CODEPINK Condemns Biden’s Authorization to Deploy More Reservists to Europe
In the strongest possible terms, CODEPINK condemns President Biden’s decision to authorize US military leaders to deploy another 3,000 reservists to Europe in response to the Russia-Ukraine war. The president’s announcement follows the deployment of tens of thousands of US troops to Europe in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. It is not a coincidence that this decision was announced immediately after the NATO summit in Lithuania.
“You don’t need a fortune teller to predict the Biden administration is marching us into a direct war with Russia, a country of 143 million people, 185 different ethnicities and 6,000 nuclear warheads. This is reckless beyond belief,” said Marcy Winograd, coordinator of CODEPINK Congress and co-chair of the Peace in Ukraine Coalition.
Rather than call for a ceasefire and diplomacy, the President prefers to escalate this conflict with tanks coated in depleted uranium, long range fighter jets, banned cluster munitions and now more US soldiers on standby in case the White House wants to send our youth to fight and die in Europe.
Biden’s latest decision, just like his decision to send banned cluster bombs to Ukraine, comes without debate in Congress, which has approved over $120 billion for the war, much of that for weapons manufacturers. As Biden draws us closer and closer into a direct war with Russia, authorizing more U.S. reserves for the front lines, Congress—which has the sole power to declare war—must exercise its constitutional authority.
“Are we really going to sit idly by and watch as Biden plunges us into World War III? We call on Congress to take its constitutional responsibility seriously, and we invite the people of this country to join us in building a strong, anti-war movement before it’s too late,” says CODEPINK co-founder and author Medea Benjamin.
CODEPINK recommends young men, aged 18-25, file as conscientious objectors when registering with the Selective Service System. Do not wait to be called up for battle on the front lines. Resist war now.
CODEPINK is a women-led grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect our tax dollars into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.(818) 275-7232
Green Groups Blast Biden Over 'Taxpayer-Funded Bailouts' for LNG Industry
"This is an insult to the communities forced to bear the brunt of LNG buildout and the devastating impacts of climate disasters fueled by fossil fuel dependence," said a Sierra Club campaigner.
Green groups on Friday called out the Biden administration after the U.S. export credit agency approved lending support for Trafigura, a major commodities trader, that will enable a surge in gas exports to Europe even as the climate emergency driven by the fossil fuel industry rages worldwide.
"Despite posting record-breaking profits, Trafigura just received a massive giveaway from the U.S. government that will let them work with the biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters in the world to drive up energy prices for Americans and fund stock buybacks for their investors," said Sierra Club's Talia Calnek-Sugin in a statement.
"This is an insult to the communities forced to bear the brunt of LNG buildout and the devastating impacts of climate disasters fueled by fossil fuel dependence, and to families and businesses across the country that will face higher energy prices that come from exporting overseas," she asserted. "It's time to put an end to the U.S. government's taxpayer-funded bailouts of risky commodity speculators like Trafigura."
"It's time to put an end to the U.S. government's taxpayer-funded bailouts of risky commodity speculators like Trafigura."
The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) recently notified Congress of plans to insure $400 million in revolving credit facilities for Trafigura. As the Financial Timeshighlighted last month, the commodity trader "reported record net profits of $5.5 billion in the first half of its financial year," over double the same period 12 months earlier, and "paid a record $3 billion dividend to be shared among about 1,200 shareholders," which "was up from $1.7 billion in the previous year."
Following EXIM's legally required congressional notification, the agency confirmed Thursday that its board of directors greenlighted financial institution buyer credit (FIBC) policies for Citibank and Credit Agricoles that will allow Trafigura to buy LNG from U.S. exporters to sell mostly to European buyers seeking alternate sources of gas due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
"With this vote, we continue to fulfill EXIM's mission of supporting American exporters and jobs while advancing the Biden-Harris administration's climate efforts," said Reta Jo Lewis, the agency's chair and president. "The approval of these two FIBC policies also builds on the U.S. commitment to help improve European energy security due to Vladimir Putin's unjustified war in Ukraine."
