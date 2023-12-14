December, 14 2023, 11:37am EDT
ACLU Slams Congress for NDAA Vote Extending Mass Surveillance Program with No Reforms
Organization Vows to Continue Pushing for Much-Needed Protections Against Unwarranted Government Surveillance
The House of Representatives voted 310-118 to pass the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a four-month extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) with none of the fundamental reforms needed to protect Americans’ civil rights and civil liberties.
Section 702 was designed to allow the government to warrantlessly surveil non-U.S. citizens abroad for foreign intelligence purposes. In recent years, however, it has morphed into a domestic surveillance tool, with FBI agents using the Section 702 databases to conduct millions of invasive searches for Americans’ communications — including those of protesters, racial justice activists, 19,000 donors to a congressional campaign, journalists, and even members of Congress.
The American Civil Liberties Union, along with dozens of other civil society organizations from across the political spectrum, recently sent a letter to congressional leadership urging them to oppose any attempt to include this authority in the NDAA or any other “must-pass” legislation.
The following is a statement from Kia Hamadanchy, senior policy counsel at ACLU:
“It’s incredibly disheartening that Congress decided to extend an easily-abused law with zero of the reforms needed to protect all of our privacy. As long as Section 702 is being used by the government to spy on Americans without a warrant, we will continue to fight this unconstitutional law and work with Congress to strengthen our Fourth Amendment protections against government surveillance.”
The American Civil Liberties Union was founded in 1920 and is our nation's guardian of liberty. The ACLU works in the courts, legislatures and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States.(212) 549-2666
EU Agrees on Corporate Rules to Put 'People Before Profits'—But Are They Enough?
While praising "important" new environmental and human rights policies, campaigners also warn about loopholes and shortcomings.
Dec 14, 2023
News
"This is a bittersweet moment for those who seek to hold multinational companies accountable for their impacts."
Specifically, as a statement from the European Parliament explains, the draft law requires firms "to adopt a plan ensuring their business model complies with limiting global warming to 1.5°C," the Paris climate agreement's more ambitious temperature goal for this century.
The agreement was reached by negotiators for parliament and the Council of the E.U. It still needs formal approval from the Legal Affairs Committee and then both bodies, after which member states will have to work the CSDDD into national legislation.
It will also apply to non-E.U. companies with €300 million ($330 million) net turnover generated in the bloc, three years from the directive's entry into force. Reutersreported Thursday that "the law has raised corporate hackles as far afield as the United States because its scope encompasses several thousand companies that do business in the bloc but are headquartered elsewhere."
Despite some loopholes, global campaigners on Thursday still celebrated European Union policymakers' agreement to establish rules requiring large corporations to identify and address their negative impacts on human rights and the environment.
Amnesty International policy adviser on business and human rights Hannah Storey said that by striking a deal on the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), "the E.U. has sent a strong signal that big business in Europe should no longer ignore negative human rights impacts, wherever they might occur."
"It means people suffering in Nigeria from disastrous oil pollution, or those forced to labor on palm oil plantations in Indonesia, or communities forcibly evicted to make way for cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, may finally have a route to hold large European companies to account for their human rights harms," she stressed.
"This is a bittersweet moment for those who seek to hold multinational companies accountable for their impacts."
Arianne Griffith, corporate accountability lead at Global Witness, highlighted that the "groundbreaking new law... could finally curb the unchecked power big companies have enjoyed for so long. It will mean Europe's biggest polluters—including fossil fuel majors—will need to reduce their climate emissions and gives people who are at risk from dangerous business practices a chance to fight back."
Specifically, as a statement from the European Parliament explains, the draft law requires firms "to adopt a plan ensuring their business model complies with limiting global warming to 1.5°C," the Paris climate agreement's more ambitious temperature goal for this century.
The legislation also "sets obligations for companies to mitigate their negative impact on human rights and the environment such as child labor, slavery, labor exploitation, pollution, deforestation, excessive water consumption, or damage to ecosystems," the statement details. "They will have to integrate so-called 'due diligence' into their policies and risk-management systems, including descriptions of their approach, processes, and code of conduct."
The agreement was reached by negotiators for parliament and the Council of the E.U. It still needs formal approval from the Legal Affairs Committee and then both bodies, after which member states will have to work the CSDDD into national legislation.
