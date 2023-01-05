Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Applauds Proposed FTC Rule to Ban Non-Competes

Support Our Work in 2023 With a New Year's Gift
Representative Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and vice chair of the House Antitrust Subcommittee in the 117th Congress, issued the following statement on a new rule proposed today from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to prohibit non-compete clauses in employment agreements and contracts:
“President Biden and his administration continue to cement its legacy as antitrust champions. This new proposed rule from Chair Khan and the FTC represents a major pro-worker move and advances the President’s vision of a fair and equitable society that lessens market concentration, and supports small businesses, innovation, and workers. Nearly half of private businesses force non-compete clauses on workers as just another way to exert employer control and deny workers their basic right to seek another often higher-paying job in their chosen field. When employers don’t have to compete for potential employees against other offers, they can decrease wages and keep them low, knowing their workers cannot quickly secure better pay and working conditions elsewhere. As President Biden said, capitalism without competition isn't capitalism; it’s exploitation. If this rule is finalized, it would increase worker wages by nearly $300 billion across the economy, including in both low-wage and high-wage industries, and support the creation of new start-ups and small businesses.
“Prohibiting non-competes removes a key lever of power used to keep the labor market rigged against workers. That’s why as a member of the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, I championed a focus on market concentration, including the importance of limiting non-compete agreements in our recommendation for policies to build a fair economy, and it was ultimately included in the Select Committee’s final report. I’m thrilled to see Chair Khan and the FTC continue to take advantage of the commission’s unique power to put government to work for working people and take on monopoly power and market concentration.”
The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) is made up of nearly 100 members standing up for progressive ideals in Washington and throughout the country.
"The rapidly increasing glacier mass losses as global temperature increases beyond 1.5°C stresses the urgency of establishing more ambitious climate pledges," reads a new study.
In a study that scientists say gathered "an unprecedented amount of data" to determine the fate of the world's ice sheets with more precision than ever before, researchers revealed Thursday that even if humans manage to limit planetary heating to 1.5°C above preindustrial temperatures, half of the planet's glaciers are expected to melt by 2100.
Under the current trajectory, the planet is expected to grow 2.7°C warmer this century, which the paper, published in Science and led by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and University of Alaska, warns will lead to the disappearance of 68% of glaciers.
In that scenario, the U.S., western Canada, and central Europe would lose almost all their glaciers by the end of the century.
"In Spain, the disappearance of the Sierra Nevada glaciers means an almost complete reduction in water availability there from that time onwards, and the same applies to the glaciers in the Pyrenees."
The scientists, led by David Rounce in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Carnegie Mellon, examined two decades of satellite data to include all of the world's roughly 200,000 glaciers in the study. Previous research has focused on specific ice sheets and then extrapolated the data to reach conclusions about all glaciers.
The extensive use of data showed that "the scale and impacts of glacial loss are greater than previously thought," according toThe Guardian.
The study authors emphasized that policymakers can take action to preserve as many glaciers as possible.
"The rapidly increasing glacier mass losses as global temperature increases beyond 1.5°C stresses the urgency of establishing more ambitious climate pledges to preserve the glaciers in these mountainous regions," reads the paper.
Even under the best-case scenario outlined by the researchers, average sea levels would increase by 3.5 inches from 2015 to 2100. If the planet warms by 2.7°C, 4.5 inches of sea-level rise is expected—23% more than previous models estimated, The Guardian reported.
"The study makes much of the earlier partial data more concrete," professor Antonio Ruiz de Elvira of the University of Alcalá in Spain, who was not involved in the research, told The Guardian.
The loss of two-thirds of the world's glaciers would worsen the risk of flooding in coastal areas across the globe and threaten water supplies for up to two billion people.
\u201cBreaking: we are losing the world's glaciers. Why should we care? 3.5 billion people rely on meltwater from glaciers for drinking, sanitation, irrigation, production of hydroelectricity, fluvial transport, cooling of nuclear power plants etc. \nOn fait quoi @ChristopheBechu ?\u201d— Dr. He\u00efdi Sevestre (@Dr. He\u00efdi Sevestre) 1672953859
"In California, the water needed to sustain agriculture comes from glaciers directly from the end of July," said Ruiz de Elvira. "In Spain, the disappearance of the Sierra Nevada glaciers means an almost complete reduction in water availability there from that time onwards, and the same applies to the glaciers in the Pyrenees. In India and China, they depend crucially on the Himalayan glaciers."
"This is a matter in which the Biden administration has power—and no required 50th Senate vote as a roadblock—to make good on its promises to tackle the global climate emergency," 112 advocacy groups said.
A coalition of more than 100 environmental advocacy groups on Wednesday urged the Biden administration to take executive action to stop the Tennessee Valley Authority from building a new fossil gas plant and pipeline to replace a key coal-fired facility.
The TVA, which serves around 10 million people in seven states, announced last October that it would replace its aging coal-fired plant in Cumberland City, Tennessee. Generating enough electricity to power more than a million homes each year, Cumberland is the TVA's largest coal-fired plant. Closing it is part of the agency's plan to shutter all five of its coal-fired facilities by 2035.
"The EPA can either use its legal power to advance the clean energy economy or, given the alternative of no action, can needlessly sign off on dangerous fossil fuel expansion."
To replace Cumberland, TVA plans to build a fossil gas plant in Stewart County that will be supplied by a 32-mile fracked gas pipeline running through three Tennessee counties. Pipeline builder Kinder Morgan has a lengthy history of leaks, pollution, labor violations, and other offenses against the public and nature. Many local residents warily recall a 1992 pipeline explosion that injured five people and burned 400 acres of land less than a mile from the proposed pipeline's route.
