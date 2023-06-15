500+ International Groups: Biden Must Stop Fossil Fuel Expansion Ahead of September Climate Summit

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Valentina Stackl, Oil Change International, valentina@priceofoil.org
Letter demands world’s top polluter take urgent action to phase out fossil fuel production, slow global climate catastrophe.
More than 500 groups from six continents and 63 countries sent a letter to President Biden today demanding he stop fossil fuel expansion ahead of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s Climate Ambition Summit this September.
The letter comes as climate and environmental justice movements announce a global End Fossil Fuels wave of action, culminating in the March to End Fossil Fuels on Sept. 17 and the UN Secretary General’s Summit in New York City on Sept. 20. The global actions are in solidarity with a recent national week of action held by climate advocates and frontline leaders across the United States.
Guterres has said the ticket to entry for the United States and other wealthy oil producing nations is ending fossil fuel expansion and beginning a phase out of existing fossil fuel production. The actions and march demand that Biden and other top polluters meet this threshold by immediately stopping new fossil fuel project approvals and leading a fast, just, fair, and equitable fossil fuel phaseout. Tonight, actor and activist Jane Fonda will join community leaders at a virtual kickoff to announce the mobilization.
The Biden Administration has approved major fossil fuel projects and ensured the U.S. remains the world’s top oil and gas producer and a top exporter. In 2023 alone, the administration greenlit the Alaska Willow Project; approved multiple Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export facilities in Alaska and along the Gulf Coast; held a massive oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico; and fast-tracked the Mountain Valley Pipeline. More U.S. onshore and offshore oil and gas lease sales are planned this year.
Groups across Asia, Africa, Oceania, South America, North America, and Europe are demanding the Biden Administration take immediate and bold action, including:
As the world’s biggest historic polluter, the United States under Biden’s leadership has an outsized responsibility to lead a global and just transition away from fossil fuels and avert further climate disaster. This includes providing the necessary resources for the countries most harmed and least responsible for the climate crisis, especially those in the Global South.
Statements:
“President Biden’s approach to the climate crisis is nothing short of hypocritical. While the president’s rhetoric aligns with global climate promises, the United States is the world’s top oil and gas producer and exporter, and is planning the largest expansion in oil and gas production over the next decade. Every new fossil fuel project is incompatible with a livable future.” said Allie Rosenbluth, U.S. Program Co-Manager at Oil Change International. “As the world’s biggest historic polluter, the U.S. has a responsibility to lead a global and just transition away from fossil fuels. Voters are not going to ignore Biden’s disastrous climate record unless he starts keeping his climate promises and paves the way for a sustainable future to avert further climate disaster.”
“We were all shocked to see what the extensive activation of oil and gas reserves can lead to, namely to the Russian war against Ukraine: destruction and terror, no morning without bloody attacks, killing innocent people,”said Svitlana Romanko, Executive Director of Razom We Stand. “It doesn’t matter whose gas it is, Russian or American, as long as it enables the fueling of autocratic political regimes and delaying the moment of solving the all-encompassing climate crisis, it’s a weapon of mass destruction and a source of geopolitical and energy insecurity. This is not leadership that the U.S, the democratic powerhouse of the world, wants to show amidst the climate crisis and crisis of peace. It’s a high time to choose between democracy and petrostate ambitions.”
“President Biden must stop green-lighting fossil fuel projects for his imagined political gain. His hypocrisy is insulting to our communities and embarrassing on the global stage,” said Russell Chisholm, managing director for the Protect Our Water Heritage Rights Coalition. “Despite his climate promises, he has deemed Appalachia a sacrifice zone yet again by backing the Mountain Valley Pipeline – an unwanted, unnecessary, and unfinished fracked gas pipeline. Biden must use his executive power to back us as we ensure the just and livable future we deserve.”
“Reasons millions of Indigenous, BIPOC, and frontline communities casted their votes for Biden in 2020 was because of his campaign promises to address climate and environmental injustices,” said Tom BK Goldtooth, Executive Director of The Indigenous Environmental Network. “Three years in, we see he has broken those promises. The ugly reality is that Biden and his administration shamelessly promote climate false solutions that not only increase extraction, exploitation, pollution, and commodification of our lands, waters, and air– but his lack of real action and failure to reduce emissions at source is accelerating the climate crisis. We all have a collective responsibility to ensure a sustainable planet and climate for our future generations, and politicians like Biden need to do their part.”
