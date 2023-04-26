Environmental groups warn MEPs about US certified gas before locking in dangerous, long-term methane gas import contracts

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
As the European Parliament discusses new rules to tackle methane emissions in the energy sector, a new report by Oil Change International and Earthworks warns that U.S. certified gas schemes will put the EU’s methane emissions reduction goals at risk and undermine EU climate goals that will only be attained by a complete phase-out of gas. In a letter following the report, Certified Disaster: How Project Canary & Gas Certification are Misleading Gas Markets & Governments, groups warn MEPs that US gas producers cannot be trusted, and highlight several issues with certified gas production, including unreliable pollution detection measures, misrepresentation of certified gas impacts, and lack of public access to data behind certification claims.
Certified gas is a new scheme pushed by U.S. gas producers and LNG exporters to improve America’s reputation for producing dirty methane gas. The EU is among the largest fossil fuel importers in the world, the bloc imports 70% of its hard coal consumption, 97% of its oil consumption and 90% of its methane gas consumption. In 2022, the EU was the primary destination for U.S. LNG exports. The EU Methane Regulation Proposal considers requiring fossil fuel imports into the EU, such as U.S. LNG, to meet emissions criteria in the upstream sector.
Ahead of the upcoming adoption of the European Parliament’s position on the text, MEPs should take note of the evident failures of the certified gas industry to detect pollution, lack of transparency, and conflicts of interest detailed in our report. The report argues that the evident failures of the certified gas industry should be considered, and methane emissions from imports should be regulated, as the European Parliament adopts its position on the text.
Lorne Stockman, Research Co-Director at Oil Change International and report author said:
“Our research shows that gas producers and LNG exporters cannot be trusted to clean up their methane emissions. This strengthens the case for rigorous regulation for gas certification programs that ensure the protection of communities and the accuracy of emissions reductions. The report recommends greater transparency and accountability for gas certification, a verifiable commitment to transition away from methane gas, and governmental oversight to ensure accurate emissions reductions. We urge the EU and other importers to adopt our recommendations as minimum criteria for documentation of methane emissions associated with gas imports.”
Methane gas pollution must be immediately reduced and fossil fuel production abated to avoid the worst climate outcomes. Methane is a climate super-pollutant that traps over 80 times more heat in our atmosphere than carbon dioxide and is responsible for roughly 30% of the global warming we are experiencing today. Research shows that the oil and gas within extraction projects the industry has already developed would take the world beyond 1.5°C of warming, even if coal production stopped overnight.
Notes:[1] Full Report: Certified Disaster: How Project Canary & Gas Certification are Misleading Gas Markets & Governments
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
"Instead of representing the interests of Main Street, the Chamber represents the interests of Silicon Valley and Wall Street," said a government watchdog.
A Wednesday report on who funds the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reveals that the vast majority of donors to the powerful business lobbying group remain anonymous on government forms—but the number of large donations received by the Chamber annually raises serious questions about whether the group truly represents the interests of small businesses, considering that nearly half the money donated in 2021 came from just 46 contributors who gave $1 million or more.
The Chamber "boldly claims to represent the interests of over 3 million businesses across the country," said consumer advocacy watchdog Public Citizen in its report, The Interests of the Few.
But just 3% of the nearly $198 million in donations received in 2021 amounted to less than $5,000 each. The rest appeared on the Chamber's 990 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) form as itemized contributions with redacted donor names.
Over $93 million of the money raised in 2021 came from donors who gave at least $1 million, and "the very top of the Chamber's donor base reveals an even more startling picture," Public Citizen wrote, with the top 1.4% of donors providing "more than a quarter of the Chamber's itemized contributions.
On average, the Chamber received $146,000 from each donor.
"How many dry cleaners, pizzerias, or mom and pops shops can afford to give the Chamber hundreds of thousands of dollars? It's not happening," Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, toldCNBC.
Research from the JPMorgan Chase Institute released in February showed that the average small business is surviving on a month-to-month basis and has only enough cash reserves to stay afloat for 27 days without additional income.
Judging from the Chamber's 2021 IRS forms, Gilbert said, "we expect its top donors are among a who's who of Big Tech, Big Oil, and other highly consolidated industries."