The 112 groups argued in a letter to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and a trio of White House advisers that Section 309 of the Clean Air Act stipulates that if the EPA chief "determines that any such legislation, action, or regulation is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of public health or welfare or environmental quality, he shall publish his determination and the matter shall be referred to the Council on Environmental Quality."
Therefore, the letter's signatories want the EPA to refer TVA's proposed plant and pipeline to the council, which is part of the Executive Office of the President.
"This is a matter in which the Biden administration has power—and no required 50th Senate vote as a roadblock—to make good on its promises to tackle the global climate emergency," the letter argues. "It is an issue of legacy where the EPA can either use its legal power to advance the clean energy economy or, given the alternative of no action, can needlessly sign off on dangerous fossil fuel expansion."
According to the watchdog group Revolving Door Project:
The decision to replace two TVA coal plants with a new gas plant and pipeline was made by TVA CEO Jeff Lyash, who was a fossil fuel CEO for 17 years before joining the TVA. Under his leadership, Duke Energy leaked toxic chemicals into the sole source of drinking water for nearly one million North Carolina residents. Lyash's TVA still generates 21% of its energy from coal and 26% from methane gas. It projects that it will emit over 34 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere by 2038.
"The enormous response to this letter from the TVA's own customers, and across the country, shows that Jeff Lyash does not have anything like a popular mandate to expand fossil fuels at the TVA," Revolving Door Project climate research director Dorothy Slater said in a statement. "Administrator Regan needs to step up and faithfully execute the laws, as is his mandate."
TVA is a federally owned electric utility established by Congress 90 years ago during Democratic then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal programs aimed at tackling the Great Depression. Based in Knoxville, Tennessee, it is the nation's sixth-largest power supplier.
"These radical bans have wreaked havoc across the South and Midwest, but today's decision means that the right to make deeply personal healthcare decisions will remain protected in South Carolina," said one advocate.
Reproductive rights supporters in South Carolina and across the country celebrated Thursday once the state Supreme Court permanently struck down a law banning abortion after around six weeks, or before many people even know they are pregnant.
Senate Bill 1 had been blocked in the federal court system—until June, when the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organizationdecision reversed its Roe v. Wade ruling that had affirmed abortion rights nationwide for a half-century.
As residents of Republican-controlled states fight for abortion access and pregnant people are forced to cross state lines for care, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 Thursday that S.B. 1 violates South Carolinians' rights under the state constitution.
"The court justly rejected this insidious attempt to take away South Carolinians' fundamental rights under the state's constitution," said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which represented plaintiffs challenging the anti-choice legislation along with planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) and the law firm Burnette Shutt & McDaniel.
\u201cA decision about having a baby or having an abortion is a deeply personal, private decision best left to a person, their family, and their doctor. We're celebrating today's decision from the SC Supreme Court striking down a 6-week abortion ban.\u201d— ACLU of South Carolina (@ACLU of South Carolina) 1672937713
"These radical bans have wreaked havoc across the South and Midwest, but today's decision means that the right to make deeply personal healthcare decisions will remain protected in South Carolina—an immense victory for South Carolinians and the entire region," Northup added. "We know that lawmakers will double down on their relentless efforts to restrict essential healthcare, but we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to restore abortion access across the country once and for all."
As of mid-December, abortion bans were in effect in a dozen states—Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and West Virginia—and abortion care was not available in two more, North Dakota and Wisconsin, according to the pro-choice Guttmacher Institute.
Slate's Mark Joseph Stern noted on Twitter that though the U.S. Supreme Court can't reverse the South Carolina ruling because it's based on state law, Justice Kaye Hearn, who wrote the lead opinion, is set to step down next month and the GOP-controlled Legislature gets to select her replacement, so the fight may not be over.
\u201cJustice Hearn has reached mandatory retirement age, and the South Carolina Bar announced that she'll step down in February. https://t.co/MzuamsAKQr\n\nIf the SC legislature appoints an anti-abortion conservative to replace her, today's victory will be extremely short-lived.\u201d— Mark Joseph Stern (@Mark Joseph Stern) 1672937325
Still, advocates and providers highlighted that at least for now, the decision means patients—both South Carolina residents and those unable to access care closer to home—can receive legal abortion care until up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.
"The court's decision means that our patients can continue to come to us, their trusted healthcare providers, to access abortion and other essential health services in South Carolina," said Jenny Black, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. "This is a monumental victory in the movement to protect legal abortion in the South."
PPFA president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson similarly declared that "today's ruling is a win for freedom."
"We are relieved that this dangerous law has been relegated to the history books and can no longer threaten patients and providers in South Carolina," she said. "Reproductive healthcare, including abortion, is a fundamental right that should never be subject to the whims of power-hungry politicians. Planned Parenthood will keep working day by day and state by state to safeguard that right for all people, and we won't stop until everyone can access the essential healthcare they need and deserve."
\u201cGood news! The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled today that the state's 6-week abortion ban violates the state constitution's right to privacy, and abortion remains legal in the state until 22 weeks of pregnancy. \n\nWhat else to know about access in SC: https://t.co/X4Fe7CFb18\u201d— Abortion Finder (@Abortion Finder) 1672939113
While rights campaigners are determined to safeguard and even expand abortion rights across the United States, federal legislation to do so is highly unlikely during the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term, due to not only Senate Republicans and right-wing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) but also the House GOP, which has been unable to even agree upon a speaker since taking narrow control of the chamber earlier this week.
Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, tweeted Thursday that "we are encouraged by South Carolina's Supreme Court ruling today on the state's extreme and dangerous abortion ban. Women should be able to make their own decisions about their bodies."
The Biden administration has worked to expand abortion access, including the Food and Drug Administration's "much-welcome step" earlier this week to allow retail pharmacies to dispense abortion pills that patients previously could only access from certified providers and clinics.