“Mr. President, the people along the Gulf Coast are dying,” said Roishetta Ozane, Director of The Vessel Project of Louisiana and Gulf Fossil Finance Coordinator for Texas Campaign for the Environment. “It’s time to declare a climate emergency and stop any new fossil fuel project approvals. The impact of climate change is not a distant future, it’s happening now. We cannot afford to wait any longer. With the help of big banks and the rubber stamping of industry under your administration, our children won’t be able to raise their children in the place that we all love. Use your executive power to propel us towards a more renewable future.”
“From approving Willow to auctioning off our public land and water to oil and gas, President Biden is on a dangerous backslide from the climate ambitions he outlined as a candidate and early in his presidency,” said Anusha Narayanan, Global Project Lead at Greenpeace USA. “The gas industry – producers and operators – have used the crisis in Ukraine to spin U.S. and European priorities away from climate goals under the guise of energy security. A recent analysis of the boom in U.S. LNG exports to the EU in 2022 found that the gas industry’s propaganda has resulted in a long-term build-out of new infrastructure and the lock-in of decades-long gas contracts. If built, the approved projects alone could more than double U.S. export capacity to 15,500 bcf – with annual lifecycle emissions equivalent to 393 million cars. Many of us voted for President Biden because he promised transformative climate action. He has yet to come anywhere near meeting these promises. It’s time for him to lead in the climate fight, not be puppeteered by gas operators who sacrifice the health and safety of communities to boost their profits.”
“Regardless of how the White House spins President Biden’s actions, he cannot be a climate leader while continuing to expand fossil fuels,” said Nicole Ghio, Senior Fossil Fuels Program Manager at Friends of the Earth. “The world desperately needs Biden to start living up to his rhetoric and address the root cause of the climate crisis. There should be no place for him at the Climate Ambition Summit until he does.”
“The US has a historic responsibility to halt expansion of coal, oil and gas that undermine global efforts to meet the 1.5C climate target,” said Alex Rafalowicz, Executive-Director of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative. “President Biden has a moral obligation to stop fueling the crisis they helped create, and to provide financial support so that fossil fuel dependent nations can make the energy transition they want and deserve. Pacific nations and other countries in the Global South are taking the lead, calling on all governments to develop a new global mechanism to manage an equitable phase out of fossil fuels. It’s time for the US to match the size of its rhetoric of ‘climate leadership’ with actions the size of the problem. The world’s test is simple: no new fossil fuel projects anywhere under President Biden’s watch.”
“It’s past time for President Biden to put the brakes on the reckless oil and gas expansion that threatens all of us,” said Jean Su, Energy Justice program director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Instead of condemning people and wildlife to worse suffering, Biden can lead the world’s biggest oil and gas producer in ending the fossil fuel era. Nobody has more power, or greater responsibility, than this president to stop fueling climate destruction. This is the moment for Biden to break the cycle of harm and heartbreak, stop approving disastrous projects like Willow and the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and lead us into a safe and healthy future.”
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
"Google is a willing participant and supporter of the fake clinic industry, profiting from—and even subsidizing—the anti-choice lobby's campaigns," says a new report.
In its latest report on crisis pregnancy centers' (CPCs) use of internet search engines to promote their anti-abortion services, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that the anti-choice movement has spent $10.2 million on Google search ads in the last two years.
Over that time period, anti-abortion groups have spent four times as much on boosting deceptive clinics as they've spent on ads related to "their constitutionally-protected right to campaign to restrict abortion care," said CCDH, suggesting that these groups are relying heavily on misinformation to promote their cause.
CPCs are facilities that are often affiliated with national ideological groups that aim to ban abortion care. They purport to offer unbiased mental and reproductive healthcare to pregnant people but, unlike genuine healthcare facilities, are unregulated and have no legal obligation to provide accurate information.