"Instead of representing the interests of Main Street, the Chamber represents the interests of Silicon Valley and Wall Street," she added.
Eighteen donors who gave between $2 million and $4 million each were behind more than a quarter of the money donations given to the group. Roughly $54 million came from these contributors, the report states.
The top three "mystery donors," said Public Citizen, provided the Chamber with 8.3% of its contributions in 2021, giving an average donation of more than $5 million.
"We believe it's reasonable to assume that these three mystery donors wield a significant influence on the Chamber's actions and activities," said the watchdog.
The Chamber has lobbied aggressively against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding structure, Build Back Better agenda, antitrust and environmental regulations, and the Inflation Reduction Act.
Despite its donations overwhelmingly coming from contributors that can afford spending thousands of dollars to back a group that helps them avoid complying with protections for public health, workers', and the environment, said Public Citizen President Robert Weissman, "the U.S. Chamber of Commerce likes to make a big deal about how it represents small business."
\u201cThe US Chamber of Commerce likes to make a big deal about how it represents small biz. \n\nBut its tax filings show 1/2 its budget comes from just 46 donors giving $1 million or more.\n\nhttps://t.co/wiBF1DBxu9\u201d— Robert Weissman (@Robert Weissman) 1682521289
"The narrow donor base casts serious doubts on the Chamber's repeated claims that it represents such a broad range of business," said Gilbert in a statement.
Public Citizen called on the Chamber to "begin freely disclosing the identity of its donors," end its support for fossil fuel projects like the Keystone XL pipeline, "reverse course and begin encouraging more thorough and robust antitrust enforcement," and "focus its efforts overall on policies and actions that benefit the whole of the business landscape, rather than just the largest corporations."
"The Chamber's mission statement claims, 'For all of the people across the businesses we represent, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a trusted advocate, partner, and network, helping them improve society and people's lives," the watchdog noted. "It's time for the Chamber's actions to match its mission."
"Su possesses deep expertise in civil rights and workplace rights and is exceedingly qualified to serve as secretary of labor," said one group. "We urge all senators to support her confirmation."
Labor rights advocates on Wednesday renewed calls for the U.S. Senate to swiftly confirm Julie Su, President Joe Biden's next pick for labor secretary and "a champion for working families," after an 11-10 panel vote.
The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) vote fell along party lines, with Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Democratic members supporting Su—who is facing an intense corporate-led opposition campaign.
"Working families have been struggling for the last many decades while we have massive income and wealth inequality," Sanders said in his opening remarks to the committee.
"Julie Su is the best candidate for secretary of labor. Everywhere she goes, workers win."
"The working families of this country, in the Labor Department, are entitled to have a secretary who is gonna stand up and fight for them," he continued, "who understands that we've gotta raise the minimum wage, that we need paid family and medical leave like every other major country on Earth does, that... we need strong overtime rules so that when people are working 50 or 60 hours a week, they get the time-and-a-half that they need, that workers have a right to join unions and not be subject to illegal anti-union activities."
From working as a civil rights lawyer to leading the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency to serving as deputy secretary at the U.S. Department of Labor, Su "has made it clear she is prepared to stand up for working families," he added, later noting that the candidate is backed by not only organized labor and workers but also the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ahead of the HELP Committee vote, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said that "Su is the ally that workers need at the helm of the agency" and urged the panel to support her.
After the panel advanced the candidate, the Teamsters called on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) "to bring Su's nomination to the floor immediately."
\u201cNELP applauds @HELPCmteDems' vote to advance Julie Su\u2019s @USDOL nomination to the #Senate floor. With her history of fighting on behalf of workers, NELP will continue to work to guarantee her swift confirmation by the Senate. #ConfirmSu\u201d— NELP (@NELP) 1682521746
AFSCME president Lee Saunders said in a statement Wednesday that "Julie Su is the best candidate for secretary of labor. Everywhere she goes, workers win."
"Her tenacity, her experience, and her ability to engage all stakeholders means she has what it takes to expand on the progress made for working people under the Biden administration," Saunders added. "We applaud the Senate HELP Committee for advancing Julie Su's nomination, and we urge senators to confirm her without delay."
