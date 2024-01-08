January, 08 2024, 10:55am EDT
COP29 host country priming the pumps for a huge hike in gas production
Azerbaijan, host of next year’s COP climate summit, is set to boost its gas production by a third over the next decade, with fossil fuel companies forecast to spend $41.4 billion on the country’s gas fields, according to new analysis.
Azerbaijan’s top foreign gas investors include BP, TotalEnergies and Iran’s national oil company, as well as Lukoil – Russia’s largest private oil and gas producer. Together these companies are forecast to spend $16.8 billion on their Azeri fossil gas operations over the next ten years, according to Global Witness analysis of Rystad Energy data.
Overall, the $41.4 billion that fossil fuel firms are set to spend on Azeri gas would pay the cost of installing more than 1,170 offshore wind turbines.
Azerbaijan is set to increase its gas production by a third, from 37 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2024 to 49 bcm in 2033, according to Rystad data. In total, fossil fuel companies are forecast to extract 411 bcm of Azeri gas over the next 10 years. This would emit 781 million tonnes of carbon dioxide – more than two times the annual carbon emissions of the UK.
Despite Azerbaijan having one of the world’s most corrupt and repressive regimes, last year Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, signed a pact with Azerbaijan’s dictator Ilham Aliyev to double the country’s gas exports to the EU by 2027.
The agreement aims to reduce Europe’s dependency on Russian gas exports, even though Lukoil was Azerbaijan’s third largest gas producer when the deal was signed – accounting for 15% of the country’s output according to Rystad – and is set to remain a significant player well past the EU’s 2027 deadline for quitting Russian gas.
Lukoil holds a 19.99% stake in Azerbaijan’s giant Shah Deniz field, which exports gas to Europe via a pipeline that Lukoil also owns a share of. The company has contributed billions to Russia’s state coffers, which are being used to wage war in Ukraine.
Dominic Eagleton, senior campaigner at Global Witness, said:
“Drug dealers don’t fix drug addictions, and petrostates won't fix the climate crisis. As we hurtle towards climate collapse, we’re now being asked to put our future in the hands of Azerbaijan, a petrostate that’s propped up by oil supermajors and is massively increasing its gas production. We need climate policymaking to be run by climate leaders, not countries with a vested interest in keeping the world hooked on oil and gas.”
Global Witness wrote to Lukoil to seek its comments on our findings. The company had not given a response by the time of publication.
Methodology
Data on forecast gas production in Azerbaijan were sourced from energy business intelligence agency Rystad Energy’s UCube database. UCube is an integrated field-by-field database of the global upstream oil and gas market, covering the time span from 1900 to 2100. Rystad’s data is widely referenced by major oil and gas companies, the media and international bodies such as the IEA.
UCube takes into account oil and gas demand to forecast asset-level supply. Forecasts are based on data sources including company reporting (e.g. earnings and profits reporting) and policies, government sources, energy agencies, academic research and news articles.
We sourced the data of operated gas production in Azerbaijan from 2024-2033. The data includes all assets that are currently producing, those under development (assets for which development has been approved but production has not yet started), and discovered (assets where discoveries have been made, but are not yet in a phase of further development).
The production data covers fossil gas only. We excluded data on forecast gas condensate production, making these conservative production estimates.
Emissions calculations are based on the widely used metric of 1.9 kg CO2 emissions per cubic metre of fossil gas consumed. The emissions figures do not factor in greenhouse gas emissions from gas production, processing and transport, making them conservative estimates.
The figure for offshore wind turbines is based on IRENA (2023) ‘Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2022’.
Detailed methodology and data are available on request.
Many of the world's worst environmental and human rights abuses are driven by the exploitation of natural resources and corruption in the global political and economic system. Global Witness is campaigning to end this. We carry out hard-hitting investigations, expose these abuses, and campaign for change. We are independent, not-for-profit, and work with partners around the world in our fight for justice.
To Defend Israel as 'Moral Society,' Knesset Member Backs South Africa's ICJ Genocide Case
"This is the true patriotism—no revenge wars and calls for extermination, no unnecessary bloodshed, and no sacrifice of kidnapped citizens and soldiers in false wars," said KM Ofer Cassif.