"Staff at fake clinics have been found to impede access to comprehensive, ethical care by using deception, emotional manipulation, delay tactics, and disinformation," in order to stop clients from obtaining abortion care, the CCDH report says.
Hundreds of thousands of people per month seek information about abortion care using Google's search engine, but CCDH found that even after Google said nearly two years ago that it would ban ads from fake clinics that advertise an unproven and dangerous method of "reversing" the effects of abortion pills—as many CPCs do—it is still selling ad space to such facilities.
Since Google pledged to crack down on false advertising by CPCs, "fake clinics have targeted more than 15,000 different queries related to abortion, including 'abortion pill,' 'abortion clinic,' 'abortion clinic near me,' and 'planned parenthood,'" reads the report, titled Profiting From Deceit
"Google is betraying the trust of hundreds of thousands of Americans seeking reproductive healthcare and services," said Imran Ahmed, CEO of CCDH. "Instead of providing accurate results to people who search for 'abortion clinics near me,' Google is directing them straight towards those who wish only to delay and prevent their care using deceptive practices."
More than 70% of the fake clinics that have advertised on Google's search results pages in the last two years use deceptive tactics, including claiming to clients that abortion care is linked to diseases including cancer. Thirty-eight percent do not carry disclaimers on their homepage making it clear that they do not provide abortion care.
Forty percent of the clinics advertising on Google continue to promote abortion pill "reversal" despite Google's pledge two years ago. Proponents of the method claim that a pregnant person can reverse the effects of medication abortion—a two-pill regimen—by ingesting high doses of progesterone after taking the first pill and then forgoing the second pill.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says abortion pill "reversal" is "not based on science," and a 2019 study on the method was halted after several participants were hospitalized for "dangerous hemorrhaging," CCDH found.
"Despite pledging to ban advertisements of this unproven and unsafe 'treatment,'" said the group, "Google has since taken $2.6 million in search ad revenue from such fake clinic websites that promote it."
The Women's Equality Party in the United Kingdom said CCDH's new findings show that Google is permitting "deceptive and cruel" groups to target vulnerable people.
\u201cFor women seeking abortions search engines can be a lifeline. Information about abortion providers should be accurate - anything outside of that is deceptive & cruel. Regulations aren\u2019t working if Google is pocketing millions from anti-choice groups. https://t.co/0jOVc7eWmV\u201d— Women's Equality Party (@Women's Equality Party) 1686821664
In addition to allowing CPCs advertise their services on their search results pages, Google has given an anti-choice marketing firm access to its Ad Grant program, which offers nonprofit groups up to $10,000 per month in free ad credits.
"Google is a willing participant and supporter of the fake clinic industry, profiting from—and even subsidizing—the anti-choice lobby's campaigns," said CCDH. "It is the linchpin of a multi-million dollar fake clinic industry that works around the clock to deprive Americans of medical assistance by deceptive means."
CCDH called on Google to enforce transparency rules for fake clinic by demanding that they make clear on their homepages that they do not provide abortion care and ending Ad Grants for deceptive CPCs.
The group also said the company should "highlight and prioritize genuine abortion clinics in search results" and that lawmakers must empower the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to prosecute those who use false advertising to promote anti-abortion facilities. While the FTC has established "truth in advertising" rules, "anti-abortion organizations are often unregulated facilities which don't need to adhere to key principles of patient care," said CCDH.
"Google and the anti-choice movement must not be allowed to continue to betray Americans seeking reproductive healthcare advice and services," said Ahmed. "The first step is to dismantle the vast, powerful digital advertising architecture that has been so effectively weaponized to deprive them of their rights."
"The climate crisis is escalating but so is the global movement for climate justice. We need all hands on deck to win this fight."
As the United Nations climate talks in Bonn, Germany became the latest in a string of high-profile negotiations to end with little substantive progress, a coalition of environmental groups on Thursday announced plans for a global mobilization that organizers say will bring millions into the streets to demand an end to planet-wrecking fossil fuel production.
The worldwide protests are set to take place on September 15 and 17, days ahead of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres' September 20 Climate Ambition Summit in New York City and weeks before the crucial COP28 talks in the United Arab Emirates, which will be overseen by the CEO of one of the world's largest oil companies.