Liz Schuler, president of the AFL-CIO, tweeted that "Julie Su is one of the most accomplished, hardworking, and brilliant nominees this nation has ever seen for secretary of labor."
\u201cJulie Su is one of the most accomplished, hardworking and brilliant nominees this nation has ever seen for Secretary of Labor. \n\nThe stakes have been raised & next stop is the Senate vote. Join us and CALL YOUR SENATORS NOW to #StandWithSu! \u2935\ufe0f\nhttps://t.co/ZFyQDoEQRH\u201d— Liz Shuler (@Liz Shuler) 1682518781
The conference and various other groups showed their support on social media with the hashtags #ConfirmSu and #StandWithSu.
The Labor Department "was founded to protect American workers and retirees," tweeted the American Federation of Teachers. "Julie Su has the experience, passion, and leadership to lead it."
\u201cWe are so happy to see that @JulieSuCA has been voted out of committee. Su is eminently qualified to be Secretary of Labor & advance President Biden\u2019s agenda for an inclusive economy.\n\nThe Senate must #ConfirmSu as soon as possible! https://t.co/fPHzCryGZi\u201d— National Partnership (@National Partnership) 1682519404
Given the current divisions in the chamber and Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) extended absence, Su's confirmation is far from guaranteed. All eyes are on the other two Independents—Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) and Angus King (Maine)—and a small handful of more right-leaning Democrats: Sens. Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), and Jon Tester (Mont.).
Citing a Biden administration official, CNNreported Wednesday that "the White House has been engaging in a number of high-level efforts to galvanize support for Su. That includes holding nightly war room calls to track real-time updates and 15-20 external check-in calls per day across labor and business groups."
The network noted that "along with assembling together a diverse slate of supporters—which includes a long list of major union groups, stakeholder groups, and lawmakers—the White House has also enlisted Marty Walsh, who left his role as Biden's labor secretary earlier this year, to help get Su's confirmation across the finish line."
"Carbon offset markets are widely discredited. Their only benefit lies in enriching the middlemen charged with selling the lie."
A leading U.S. green group on Wednesday dismissed a major carbon offset deal as a "scam," while underscoring such schemes' inefficacy at reducing emissions.
NextGen—a joint venture between Swiss carbon finance consultancy South Pole and Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation—announced a "landmark" purchase of nearly 200,000 tons of carbon removal credits from three projects. These include a U.S. direct air capture project—a technology that extracts carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere—and a Finnish manufacturer of biochar, a black carbon substance derived from biomass.
NextGen chairman Philip Moss said the deal "provides an opportunity for the oil and gas sector to transition into cleaner activities."
While some scientists argue that CO2 extraction, either via natural or technological means, is needed in order to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement, opponents call the technology a "false climate solution."
According to Food & Water Watch:
Carbon offset markets have been repeatedly exposed as fraudulent, ineffective schemes that do little to reduce emissions. Carbon dioxide removal is similarly proven to fail. Direct air capture produces between 2.2-3.5 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions for every ton captured; while an Illinois ethanol carbon capture facility often touted as proof of concept has increased emissions since installing the technology in 2017.
"Carbon offset markets are widely discredited. Their only benefit lies in enriching the middlemen charged with selling the lie—NextGen's scheme is no different," Food & Water Watch policy director Jim Walsh said in a statement. "Carbon capture is a costly and ineffective distraction from the real work of transitioning off dirty fossil and biofuels."
"Carbon capture is a costly and ineffective distraction from the real work of transitioning off dirty fossil and biofuels."
Nevertheless, in February, President Joe Biden's Energy Department announced more than $2.5 billion in funding for a pair of major carbon capture and storage projects, which it claims will "significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions from electricity generation and hard-to-abate industrial operations" as part of the "effort critical to addressing the climate crisis and meeting the president's goal of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050."
Walsh argued that the Biden administration's "foolhardy embrace of failed carbon removal technologies" is "to blame for the latest corporate gold rush to sell the carbon capture scam."
"Bogus carbon capture offsets are no solution to the climate crisis," he added.