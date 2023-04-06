To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Demand Justice Renews Calls for Senate Investigation into Supreme Court Justices’ Ties to Far-Right Donors

Demand Justice renewed calls for the Senate Judiciary Committee to take up an investigation into Supreme Court justices’ ties to far-right donors following ProPublica reporting that Justice Thomas has “accepted luxurious trips virtually every year” from a Republican mega donor and apparently broken ethics laws by failing to disclose them.

“The Senate cannot let this extraordinary display of corruption and lawbreaking go unanswered,” said Demand Justice Executive Director Brian Fallon. “Senate Democrats cannot force Thomas to resign or give him the impeachment trial he clearly deserves, but they can hold hearings to further expose Justice Thomas’ apparent lawbreaking and the Republican justices’ deep ties to far-right donors. As long as we are stuck with a Supreme Court made up of corrupt idealogues in the pocket of far-right donors, the American people deserve to know the truth.”

The Senate’s hearings should dive into Thomas’ apparent lawbreaking and unethical conduct, as well as previous allegations about far-right donors working to influence the decisions of the Court and receiving confidential information from Justice Samuel Alito.

Demand Justice is a progressive movement fighting to restore the ideological balance and legitimacy of the federal courts by advocating for court reform and vigorously opposing extreme nominees.