Green groups continue to condemn fossil fuel giants for taking advantage of the war as well as rich governments' support for the LNG industry, which they argue is wrecking the planet, leaving the world's energy crisis unsolved, and setting the stage for stranded assets. Such critics also accuse self-styled climate champions like U.S. President Joe Biden of breaking their promises to tackle the global emergency.
"While extreme heat and environmental disasters from the continued use of fossil fuels ravage communities from coast to coast, the U.S. government is financing the companies contributing to the climate crisis," Friends of the Earth United States campaigner Kate DeAngelis said Friday.
"The potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in support to Trafigura will only advance the further buildout of dirty and dangerous liquefied natural gas export facilities that perpetuate environmental injustices in Gulf communities," she stressed. "The Biden administration must follow its commitments to reduce harmful emissions and end overseas fossil fuel finance by putting a stop to global LNG expansion."
John Kerry Says 'Under No Circumstances' Will US Pay Poor Nations for Climate Damages
"This is unfair and goes against what was agreed upon at COP27 in Egypt. Climate activists especially from the Global South must stand up to the U.S. and other Western powers that want to short-change developing countries."
John Kerry, U.S. President Joe Biden's climate envoy, made clear at a congressional hearing Thursday that Washington has no intention of compensating impoverished countries for destruction wrought by the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency despite playing an outsized role in creating it and continuing to accelerate it.
During the United Nations COP27 summit held last year in Egypt, delegates agreed to establish a "loss and damage" fund through which rich nations can provide poor ones with financial resources to help cover the escalating costs of extreme weather disasters, which are growing in frequency and intensity due to unmitigated greenhouse gas (GHG) pollution. Although developing and low-lying countries bear the least responsibility for causing the climate crisis, they suffer disproportionately from its deadly consequences and remain most vulnerable to future impacts.
Asked by Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability, whether the U.S. would allocate money to eligible nations harmed by increasingly common and severe droughts, storms, floods, and other climate change-exacerbated catastrophes, Kerry emphatically rejected the idea.
"No, under no circumstances," said Kerry.
The U.S. diplomat is preparing to travel to Beijing in the coming days to discuss the climate crisis with Chinese officials, including plans for the upcoming COP28 conference hosted by the United Arab Emirates.
Last year's agreement to establish a loss and damage fund was hailed as a positive step forward even though it coincided with yet another failure by policymakers to commit to a swift and just phaseout of coal, oil, and gas—the primary sources of further devastation. Fossil fuels are estimated to cause more than $5 trillion in unpaid damages around the globe each year.
Details of the fund—including which governments will be expected to pay and which will be eligible to receive as well as how much financing will be provided and how it will be distributed—are still being worked out.
Denmark, the first U.N. member to pledge loss and damage funding, promised to allocate just $13 million to Africa's Sahel region and other areas. At the time, critics warned that a significant portion of the paltry sum is structured in a way that could enrich private insurers at the expense of those most in need.
Global justice advocates who pushed to create the fund have stressed that the U.S.—by far the world's largest historical emitter of heat-trapping gases—and other wealthy polluters have a moral obligation to provide grants, not interest-bearing loans or other predatory instruments, to help alleviate the burdens they are imposing on billions of vulnerable people who have done little to unleash climate hell.
A loss and damage fund was deemed necessary because a certain amount of destruction has been locked in due to extant emissions and atmospheric concentrations of GHGs. But it is not the U.N.'s first foray into climate-focused redistribution.
Developed countries agreed at COP15 in 2009 to disburse $100 billion in green finance per year to the developing world by 2020 and every year after through 2025, at which point a new goal would be set. However, only $83.3 billion was mobilized in the first year, and governments are not expected to hit their annual target, which has been criticized as woefully inadequate, until this year.
An analysis published last year showed that the U.S. is the biggest reason for the shortfall. If Washington were to give at a level commensurate with its cumulative contribution to global GHG pollution, it would allot $39.9 billion of the $100 billion pledge each year. That's $32.3 billion more than the estimated $7.6 billion it actually shelled out in 2020.
With his comments on Thursday, Kerry signaled that the U.S. has no plans to reverse course and start providing its fair share when it comes to the emerging loss and damage fund.