"The launch of today's escalation campaign to fight back against fossil fuels builds on the legacy of a diversity of resistance movements from across the world who have been leading the fight against the fossil industry and its pernicious influence," said Tasneem Essop, executive director of the Climate Action Network. "We expect all governments to implement a rapid, just, and equitable phaseout of fossil fuels together with a scaled-up phase-in of renewables."
"They have to signal that this is the end of the fossil fuel era," Essop added. "COP28 is a good place to start."
"We expect all governments to implement a rapid, just, and equitable phaseout of fossil fuels together with a scaled-up phase-in of renewables."
The coalition behind the mass mobilization invited people around the world to register local events and issued a list of straightforward demands that they say political leaders must embrace if there's to be any hope of curbing runaway warming.
"The climate crisis is escalating but so is the global movement for climate justice," the coalition says on its website. "We need all hands on deck to win this fight."
The six demands are as follows:
1. No new fossil fuels—no new finance public or private, no new approvals, licenses, permits, or extensions. The provision of sufficient, consensual climate funding to realize this commitment everywhere.
2. A rapid, just, and equitable phaseout of existing fossil fuel infrastructure in line with the 1.5°C temperature limit and a global plan, like a Fossil Fuel Treaty, to ensure that each country does its part.
3. New commitments for international cooperation to drastically scale up financial and technology transfers to ensure renewable energy access, economic diversification plans, and Just Transition processes so that every country and community can phase out fossil fuels.
4. Stop greenwashing and claiming that offsets, carbon capture and storage, or geoengineering are solutions to the climate crisis.
5. Hold polluters responsible for the damage they've caused and make sure it's coal, oil, and gas corporations that pay reparations for climate loss and damage and for local rehabilitation, remediation, and transition.
6. End fossil fuel corporate capture. No to corporations writing the rules of climate action, bankrolling climate talks, or undermining the global response to climate change.
Brenna TwoBears, coordinator of the Indigenous Environmental Network, said in a statement Thursday that "the time is now to end fossil fuels."
"This has been centuries in the making, when colonizers brought the first extractive systems to Turtle Island and commodified the land," she added. "But shutting down fossil fuels is only one strand among many to weave a basket to hold up the next seven generations. We need a just and equitable transition, where Indigenous people are leading. We need a culture shift to live in balance with our sky and land relatives. We need real solutions that address the problem at its root, not after the fact. A fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty is that real solution."
\u201c2/ As world leaders gather at the UN #ClimateAmbitionSummit in New York City this September, millions of people in every corner of the globe will take to the streets to demand a rapid, just, and equitable end to oil, gas, and coal. These are our demands:\u201d— Oil Change International (@Oil Change International) 1686837881
COP27 in Egypt late last year did not yield any meaningful progress toward a global fossil fuel phaseout, and campaigners feel COP28 is also poised to fail given the still-pervasive influence of the oil and gas industry and rich nations' refusal to act.
Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, COP28's president-designate, is the CEO of the UAE's state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.
The Guardianreported last week that "Majid Al Suwaidi, director-general of the COP28 climate talks for its host nation... said governments were not in agreement over whether the phaseout of fossil fuels should be on the agenda for the conference, which begins in November."
"Al Suwaidi said fossil fuels would form a key part of the discussions at COP28," the newspaper added, "but whether a phaseout would be discussed as part of the official agenda of the talks was still up for grabs."
Romain Ioualalen, the global policy lead for Oil Change International, emphasized Thursday that "there is no room for additional fossil fuel expansion while limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C" and implored world leaders to "urgently lay the path for the end of oil, gas, and coal" at COP28.
"People around the world have been fighting against the fossil fuel industry for years and will escalate this fight this September at the United Nations in New York and beyond to secure a full, fair, fast, and funded fossil fuel phaseout and massive expansion of renewable energy," said Ioualalen.
"The largest group of House Republicans just released a budget that calls for massive tax cuts for the super-rich and raising the Social Security retirement age, a benefit cut for millions of Americans."
