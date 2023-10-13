October, 13 2023, 02:05pm EDT
Cargill-MacMillan Family Rebukes Visiting Indigenous Leader
On October 12, Amazon Indigenous Leader, Beka Munduruku attempted to hand deliver an open letter from the Muduruku people to representatives of the Cargill-MacMillan Family urging them to stop the destruction of their land. After traveling 4,000 miles to the family offices in Wayzata (MN), she was intercepted in the parking lot by security guards and denied access. Previously, the family refused to respond to requests to meet.
In reaction, supporting organizations issue the following statement:
Christian Poirier, program director at Amazon Watch, said: “It is appalling that an emissary who traveled 4000 miles to deliver an urgent message from her people would be treated with such dismissal and disrespect.”
Mathew Jacobson, campaign director with Stand.earth, said: “The Cargill Macmillan family has demonstrated that they are unconcerned with the impacts of the company’s actions on those victimized by them. And they are dismissive of all attempts to bring it to their attention. We knew that the company didn’t care, but we expected more from the family. It’s high time the family intervenes. We hope that the family will choose to be remembered as one that made the world a better place, not a worse one.”
In her open letter, Beka Munduruku states: “You must cease the destruction of our forests. You must stop expanding into our territory. You must stop selling commodities from lands stolen from Indigenous peoples. You must stop the murder of the defenders of these lands.” To bring this message to the attention of the family, a full-page advertisement to the Cargill-MacMillan family ran yesterday in the print editions of the New York Times and the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Her visit to the agribusiness company’s headquarters marked the first time an Indigenous leader from Brazil visited Cargill in response to its documented deforestation and human rights abuses. In 2014, Cargill acknowledged and promised to end their part in the agriculture sector’s significant role in the destruction of the world’s forests. Eight years later, Cargill expanded that commitment to include the protection of critical natural ecosystems other than forests.
Despite these pledges, the agribusiness behemoth engaged in the production of soy and other commodities tied to the destruction of the Amazon and other regions including Brazil's Cerrado, has continued its destructive practices.
Cargill is the largest agribusiness company in the world and the largest privately owned company in America. The Cargill-MacMillans, who own Cargill have more billionaires than any other family in the world.
Stand.earth (formerly ForestEthics) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with offices in Canada and the United States that is known for its groundbreaking research and successful corporate and citizens engagement campaigns to create new policies and industry standards in protecting forests, advocating the rights of indigenous peoples, and protecting the climate. Visit us at
'A Huge Step Backward': US Export-Import Bank Approves Estonian Fossil Fuel Project
The approval comes as the nation has signed off on $1.5 billion for overseas oil and gas projects so far this year, even though it pledged to stop doing so by the end of 2022.
Oct 13, 2023
News
Despite President Joe Biden's commitment to end investments in overseas fossil fuel projects, the U.S. Export-Import Bank on Thursday agreed to fund the Liwathon oil tank project in Estonia.
The decision comes on top of the $1.5 billion that the U.S. has already promised to overseas oil and gas developments in 2023, in violation of a 2022 deadline to end international fossil finance.
"President Biden cannot claim climate wins while his U.S. Export-Import Bank is propping up a pollutive industry," Kate DeAngelis, senior international finance program manager for Friends of the Earth U.S., said in a statement. "EXIM spent the hottest months in history approving four major fossil fuel projects, demonstrating its disregard for the planet and all living beings. An institution that chooses polluters over people should not be trusted to follow President Biden's climate commitments."
"Biden and the United States risk becoming an international embarrassment with these retrograde approvals."
Biden signed an executive order in 2021 in which he promised to develop a climate finance plan that would promote "the flow of capital toward climate-aligned investments and away from high-carbon investments." Then, at the COP26 U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, the U.S. joined 24 other countries and five financial institutions in pledging to stop funding "unabated fossil fuel energy" overseas by 2022.
Despite this, Oil Change International found in a September report that the U.S. had approved more money for international fossil fuel projects in 2023 than any other nation that agreed to stop.
"EXIM's decision to approve the Liwathon oil project is yet another concerning step in the wrong direction for climate action," Collin Rees, U.S. program manager at Oil Change International, said in a statement, calling the approval "yet another setback for President Joe Biden's climate commitments."
