April, 06 2023, 05:30pm EDT
Demand Justice Renews Calls for Senate Investigation into Supreme Court Justices’ Ties to Far-Right Donors
Demand Justice renewed calls for the Senate Judiciary Committee to take up an investigation into Supreme Court justices’ ties to far-right donors following ProPublica reporting that Justice Thomas has “accepted luxurious trips virtually every year” from a Republican mega donor and apparently broken ethics laws by failing to disclose them.
“The Senate cannot let this extraordinary display of corruption and lawbreaking go unanswered,” said Demand Justice Executive Director Brian Fallon. “Senate Democrats cannot force Thomas to resign or give him the impeachment trial he clearly deserves, but they can hold hearings to further expose Justice Thomas’ apparent lawbreaking and the Republican justices’ deep ties to far-right donors. As long as we are stuck with a Supreme Court made up of corrupt idealogues in the pocket of far-right donors, the American people deserve to know the truth.”
The Senate’s hearings should dive into Thomas’ apparent lawbreaking and unethical conduct, as well as previous allegations about far-right donors working to influence the decisions of the Court and receiving confidential information from Justice Samuel Alito.
Demand Justice is a progressive movement fighting to restore the ideological balance and legitimacy of the federal courts by advocating for court reform and vigorously opposing extreme nominees.
Biden Vetoes Move by GOP, Corporate Dems to Block Water Regulations
"Let me be clear: Every American has a right to clean water," said Biden. "This veto protects that right."
Apr 06, 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday vetoed legislation pass by congressional Republicans and corporate Democrats to stop the federal government from protecting public health and the planet, blocking a resolution passed by both chambers last month to gut water protections.
Democratic Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), and Jon Tester (Mont.) joined former Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and every Republican in the Senate to pass H.J. Res. 27 last week, following the bill's passage in the GOP-controlled U.S. House.
The legislation rejected the Environmental Protection Agency's definition of the "waters of the United States" (WOTUS) that are protected under the Clean Water Act, as "traditional navigable waters, the territorial seas, interstate waters, as well as upstream water resources that significantly affect those waters."
The regulation, introduced in December, is expected to restore protections for millions of marshes and other waterways after the Trump administration wiped out those regulations, permitting increased industrial pollution in nearly half of all wetlands across the country.
\u201cI just vetoed a bill that attempted to block our Administration from protecting our nation's waterways \u2013 a resource millions of Americans depend on \u2013 from destruction and pollution.\n \nLet me be clear: Every American has a right to clean water.\n \nThis veto protects that right.\u201d— President Biden (@President Biden) 1680809643
The veto is the second of Biden's presidency. Last month he vetoed a resolution that attempted to overturn a rule allowing retirement fund managers to consider the impact of their investments on the climate and planet.
House Progressives Revive Legislation to 'Cut Child Poverty by Nearly Two-Thirds'
"Poverty is a policy choice," Rep. Rashida Tlaib argued. "The End Child Poverty Act will create a universal child assistance program and ensure that every child has the resources they need to reach their full potential."
Apr 06, 2023
People's Policy Project, a progressive think tank and one of five organizations supporting the bill, estimates that the legislation would reduce U.S. child poverty by 64% and deep child poverty—defined as living in a household with a total cash income below 50% of its poverty threshold—by 70%.
The reintroduction of the End Child Poverty Act comes a little over a month after 30 million people across the United States had their family's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits slashed, despite high prices driven by corporate greed and inflation and experts' warnings about a looming "hunger cliff."
A trio of progressive U.S. lawmakers on Thursday reintroduced legislation that advocates say would slash the nation's child poverty rate by nearly two-thirds.
Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), and Jesús "Chuy" García (D-Ill.) revived the End Child Poverty Act, which was first introduced by Tlaib and then-Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) in February 2022.
If passed and signed into law by President Joe Biden, the legislation would replace the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the child provisions in the Earned Income Tax Credit with a Universal Child Benefit paying families $393 per month per child.
People's Policy Project, a progressive think tank and one of five organizations supporting the bill, estimates that the legislation would reduce U.S. child poverty by 64% and deep child poverty—defined as living in a household with a total cash income below 50% of its poverty threshold—by 70%.
"Poverty is a policy choice," Tlaib said in a statement. "The End Child Poverty Act will create a universal child assistance program and ensure that every child has the resources they need to reach their full potential."
\u201cPoverty is a policy choice. One in every five children in Michigan lives below the poverty line. I'm introducing the End Child Poverty Act to create a universal child assistance program and ensure that every child has the resources they need to thrive.\nhttps://t.co/4yDToulhkZ\u201d— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib) 1680811184
"The expanded Child Tax Credit lifted 2.9 million children out of poverty and cut child poverty in nearly half, but now that it has expired, too many families are struggling to make ends meet," she added. "In the richest country in the history of the world, no family should have to choose between keeping a roof over their head and putting food on the table to feed their children."
