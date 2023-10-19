To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Demand Progress Applauds FCC for Advancing Rulemaking to Reclassify Broadband Under Title II, Restore Net Neutrality

This morning, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to move forward a rulemaking that would reclassify broadband under Title II and restore net neutrality. In response to the vote, Demand Progress Communications Director Maria Langholz issued the following statement:

"When Trump's FCC Chair Ajit Pai led the repeal of net neutrality and rolled back Title II classification for broadband access, it was a huge win for the telecom industry and its executives. We applaud the FCC for not giving up this fight in the face of the seemingly endless effort by corporate giants and their lobbyists to block commonsense and broadly popular open internet protections.

“By restoring Title II oversight, the FCC can prevent net neutrality violations at the hands of powerful ISPs, as well as expand affordable broadband access and stop dangerous privacy abuses. Given the widespread public support for these reforms, it’s vital the FCC continue to move decisively toward reinstating strong Title II protections, and that members of Congress stand with their constituents by publicly supporting this effort."