Jan 08, 2024
News
Member of the Knesset Ofer Cassif is being targeted for removal from the legislative body Monday a day after the Israeli lawmaker said he would back South Africa's genocide case at the International Court of Justice.
In his Sunday statement, Cassif declared, "My constitutional duty is to Israeli society and all its residents, not to a government whose members and its coalition are calling for ethnic cleansing and even actual genocide."
Cassif, the sole Jewish representative in the predominantly Arab Hadash-Ta’al Party, said it was right-wing lawmakers and top officials in the Netanyahu government backing the relentless assault on Gaza "who hurt the country and the people, they are the ones who led South Africa to turn to The Hague, not me and my friends."
"And when the government acts against society, the state and its citizens, especially when it sacrifices them and commits crimes in their name on the altar of maintaining its existence," he continued, "it is my right and even my duty to warn about this and do everything I can within the law to stop it."
"When the government acts against society, the state and its citizens, especially when it sacrifices them and commits crimes in their name on the altar of maintaining its existence, it is my right and even my duty to warn about this and do everything I can within the law to stop it."
"I will not give up the fight for our existence as a moral society," the statement concluded. "This is the true patriotism—no revenge wars and calls for extermination, no unnecessary bloodshed, and no sacrifice of kidnapped citizens and soldiers in false wars."
In response on Monday, MK Oded Forer, of the Yisrael Beytenu party, was among those calling for Cassif's ouster from the Knesset or even his expulsion from the country.
"MK Cassif, who in the past was declared unfit to run for the Knesset due to a petition that I submitted to the Central Elections Committee, chose, during wartime, to join one of the most destructive initiatives for the State of Israel's security, thus supporting Hamas' war against Israel," Forer said. In order to begin the removal process, Forer said he has begun to collect the necessary 70 signatures from members.
"He must quickly find himself outside the borders of the Knesset," Foder said, "and it would be best if he were also outside the borders of the State of Israel."
Those opposed to the ongoing slaughter of civilians in Gaza, however, championed Cassif's decision and public comments.
"Bravo!" exclaimed Huwaid Arraf, a Palestinian-American human rights attorney and co-founder of the International Solidarity Movement. "In light of the rabid, genocidal fervor dominating Israeli society, this is a very brave move by Israeli MK Ofer Cassif. But it is 100% the right move. I hope to see some of his colleagues step up to join him."
On Friday, Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the United Nations, said is now time—three months since the "horrific attacks of October 7" by Hamas—for the fighting to end.
"Gaza has simply become uninhabitable," Griffiths said. "Its people are witnessing daily threats to their very existence–while the world watches on."
In its lawsuit at the ICJ, South Africa has asked for a preliminary inquiry followed by an injunction to stop Israel's attack on the people of the Gaza Strip, which human rights scholars have said amounts to genocide.
The ICJ suit says measures by the international court are "necessary in this case to protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people."
In a speech last week on the floor of the Knesset, Cassif pleaded for an end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza by Israel.
"The absolute majority of Gaza's residents are innocent," he said, as the death toll in the besieged territory surpassed 22,000 people over three months of aerial bombardment, shelling, and ground incursions by Israeli forces.
"Lies will not help and demonization will not help," he said. "The vast majority of Gaza's residents, as everywhere in the world, are innocent people who all want to live a normal life."
'Eradication of Journalism in Gaza' Continues as Israel Kills Two More Reporters
The international community must "hold Israel accountable for its heinous crimes," said the Al Jazeera Media Network.
Jan 07, 2024
News
(Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Since October 7, Israeli forces have killed dozens of media workers in the Gaza Strip, where around 1,000 journalists were working before the assault. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), more journalists were killed in the first 10 weeks of the war "than have ever been killed in a single country over an entire year."
"CPJ is particularly concerned about an apparent pattern of targeting journalists and their families by the Israeli military," the group said last month. An investigation by Reporters Without Borders concluded that Reuters video journalist Issam Abdallah and his colleagues were deliberately targeted in October 13 strikes in southern Lebanon.
Reporters Without Borders has filed two war crimes complaints with the International Criminal Court since early October. The second complaint, submitted last month, accuses the Israel Defense Forces of intentionally killing seven Palestinian journalists.