Federal data released last year showed the U.S. child poverty rate nearly halved from 9.7% in 2020 to 5.2% in 2021, thanks largely to the CTC expansion included in the American Rescue Plan pandemic relief package signed by Biden in March 2021. The CTC expansion expired at the end of 2022.
Omar said: "In the midst of a devastating pandemic, President Biden and Democrats in Congress took dramatic action to help families in my district stay afloat—expanding life-changing benefits like Medicaid and SNAP, and expanding the child tax credit to finally benefit the most vulnerable among us. This action alone cut child poverty nearly in half."
\u201cIn the wake of the expanded Child Tax Credit expiring, @RashidaTlaib, @IlhanMN and @ChuyChicago have a new bill to create a universal child benefit\u2014$4,700 a year for every child. Would cut child poverty by nearly 2/3rds.\n\nIt's really good!\nhttps://t.co/XCUMOvuE4o\u201d— Jeremy Slevin (@Jeremy Slevin) 1680809294
"It is a tragedy that we let the child tax credit expansion expire," Omar continued. "I am thrilled that Minnesota plans to expand the state's child tax credit, but Congress must take federal action to address child poverty and help millions of families afford basics like food, rent, childcare, and healthcare."
A fact sheetreleased by Tlaib's office stated that because the program would be universal and include no income phase-ins or phase-outs, children in the U.S. would be "automatically enrolled at birth, and every family would receive a monthly payment for every child they are currently caring for" until the age of 18.
"This universal child benefit proposal would dramatically simplify our nation's child benefit system and provide financial security for all families when they have a child," said Matt Bruenig, founder of the People's Policy Project.
Tlaib contended: "The End Child Poverty Act would cut childhood poverty by nearly two-thirds. It is exactly the type of bold action our party should be championing to finally address child poverty in this country and make sure families aren't going hungry in one of the wealthiest countries in the world."
"It is a tragedy that we let the child tax credit expansion expire."
Noting the "442,000 children living in poverty in Illinois," García said that "this crucial legislation provides financial security for families living paycheck to paycheck."
"We must continue to work towards reducing child poverty," he added, "and ensure every family has the opportunity to thrive in this country."
The reintroduction of the End Child Poverty Act comes a little over a month after 30 million people across the United States had their family's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits slashed, despite high prices driven by corporate greed and inflation and experts' warnings about a looming "hunger cliff."
'A Very Dark Day for Tennessee': House GOP Expels Democrat Justin Jones
Jones warned just before the vote that expelling him "will signal to the nation that there is no democracy in this state" and "if it can happen here in Tennessee, it's coming to your state next."
Apr 06, 2023
This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...
Republicans in the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones, one of three Democrats who recently interrupted a floor session with chants for gun control in the wake of the deadly Covenant School shooting in Nashville.
"This is a historic day for Tennessee, but... it may mark a very dark day for Tennessee because it will signal to the nation that there is no democracy in this state," Jones (D-52) said just before the 72-25 vote. "It will signal to the nation that if it can happen here in Tennessee, it's coming to your state next—and that is why the nation is watching us, what we do here."
Jones was given an initial 20 minutes to defend himself against his Republican colleagues' expulsion resolution, then took questions from other lawmakers before his closing remarks.
The room was "silent as Jones took the podium, but just outside the chamber doors, a crowd of protestors screamed cheers of support," The Tennesseanreports. "As Jones spoke in his own defense, they began chanting: 'Go Justin go!'"
Protesters who gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol in support of Jones as well as Reps. Gloria Johnson (D-13) and Justin Pearson (D-86) could sometimes be heard throughout the proceedings.
Watch the proceedings:
"The world is watching Tennessee," Jones said on the floor, "because what is happening here today is a farce of democracy."
"What we see today is just a spectacle," he continued, noting that Republicans have already signaled their intention to expel them. "What we see today is a lynch mob assembled to not lynch me but our democratic process. But it will not stand."
Directly addressing the Republicans advocating expulsion, Jones declared that "we called for you all to ban assault weapons, and you respond with an assault on democracy. That is why the nation is watching you today."
"This is not about expelling us as individuals," he stressed, pointing to public demands for gun control. "This is your attempt to expel the voice of the people from the people's House, and it will not be successful."
\u201cThe Tennessee State House has expelled only two legislators since the Civil War: in 1980, after a state representative was found guilty of accepting a bribe while in office, and in 2016, when a lawmaker faced allegations of sexual harassment. https://t.co/TTB1w5JSQh\u201d— The Recount (@The Recount) 1680802990
The GOP effort the expel the trio has been condemned across Tennessee and the United States, with hundreds of legislators from other states, national rights leaders, and even the White House denouncing the campaign as undemocratic.
reader supported.