"This law is a historic breakthrough. Companies are now responsible for potential abuses in their value chain, 10 years after the Rana Plaza tragedy," MEP Lara Wolters of the Netherlands said after the negotiations, referring to a Bangladesh building collapse that killed over 1,100 people, mostly garment workers.
"Let this deal be a tribute to the victims of that disaster, and a starting point for shaping the economy of the future—one that puts the well-being of people and the planet before profits and short-termism," she added. "I am very grateful to those who joined me in the fight for this law. It ensures honest businesses do not have to participate in the race against cowboy companies."
While welcoming the deal, campaigners also noted its shortcomings. Storey said that "this new law sets important human rights requirements for companies—which Amnesty International has long campaigned for—but the E.U. has failed to go far enough."
"Companies producing potentially dangerous products, including weapons and spyware, will not be required to assess how end users may use their products to harm human rights," she noted. "Exemptions for the financial sector mean investors could continue to fund projects which harm people and planet, and the CSDDD only applies to very large companies, meaning many others will be able to continue harming human rights unchecked."
The new policy will apply to E.U. firms and parent companies with over 500 employees and a global turnover higher than €150 million ($165 million) as well as corporations with more than 250 employees and a turnover topping €40 million ($44 million) if at least €20 million ($22 million) comes from "manufacture and wholesale trade of textiles, clothing and footwear, agriculture including forestry and fisheries, manufacture of food and trade of raw agricultural materials, extraction and wholesale trade of mineral resources or manufacture of related products and construction."
It will also apply to non-E.U. companies with €300 million ($330 million) net turnover generated in the bloc, three years from the directive's entry into force. Reutersreported Thursday that "the law has raised corporate hackles as far afield as the United States because its scope encompasses several thousand companies that do business in the bloc but are headquartered elsewhere."
There was also pushback from the financial sector. When countries including France and Spain were fighting to exclude the banking and investment industries during talks last month, one E.U. diplomat quipped to Politico, "I always thought that a trilogue is between council, parliament, and the commission, but it seems the financial services sector is now an E.U. institution as well."
According to E.U. negotiators, under the deal, "the financial sector will be temporarily excluded from the scope of the directive, but there will be a review clause for a possible future inclusion of this sector based on a sufficient impact assessment."
Global Reporting Initiative CEO Eelco van der Enden said, "Our hope is that, as we move forward, the review clause will offer an opportunity to include both upstream and downstream activities of financial institutions within the scope of the CSDDD."
Griffith of Global Witness, meanwhile, declared that "it's shocking that member states have sunk plans to ensure that banks stop investing in environmental and human rights abuses."
Friends of the Earth Europe climate campaigner Alban Grosdidier said that "this is a bittersweet moment for those who seek to hold multinational companies accountable for their impacts," describing the deal as "an important milestone towards justice" while also calling out France and Germany for "blocking and watering down key provisions."
"In particular," he added, "the exclusion of climate liability robs people from a much-needed course of action against cynical multinational corporations selling off our climate's future for short-term profits, and the exemption of financial services banks can keep on banking on human rights violations."
ACLU, Snowden Slam Bipartisan Extension of 'Unconstitutional' Spying Law
"It's incredibly disheartening that Congress decided to extend an easily abused law with zero of the reforms needed to protect all of our privacy," said the ACLU's senior policy counsel.
Dec 14, 2023
News
Just hours after the Senate narrowly defeated a last-ditch motion to strip out the Section 702 extension and approved the NDAA in a bipartisan 87-13 vote, the House passed the legislation in a similarly resounding fashion on Thursday, with 163 Democrats and 147 Republicans supporting the bill.
Just 45 Democrats voted no after the Congressional Progressive Caucus leadership urged the bloc's 100-plus members to oppose the measure, citing the proposed four-month extension of Section 702 and excessive military spending.
The NDAA now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it. The White House has publicly urged Congress to reauthorize Section 702, which ostensibly allows federal authorities to surveil only the communications of non-U.S. citizens located outside the country.
In practice, however, the program has been used to spy on the communications of American activists, journalists, members of Congress, and others without a warrant. Government records show that the FBI abused Section 702 more than 278,000 times between 2020 and early 2021.
Kia Hamadanchy, the ACLU's senior policy counsel, said in a Thursday statement following the House vote that "it's incredibly disheartening that Congress decided to extend an easily abused law with zero of the reforms needed to protect all of our privacy."