"Targeting reporters is a war crime," the group wrote in a social media post on Sunday.
Israel Accused of 'Effort to Intimidate the Judges' Ahead of Genocide Hearings
"Israel is pressing others to denounce the case in the hope of persuading the International Court of Justice to decide based on politics rather than the facts," said one critic.
Jan 07, 2024
News
"Increasingly, it looks as if America is underwriting a war to remove Gazans from Gaza."
The Israeli government has mounted a pressure campaign urging governments around the world to publicly denounce South Africa's genocide case at the International Court of Justice, which is set to convene hearings on the detailed charges on Thursday.
According to a cable obtained by Axios, the Israeli Foreign Ministry is calling on the country's embassies to pressure host country diplomats and political leaders to swiftly issue an "immediate and unequivocal statement along the following lines: To publicly and clearly state that YOUR COUNTRY rejects the outrage[ous], absurd, and baseless allegations made against Israel."
The cable warns that "a ruling by the court could have significant potential implications that are not only in the legal world but have practical bilateral, multilateral, economic, security ramifications." Israel is seeking to prevent an injunction ordering the country to suspend its attack on Gaza.
Yousef Munayyer, a Palestinian American political analyst, called Israel's lobbying campaign "an effort to intimidate the judges" at the ICJ, which Israel has previously boycotted.
Former Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth argued that the cable shows Israel is "evidently worried about a judgment on the merits in South Africa's case."
"Israel is pressing others to denounce the case in the hope of persuading the International Court of Justice to decide based on politics rather than the facts," Roth wrote on social media.
The United States, Israel's top ally and arms supplier, has already rejected South Africa's case, calling it "completely without any basis in fact" even though the Biden administration has not formally assessed whether Israel is complying with international humanitarian law during its assault on the Gaza Strip, which is now entering its fourth month with no end in sight.
Attorneys have warned U.S. officials that they may be complicit in genocide if they continue arming the Israeli military, which has committed atrocities with American weaponry.
"Increasingly, it looks as if America is underwriting a war to remove Gazans from Gaza."
One human rights monitor
estimates that roughly 4% of Gaza's population has been killed, wounded, or left missing by Israel's war on the Palestinian territory.
Raz Segal, an Israeli historian and genocide scholar, has called Israel's assault "a textbook case of genocide," which is defined under international law as "a crime committed with the intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group, in whole or in part."
South Africa's 84-page application to the ICJ, a United Nations body composed of 15 elected judges, contains several pages of quotes from high-ranking Israeli officials—including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant—expressing what the filing calls "genocidal intent against the Palestinian people."
Gallant infamously said days after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that "we are fighting human animals." The remark came after he
announced a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip, denying food, water, and other critical aid to the enclave's desperate population—a move widely decried as unlawful collective punishment.
"Similar statements have been made by Israeli army officials, advisers and spokespersons, and others engaging with Israeli troops being deployed in Gaza," reads South Africa's application, which has been backed by Turkey, Malaysia, and Jordan. Legal experts, advocates, and lawmakers in other nations have urged their governments to join the coalition.
Right-wing Israeli Knesset member Moshe Saada said last week that "my friends at the prosecutor's office, who fought with me on political matters, in debates, tell me, 'Moshe, it is clear that all the Gazans need to be destroyed.'"
Israel, which is a party to the Genocide Convention that it stands accused of violating, reportedly plans to argue at the ICJ that some of the officials quoted in South Africa's application "are not decision-makers"—and those who are "didn't mean what they said."
Israel's campaign against South Africa's genocide case comes after the country's national security and finance ministers drew international condemnation—including from the U.S.—for recommending the permanent removal of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, where 90% of the population has been internally displaced by the ongoing Israeli assault.
Such comments are hardly a departure from the Israeli military's actions and statements made by Netanyahu, who has reportedly sought out countries willing to "absorb" displaced Gazans. The Times of Israelreported last week that Israeli officials "have held clandestine talks with the African nation of Congo and several others for the potential acceptance of Gaza emigrants."
"Increasingly, it looks as if America is underwriting a war to remove Gazans from Gaza," New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg wrote Friday.