A panel comprised of three-quarters of the House Republican caucus released a budget proposal on Wednesday that would raise the Social Security retirement age—cutting benefits across the board—while further privatizing Medicare and slashing taxes for the rich, a plan that Democratic lawmakers and progressive advocacy groups said is a clear statement of the GOP's warped priorities ahead of a critical spending fight this fall.
The proposal outlined by the 175-member Republican Study Committee (RSC), led by Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.), would gradually raise Social Security's full retirement age—the age at which people are eligible for full Social Security benefits—to 69, up from the current level of 67 for those born in 1960 or later.
Nancy Altman, the president of Social Security Works, said the RSC budget would "destroy Social Security as we know it," using a "modest shortfall" that's more than a decade away to justify reducing benefits for millions.
"These changes would transform Social Security from an earned insurance benefit, which replaces wages lost in the event of old age, disability, or death, into a subsistence-level welfare benefit," said Altman, who noted that the RSC "rules out any options for raising revenue, such as requiring billionaires to contribute even a penny more."
Currently, just the first $160,200 of wage earnings are subject to Social Security's payroll tax, allowing the rich to stop contributing to the program early each year.
The GOP's refusal to force the wealthy to put more of their income into the program "leaves benefit cuts as the only 'solution,'" said Altman.
"In other words, they want to cut benefits now to avoid cutting them later, which isn't a solution at all. Indeed, the budget will increase the number of workers who will have no ability to retire while maintaining their standard of living," she added. "The RSC plan would make it especially hard for Americans so disabled that they can no longer work to claim their earned Social Security, and far easier for the government to take those benefits away."
Far from raising taxes on the rich, the RSC budget calls for massive tax cuts by proposing a permanent extension of the individual tax provisions of the 2017 Trump-GOP tax law. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that such a move would add $2.5 trillion to the federal deficit over the next decade.
"The largest group of House Republicans just released a budget that calls for massive tax cuts for the super-rich and raising the Social Security retirement age, a benefit cut for millions of Americans," Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), a member of the House's chief tax-writing committee, wrote on Twitter.
\u201cThe largest group of House Republicans just released a budget that calls for massive tax cuts for the super-rich and raising the Social Security retirement age, a benefit cut for millions of Americans:\u201d— Rep. Don Beyer (@Rep. Don Beyer) 1686777884
The RSC budget also targets Medicare with a "premium support model" that would subsidize private insurance plans, effectively transforming Medicare into a voucher program—an idea previously advanced by former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).
Altman pointed out that the plan contains a "particularly cruel provision" that "would force disability beneficiaries to wait five long years (instead of the current two, which is already too long) before becoming eligible for Medicare benefits."
"Outrageously, this change would deprive some of the most medically vulnerable people in America of healthcare," said Altman. "This provision alone would inevitably lead to more medical bankruptcies and increased homelessness."
The GOP proposal also demands work requirements for "all federal benefit programs" and sides with the pharmaceutical industry in calling for a repeal of Inflation Reduction Act provisions aimed at lowering prescription drug costs.
"The ink is barely dry on the Bipartisan Budget Agreement and House Republicans are already reneging on the deal and undercutting their own speaker," Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said in a statement, referring to the recently approved debt ceiling measure that sets topline spending levels.
"What's worse, Republicans are attempting to renege on our sacred promise to American workers and seniors by renewing their attacks on Social Security and Medicare," said Boyle. "It is astounding that the overwhelming majority of House Republicans support this backwards and extreme budget, but, after they manufactured a default crisis to try to force cruel cuts, I guess we shouldn't be shocked."
"Budget Committee Democrats will make sure every American family knows that House Republicans want to force Americans to work longer for less, raise families' costs, weaken our nation, and shrink our economy—all while wasting billions of dollars on more favors to special interests and handouts to the ultra-wealthy," Boyle added.
While House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is not a member of the RSC, he has also signaled plans to pursue cuts to Social Security in the coming months by setting up a bipartisan "commission" that would propose changes to the program.
"Republicans know how politically toxic their plans to gut Social Security and Medicare are, so they are begging Democrats to share the blame," Altman said Wednesday. "Not a single Democrat should take the bait. Instead, they should fight to protect and expand Social Security and Medicare, and pay for it by requiring the wealthy to pay their fair share. Then, let the American people decide which plan they prefer."