"As long as Section 702 is being used by the government to spy on Americans without a warrant," Hamadanchy added, "we will continue to fight this unconstitutional law and work with Congress to strengthen our Fourth Amendment protections against government surveillance."
Snowden, a former NSA contractor who helped expose the agency's mass surveillance apparatus, wrote on social media that "Congress has voted to pass the NDAA—in which they deceitfully concealed an extension of the warrantless spying program ('Section 702') universally opposed by the public."
Elizabeth Goitein, co-director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, criticized lawmakers for caving to "abject fearmongering by the administration and surveillance hawks" who claimed the reauthorization of Section 702 was urgently needed to protect national security.
Goitein noted that the four-month extension of Section 702 will likely become a 16-month extension as the Biden administration is expected to use the four months to ask the FISA Court for a one-year extension. The spying authority was set to expire at the end of the year.
"The fight continues," Goitein wrote on social media. "We can't sit back and wait for 16 months; we must demand that Congress reform Section 702 *now* to end the abuses and rein in warrantless surveillance of Americans."
Citing Schiff's Gaza Silence, California Mayor Switches Senate Endorsement to Lee
"It was very difficult for me to change my position," said Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony, "but I have watched moral clarity shine through in another candidate."
Dec 14, 2023
News
A refusal to join the growing international call for a cease-fire in Gaza proved a liability for at least one 2024 U.S. Senate candidate this week, as Rep. Adam Schiff lost the endorsement of Burbank, California's mayor over his "continued silence" regarding Israel's U.S.-backed slaughter of at least 18,787 Palestinians and counting.
"The American people have been very clear," Lee told campaigners at the rally. "They do not support endless wars. They do not support the slaughter of civilians."
Schiff and Lee, along with Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), are among the candidates running in the Democratic primary. California voters will go to the polls on March 5, 2024. An Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey found last month that 16% of voters supported Schiff, while 13% backed Porter and 9% planned to vote for Lee.
Schiff's campaign told The Washington Post on Monday that the congressman "supports Israel’s right to defend itself and supports humanitarian pauses to encourage the release of hostages and allow critical aid to reach civilians in Gaza."
"To see that Barbara Lee is the only person in the Senate race who has called for a cease-fire, that to me is, it's clear who the real true progressive candidate is in this race, and it's not Adam Schiff and it's not Katie Porter," said Alissandra Valdez, a Burbank resident, in the video released by the Lee campaign. "It's Barbara Lee."
A refusal to join the growing international call for a cease-fire in Gaza proved a liability for at least one 2024 U.S. Senate candidate this week, as Rep. Adam Schiff lost the endorsement of Burbank, California's mayor over his "continued silence" regarding Israel's U.S.-backed slaughter of at least 18,787 Palestinians and counting.
Mayor Konstantine Anthony joined Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) at a rally on Tuesday, where he announced his support for the congresswoman in the race to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat.
"It was very difficult for me to change my position, to rescind my endorsement [of Schiff], but I have watched moral clarity shine through in another candidate," said Anthony. "I am proud to endorse Barbara Lee for the Senate to represent us in California."
Lee's campaign released a campaign video on Wednesday featuring Anthony's speech at the rally and centering the congresswoman's call for a cease-fire, which she first made in mid-October.
"The American people have been very clear," Lee told campaigners at the rally. "They do not support endless wars. They do not support the slaughter of civilians."
Schiff and Lee, along with Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), are among the candidates running in the Democratic primary. California voters will go to the polls on March 5, 2024. An Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey found last month that 16% of voters supported Schiff, while 13% backed Porter and 9% planned to vote for Lee.
Anthony originally endorsed Schiff in February, and called on the U.S. government to help broker a cease-fire in October. He publicly asked Schiff to join the call on October 31, but said he would give the congressman time to do so before rescinding his endorsement.
Schiff's campaign told The Washington Post on Monday that the congressman "supports Israel’s right to defend itself and supports humanitarian pauses to encourage the release of hostages and allow critical aid to reach civilians in Gaza."
The U.S. was joined by just nine other countries at the United Nations General Assembly in opposing a cease-fire in a vote on Tuesday. More than 150 countries backed the cease-fire resolution.
"To see that Barbara Lee is the only person in the Senate race who has called for a cease-fire, that to me is, it's clear who the real true progressive candidate is in this race, and it's not Adam Schiff and it's not Katie Porter," said Alissandra Valdez, a Burbank resident, in the video released by the Lee campaign. "It's Barbara Lee."
