securing our independence couldn't be further from the truth," Dearden added. "This leaves us on the hook for £billions, even if the next govt rescinds these contracts, as they must, the fossil fuel elite will pocket a fortune at our expense."
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced Monday that his government will approve hundreds of new licenses for oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, drawing anger from climate advocates who say he's doing the bidding of the fossil fuel industry amid a nightmarish wave of extreme weather.
Paying lip service to the nation's
net-zero emissions target, the Tory leader also laid out plans for two new carbon capture and storage facilities in Northeast Scotland and the Humber, lining up behind an oil industry-backed approach to reining in pollution that critics say is a false solution to the global climate crisis.
"Burning oil and gas is driving extreme weather and killing people on every continent, yet Rishi Sunak is gleefully encouraging the arsonists to go and put more fuel on the fire," said Mary Church, a campaigner with Friends of the Earth Scotland. "By committing to future licensing rounds on the same day, it's clear to see that carbon capture is little more than a greenwashing tactic by Big Oil to try and keep their climate-wrecking industry in business."
Major fossil fuel giants such as Shell and BP have maintained oil and gas facilities in the North Sea for years. According to a recent analysis by Greenpeace, oil and gas licenses approved by the U.K. government over the past two years are set to generate as much carbon dioxide as Denmark emits annually—roughly the equivalent of 14 million cars.
"History will view this as an act of gross criminality. Our future sacrificed for the profits of a tiny elite."
Philip Evans of Greenpeace U.K. said Monday that Sunak's new announcements are "nothing but a cynical political ploy to sow division, and the climate is collateral damage."
"Just as wildfires and floods wreck homes and lives around the world, Rishi Sunak's government has decided to row back on key climate policies, attempted to toxify net zero, and recycled old myths about North Sea drilling," said Evans. "Relying on fossil fuels is terrible for our energy security, the cost of living, and the climate. Our sky-high bills and recent extreme weather have demonstrated that."
"Rishi Sunak knows that any oil and gas from the North Sea will just be sold on the international market, making oil companies even richer at the expense of the rest of us. How will this help our bills exactly?" Evans asked, countering the prime minister's claims that new drilling will enhance the U.K.'s "energy security."
"If Sunak were serious about boosting our energy security while keeping energy bills down," Evans continued, "he'd remove the absurd barriers holding back cheap, homegrown renewables and launch a nationwide insulation program to tackle energy waste in our homes."
Nick Dearden, director of the U.K.-based advocacy group Global Justice Now, wrote that "history will view this as an act of gross criminality. Our future sacrificed for the profits of a tiny elite."
"The talk of securing our independence couldn't be further from the truth," Dearden added. "This leaves us on the hook for £billions, even if the next govt rescinds these contracts, as they must, the fossil fuel elite will pocket a fortune at our expense."
In addition to the new drilling license commitments, the Financial Timesreported Sunday that the U.K. government has "made it cheaper for industry to pollute in Britain compared with the E.U. by watering down reforms to the carbon market."
"The U.K. government is blatantly in denial about climate breakdown," said Church.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Federal Judge Blocks Arkansas Law Criminalizing Librarians
"Do Arkansans still legally have access to reading materials? Luckily, the judicial system has once again defended our highly valued liberties," said the head of the state ACLU.
Jul 30, 2023
News
Earlier this year, the American Library Association said that a record-breaking 2,571 unique titles were challenged by people or groups seeking bans in 2022, a 38% increase from the previous year.
A federal judge on Saturday temporarily blocked the implementation of an Arkansas law criminalizing librarians and booksellers who provide access to materials deemed "harmful to minors."
U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks—an appointee of former President Barack Obama—issued a preliminary injunction against two sections of Act 372 (also known as S.B. 81), a censorship bill introduced by Arkansas state Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-20), passed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature, and signed into law by GOP Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders in March.
The law—which would have gone into effect on Tuesday—makes it a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison to provide to a minor material "that to the average person, applying contemporary community standards, the dominant theme of the material taken as a whole appeals to prurient interest."
The legislation also allows parents and legal guardians to access minors' library records.
Brooks' temporary injunction against Act 372 applies to Section 3—which criminalizes librarians and booksellers for providing access to materials deemed "harmful to minors"—and Section 5, which requires libraries to establish material review processes and empowers courts to compel libraries to remove materials that may be protected by the First Amendment.
"If merely having a book accessible on the shelf where a minor can reach it will potentially subject librarians and booksellers to criminal penalties, such books may simply be removed," Brooks wrote in his 49-page ruling. "As a result, these patrons claim their First Amendment right to access non-obscene (i.e., constitutionally protected) reading material will be dramatically curtailed."
In May, the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) led a lawsuit against the legislation. CALS executive director Nate Coulter said he is "extremely pleased and gratified" by Brooks' ruling.
"I'm relieved that for now the dark cloud that was hanging over CALS' librarians has lifted—they will not be threatened with jail for making books available to our patrons," Coulter told the Arkansas Advocate.
ACLU of Arkansas Executive Director Holly Dickson also welcomed the ruling, saying in a statement that "we commend the court's decision to stop the enforcement of Sections 3 and 5 of Act 372, which would have jeopardized the essential First Amendment rights of all residents of Arkansas."
"It's regrettable that we even have to question whether our constitutional rights are still respected today," Dickson added. "The question we had to ask was, do Arkansans still legally have access to reading materials? Luckily, the judicial system has once again defended our highly valued liberties."
Earlier this year, the American Library Association said that a record-breaking 2,571 unique titles were challenged by people or groups seeking bans in 2022, a 38% increase from the previous year.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!