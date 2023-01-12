To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
350.org
Contact:

Kim Bryan kim.bryan@350.org

350.org Responds to Appointment of Sultan al-Jaber as President of COP28 Climate Conference

NEW YORK

Zeina Khalil Hajj; Head of Global Campaigning & Organising 350.org

“The climate crisis demands urgent and real action, the appointment of Sultan al-Jaber, head of state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) as President of UNFCCC COP28 is the equivalent of appointing the CEO of a cigarette company to oversee a conference on cancer cures. It risks jeopardising the entire UN climate progress. We are extremely concerned that it will open the floodgates for greenwashing and oil and gas deals to keep exploiting fossil fuels. COP 28 cannot turn into an expo for the fossil fuel industry, this flies in the face of all the robust scientific evidence and data given by industry players like the International Energy Agency that we must phase out fossil fuels for the chance of a liveable future.”


In November 2022, ADNOC announced an accelerated growth strategy to increase oil production from 3 million barrels of oil per day to 5 million by 2030.

350 is building a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. We're an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.