"Despite lofty promises and international agreements, Biden continues to approve projects that exacerbate our climate crisis and threaten communities," Rees continued. "As many other G-20 countries implement their commitment to end public finance for fossil fuels, Biden and the United States risk becoming an international embarrassment with these retrograde approvals."
Both the International Energy Agency and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have concluded that no new oil, gas, and coal developments are compatible with limiting global heating to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels. At the same time, Nina Pusic, export finance climate strategist at Oil Change International, argued that fossil finance goes against economic as well as scientific sense.
"Ultimately, using American taxpayer dollars to finance oil and gas infrastructure is not only an irresponsible use of public money from a climate perspective, but also risks creating stranded assets, as many regions of the world quickly transition to cleaner energy sources," Pusic said in a statement.
However, it's not too late to reverse course.
"The U.S. can help lead a shift of billions of dollars from last century's dirty energy into the clean, renewable energy of the future," Rees said, "but approvals like Liwathon are a huge step backward."
With All Eyes on Gaza, Israeli Soldiers and Settlers Kill Dozens of West Bank Palestinians
"Many Israeli settlers have openly called for Palestinians to be wiped off the map," said one advocacy group. "Now, Israel is giving them the guns to achieve that vision."
Oct 13, 2023
News
In response, Israeli forces bombarded Gaza by air, land, and sea, killing at least 1,799 Palestinians—including at least 583 children—wounding at least 7,388 more, displacing hundreds of thousands, and cutting off water and power to the besieged strip's 2.3 million residents.
Some critics accused the Israeli government—and especially far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir—of enabling settler attacks by handing out thousands of military assault rifles to settlement residents.
Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that Israeli police on Friday shot and killed four Palestinians who allegedly detonated explosive devices in what the paper called an apparent attempt to breach the Israeli separation wall near Tulkarem.
The following day, Israeli settlers and troops opened fire on mourners and an ambulance carrying the victims of Wednesday's attack in Qusra, fatally wounding Ibrahim Wadi, 63, and his son, Ahmad Wadi, 26.
While the world watches Israel's military pulverize Gaza amid anticipation of an imminent ground invasion of the besieged strip, Israeli soldiers and settlers—who are receiving thousands of assault rifles from the government—have killed dozens of Palestinians in the illegally occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem over the past week, officials there said on Friday.
At around 5:00 pm local time, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that 11 people were killed by Israeli occupation forces and settler-colonists in the West Bank and East Jerusalem so far on Friday, raising the death toll there to 46 and the number of wounded to over 700 since Hamas and other Gaza-based militants launched a massive cross-border attack on southern Israel last weekend, killing more than 1,300 Israeli soldiers and civilians.
"Amidst the war and horrors in the south, away from the public eye, Israeli soldiers and settlers are engaging in deadly violence against Palestinians in the West Bank."
"Amidst the war and horrors in the south, away from the public eye, Israeli soldiers and settlers are engaging in deadly violence against Palestinians in the West Bank," the Israeli human rights group Yesh Din noted earlier this week. "The attacks are taking place within the villages themselves, on the roads, and in agricultural lands."
"Israeli settlers are shooting, injuring, setting fires, and damaging property and trees," the group added. "There is evidence that soldiers are allowing the violence to continue, sometimes joining in."
Some critics accused the Israeli government—and especially far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir—of enabling settler attacks by handing out thousands of military assault rifles to settlement residents.
"As it drops bomb after bomb on Palestinians in Gaza, Israel is giving 1000s of machine guns to extremist Israelis, including settlers in the Palestinian West Bank. There have already been reports of Israeli settlers using the weapons to attack every Palestinian they see," the California-based Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) said on social media Thursday.
"The extremist settlers Israel is arming have spent years attacking Palestinian cities in lynch mobs, with full backing from the Israeli government," IMEU continued. "This year alone, they have killed Palestinian civilians and set fire to cars and homes with families inside."
"Many Israeli settlers have openly called for Palestinians to be wiped off the map. Now, Israel is giving them the guns to achieve that vision," the group added. "Israel is setting the stage for a genocide of Palestinians."
On Friday, Israeli settlers and soldiers attacked Palestinians protesting the assault on Gaza in the West Bank town of Tulkarem, killing three people, according toAgence France-Presse. Another Palestinian, a 13-year-old boy, was reportedly shot dead in Beit Furik, near Nablus.
Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that Israeli police on Friday shot and killed four Palestinians who allegedly detonated explosive devices in what the paper called an apparent attempt to breach the Israeli separation wall near Tulkarem.
Also on Friday, the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem published a video showing an Israeli settler ambushing and shooting an unarmed Palestinian man in the abdomen with an assault rifle at point-blank range near the West Bank village of At-Tuwani, south of Hebron. An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier seen standing nearby does not intervene. Instead, he escorts the shooter and another person away from the scene.
The Times of Israel reported the victim was severely injured, and that Israeli police know the identity of the shooter—a resident of a nearby illegal settlement—and will question him. However, as the newspaper noted, "assailants are rarely arrested, let alone prosecuted for their actions."
On Wednesday, a group of masked gunmen from the illegal Esh Kodesh settler outpost attacked the West Bank village of Qusra, south of Nablus. The attackers stormed the village in all-terrain vehicles, shooting indiscriminately and killing four Palestinians while wounding 11 others, including a 6-year-old girl. The settlers torched homes and other structures before fleeing.
The following day, Israeli settlers and troops opened fire on mourners and an ambulance carrying the victims of Wednesday's attack in Qusra, fatally wounding Ibrahim Wadi, 63, and his son, Ahmad Wadi, 26.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Thursday reported 49 settler attacks on West Bank and East Jerusalem Palestinians since October 7, including some in which IDF troops took part.
OCHA also said that 214 people from 35 Palestinian families from the Wadi as Seeq and Al Mu'arajat Bedouin communities fled their homes amid "systematic harassment and attacks by Israeli settlers," raising concerns of possible ethnic cleansing.
Additionally, the World Health Organization has documented 28 attacks on West Bank healthcare infrastructure or workers since October 7, including 20 assaults on medical professionals.
On Thursday, the Palestine-based International Middle East Media Centerreported Israeli occupation forces "stormed and ransacked dozens of homes across the West Bank" while abducting 42 Palestinians, many of them former political prisoners and at least one journalist.
Attacks by Israeli settlers and soldiers on West Bank Palestinians are nothing new. Prior to last weekend's attacks on Israel, at least 120 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank this year alone. There have been multiple deadly settler rampages this year that have been described by Israeli officials, rights groups, and others as "pogroms."
'We Must Halt This': US Progressives, Humanitarians Decry Israel's Evacuation Order
"The mass expulsion of over 1 million people in a day is ethnic cleansing," said U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. "We must use all diplomatic tools to stop this."
Oct 13, 2023
News
Echoing aid groups, the Minnesota lawmaker emphasized that many in northern Gaza—including people with disabilities and those wounded by Israeli bombs—"can't simply pick up and leave" in compliance with Israel's evacuation directive, which the U.N.
said is untenable and should be rescinded.
"The instructions issued by the Israeli authorities for the population of Gaza City to immediately leave their homes, coupled with the complete siege explicitly denying them food, water, and electricity, are not compatible with international humanitarian law," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Friday. "When military powers order people to leave their homes, all possible measures must be taken to ensure the population has access to basic necessities like food and water and that members of the same family are not separated."
More than 6,600 people in Gaza have been injured by Israel's relentless aerial campaign, which dropped roughly
6,000 bombs on the occupied enclave over just a six-day period, leveling entire neighborhoods and damaging medical facilities, schools, and other civilian infrastructure.
Progressive members of the U.S. Congress joined humanitarian groups and the United Nations on Friday in condemning Israel's 24-hour evacuation order for the entire population of the northern Gaza Strip, a directive that will be impossible for many in the region to meet—particularly the thousands wounded by Israeli airstrikes.
"Any person can see that ordering 1+ million people to move in under 24 hours is not possible. It is unacceptable," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wrote on social media. "Humanity is at stake. Nearly half are children. We must halt this."
More than 400,000 Palestinians have been displaced since Israel began its latest bombing campaign in Gaza following a deadly Hamas attack on October 7.
In the wake of Israel's order—which came hours before the nation launched ground raids in Gaza—many panicked residents fled their homes in the northern part of the enclave, with some fearing another permanent displacement on the scale of the 1948 Nakba.
"As I am packing my things I am wondering, is this really another Nakba?" 56-year-old Arwa El-Rayes, an internal medicine doctor, toldThe New York Times shortly before fleeing her home in Gaza City. "I am taking my house key and thinking, will I ever return to my home, will I ever see my home again?"