Not only have the U.S. and other rich countries refused to adequately fund climate action in the Global South, but they are also actively moving to expand fossil fuel extraction and combustion—ignoring the international scientific consensus and eliciting condemnation from U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who has described existing policies as a "death sentence" for humanity.
In addition to rapidly slashing planet-heating emissions, progressives have emphasized that canceling impoverished countries' external debts would free up trillions of dollars that can help close the widening chasm between what science and justice demand and what policymakers are currently doing.
Four House Dems Join GOP to Pass $886 Billion Military Bill Packed With Right-Wing Amendments
"It includes provisions to restrict access to abortion and transgender care for military members," said one advocacy group. "What an absolute disgrace."
Four House Democrats crossed the aisle on Friday and voted for an $886 billion military policy bill containing Republican amendments aimed at rolling back abortion access and gender-affirming care for service members, as well as a measure that would bar the Pentagon—a major emitter—from carrying out President Joe Biden's climate-related executive orders.
The latter three amendments were included in the final legislation.
The four Democrats who joined 215 Republicans in voting yes on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) were Reps. Jared Golden (D-Maine.), Donald Davis (D-N.C.), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.), and Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.).
Four Republicans—Reps. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)—voted against the legislation.
The bill's passage came after a heated amendment process during which Republicans advanced a slew of proposals designed to prevent the renaming of military facilities named after Confederate soldiers, eliminate Pentagon diversity programs, end the Defense Department's reimbursement of service members who travel to obtain abortion care, and stop the agency from covering gender-affirming care for trans service members.
The latter three amendments were included in the final legislation.
The final House bill also includes Republican amendments that would penalize defense contractors for taking part in boycotts against Israel and prohibit any Department of Defense Education Activity funds from purchasing school library books that espouse "radical gender ideology," which the amendment does not define.
Meanwhile, the GOP blocked consideration of amendments that would have banned the sale or transfer of cluster bombs worldwide, cut the Pentagon budget by $100 billion, reined in price gouging by military contractors, repealed the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force in Iraq, and blocked funding for the B83-1 nuclear bomb.
"The bill MAGA House Republicans passed today allocates the single largest funding total the Pentagon has ever received from Congress and actively blocks the Biden administration from retiring obsolete, costly, and unnecessary weapons systems," Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) said in a statement. "It follows the end of a 20-year war, and the fifth time the Defense Department has failed an audit."
"The funding level is far from the only problem with this NDAA," Jayapal and Lee continued. "MAGA Republicans conducted an unprecedented and unrecognizable process, refusing to even allow debate on amendments that have been made in order for years. They even robbed a Progressive Caucus member of her amendment to ban the transfer of cluster munitions and handed it to one of the most extreme MAGA members, who weakened its provisions."
"The result is a bill that goes out of its way to attack abortion, immigrants, and LBGTQ rights and efforts to make the military more inclusive and reflective of America; reverses progress on climate action; and hobbles our ability to combat extremism in the military," they added. "Thanks to MAGA House Republicans, this bill excludes progressives' provisions to protect the human rights of civilians abroad, reassert congressional war powers, or strengthen labor and civil rights for service members."
"Progressives will have to keep up this fight until this fringe movement is defeated."
It's not clear how many of the Republican amendments will survive the coming legislative process.
The narrowly Democratic Senate still needs to pass its own version of the NDAA, and the two chambers must then reconcile the differences between the two bills.
Eric Eikenberry, government relations director at Win Without War, implored the Senate to strip out the "hateful measures" attached by the House GOP once the conference process begins.
"If the Freedom Caucus were really interested in shaking things up, its members could have used their decisive influence over Speaker McCarthy to repeal outdated and dangerous AUMFs, cut the Pentagon budget, and end unfunded priority lists that plus-up the Pentagon topline," said Eikenberry. "Instead, as the world hits record temperatures and people across the country fight to maintain their rights, they chose to use military personnel policy to renew attacks on women, people of color, and LGBTQI+ people, in the hopes that they can impose on the broader public tomorrow what they can force on servicemembers today."
"Progressives will have to keep up this fight until this fringe movement is defeated," Eikenberry added.