Reutersreported that "several thousand residents could be seen on roads heading out of the northern part of the Gaza Strip, but it was impossible to tell their numbers. Many others said they would not go."
A 33-year-old woman in Gaza City toldThe Washington Post that she's staying along with dozens of family members, including her elderly parents.
"There are no cars to take us anywhere," she said. "There is no gas in cars. Cab companies don't have cars anymore. The streets are so, so, so, so crowded, it's like it's the Day of Judgement."
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) argued that "the mass expulsion of over 1 million people in a day is ethnic cleansing."
"We have to stop ignoring the thousands of Palestinian lives lost and millions at stake!" Omar added. "We must use all diplomatic tools to stop this."
"With communications and electricity shut down by Israel, the order cannot be communicated," Omar wrote. "Roads are bombed and many cars are out of fuel, making fleeing impossible for many. Plus there has been no announcement of a pause in hostilities to allow for safe civilian evacuation, so people are afraid to leave and risk bombardment. Even if it were successful, there is no infrastructure in southern Gaza to receive an additional 1.1 million people."
The Palestine Red Crescent Society underscored those warnings in a statement Friday, saying it doesn't have "the means to evacuate the sick and the wounded in our hospitals, or the elderly and the disabled."
"There are no safe areas in the whole of the Gaza Strip," the group said. "The world must intervene to stop this catastrophe."
Israeli forces have already been accused of targeting Gazans attempting to flee to the south with airstrikes.
Despite urgent appeals from lawmakers and aid organizations, officials in the U.S.—Israel's top ally and leading supplier of weaponry—have provided no public indication that they will pressure Israel to reverse course.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told people in Gaza City on Friday to "evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families" as it amasses tanks and troops for an apparently imminent full-scale ground invasion. Hamas has reportedly told Gazans to defy the IDF's instructions.
Asked about Israel's evacuation order during a CNN appearance on Friday, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said he doesn't want to get involved in "armchair quarterbacking" the situation, adding, "We understand what they're trying to do."
"Now it's a tall order," Kirby admitted. "It's a million people, and it's a very urban, dense environment. It's already a combat zone. So I don't think anybody's underestimating the challenge here of effecting that evacuation."
The White House's soft-pedaling of Israel's directive contrasts sharply with the assessments of human rights organizations, which argued the order amounts to a war crime that will worsen an already calamitous situation.
"The instructions issued by the Israeli authorities for the population of Gaza City to immediately leave their homes, coupled with the complete siege explicitly denying them food, water, and electricity, are not compatible with international humanitarian law," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Friday. "When military powers order people to leave their homes, all possible measures must be taken to ensure the population has access to basic necessities like food and water and that members of the same family are not separated."
"Gaza is a closed area of limited size and resources," the ICRC added. "People have nowhere safe to go and many, including the disabled, elderly, and sick, will not be able to leave their homes. International humanitarian law protects all civilians, including those who remain. Today, it is impossible for Gazans to know which areas will next face attack."
"There are no extra beds in any hospitals anywhere for people to move to. Most of the wounded are unstable, they'll die en route.
Gaza's health ministry toldThe Independent that it would be "impossible" to move the wounded in its care to southern Gaza, given that the entire territory's healthcare system is overwhelmed and teetering on the brink of total collapse due to the rapid influx of airstrike victims and Israel's blockade, which has cut off the enclave's supply of electricity, fuel, and critical supplies.
"There are no extra beds in any hospitals anywhere for people to move to," Gaza's health ministry said. "Most of the wounded are unstable, they'll die en route. All hospitals in Gaza, even after they've been expanded, are full."
Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization, noted that "there are severely ill people whose injuries mean their only chances of survival is being on life support, such as mechanical ventilators."
"So moving those people is a death sentence," said Jasarevic. "Asking health workers to do so is beyond cruel."
Meinie Nicolai, general director of Doctors Without Borders, said in a statement Friday that the Israeli military's evacuation order is "outrageous." The group said Israel has given Al Awda Hospital—where Doctors Without Borders staff are treating patients—just two hours to evacuate.
"This represents an attack on medical care and on humanity. We are talking about more than a million human beings," said Nicolai. "'Unprecedented' doesn't even cover the medical humanitarian impact of this. Gaza is being flattened, thousands of people are dying. This must stop now. We condemn Israel's demand in the strongest possible terms."
