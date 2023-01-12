350.org Responds to Appointment of Sultan al-Jaber as President of COP28 Climate Conference

Support Common Dreams Today
“The climate crisis demands urgent and real action, the appointment of Sultan al-Jaber, head of state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) as President of UNFCCC COP28 is the equivalent of appointing the CEO of a cigarette company to oversee a conference on cancer cures. It risks jeopardising the entire UN climate progress. We are extremely concerned that it will open the floodgates for greenwashing and oil and gas deals to keep exploiting fossil fuels. COP 28 cannot turn into an expo for the fossil fuel industry, this flies in the face of all the robust scientific evidence and data given by industry players like the International Energy Agency that we must phase out fossil fuels for the chance of a liveable future.”
In November 2022, ADNOC announced an accelerated growth strategy to increase oil production from 3 million barrels of oil per day to 5 million by 2030.
350 is building a future that's just, prosperous, equitable and safe from the effects of the climate crisis. We're an international movement of ordinary people working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy for all.
"Enough is enough," said Sen. Bernie Sanders. "Amazon must come to the table and negotiate a fair contract."
Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday demanded that Amazon immediately begin good-faith contract negotiations with workers at its Staten Island, New York warehouse after a regional National Labor Relations Board official formally certified the historic union victory at the facility, rejecting the corporation's attempt to overturn the election.
"It's no surprise that the NLRB has once again stopped Amazon's desperate attempts to bust their workers' union," Sanders (I-Vt.), the incoming chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, wrote on Twitter. "Enough is enough. Amazon must come to the table and negotiate a fair contract with workers NOW."
But Amazon, which has refused thus far to begin contract talks for the JFK8 warehouse, said it plans to appeal the NLRB official's decision, which affirmed a labor board hearing officer's earlier recommendation to dismiss Amazon's slew of objections to the 2022 election results.
Chris Smalls, a former JFK8 employee who is now head of the Amazon Labor Union, said in a statement that "Amazon's workers won fair and square" and "it's now time for Amazon to quit stalling, obey the law, respect their workers, and sit down at the bargaining table."
\u201cBREAKING NEWS \ud83d\udde3\u203c\ufe0f\u203c\ufe0f\u203c\ufe0f WE OFFICIALLY HAVE BEEN CERTIFIED by Region 28 NLRB. Congratulations @amazonlabor \ud83c\udf89\ud83c\udf89\ud83c\udf89\ud83c\udf89\ud83c\udf89We beat @amazon fair and square now is time to sign a CONTRACT! Come to the table @ajassy #ALUcertified \u270a\ud83c\udffd\u201d— Christian Smalls (@Christian Smalls) 1673478959
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, whose compensation package totaled $213 million in 2021, suggested in a November interview that the company is prepared to drag out the fight with the union for as long as possible.
"I think that it's going to work its way through the NLRB. It's probably unlikely the NLRB is going to rule against itself, and that has a real chance to end up in federal court," said Jassy, who came under fire from the labor board last year after he said workers would be "better off without a union."
Amazon, which has endless resources to fight unionization efforts, has faced numerous complaints from the NLRB for illegally threatening workers and targeting workplace organizers.
In late November, a federal judge issued a nationwide cease-and-desist order against Amazon over the company's unlawful firing of union leaders.
Derrick Palmer, vice president of the Amazon Labor Union, said the NLRB official's decision Wednesday marks "a huge moment for the labor movement."
"We will continue fighting for a better contract for all Amazon workers across the world," Palmer added.
"Today, we can return to work with our heads held high, knowing that our victory means safer care for our patients and more sustainable jobs for our profession."
New York City nurses and two major hospitals reached a tentative agreement on Thursday that the healthcare workers' union celebrated as a "historic victory" after three days of striking for a fair contract.
The more than 7,000 striking nurses agreed to return to work Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore Medical Center, privately owned hospitals whose management previously refused to accept the nurses' central demand for safer staffing requirements—pushing the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) to leverage the power of collective action.
"NYSNA nurses have done the impossible, saving lives night and day, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and now we've again shown that nothing is impossible for nurse heroes," said Nancy Hagans, RN, the president of the union. "Through our unity and by putting it all on the line, we won enforceable safe staffing ratios at both Montefiore and Mount Sinai where nurses went on strike for patient care. Today, we can return to work with our heads held high, knowing that our victory means safer care for our patients and more sustainable jobs for our profession."
According to NYSNA, the tentative deal includes "wall-to-wall safe staffing ratios for all inpatient units with firm enforcement so that there will always be enough nurses at the bedside to provide safe patient care, not just on paper."
"New staffing ratios take effect immediately in a historic breakthrough for hospitals that refused to consider ratios that nurses have been demanding for decades," the union said. "At Montefiore, nurses will also return to work this morning after winning new safe staffing ratios in the Emergency Department, with new staffing language and financial penalties for failing to comply with safe staffing levels in all units. Nurses also won community health improvements and nurse-student partnerships to recruit local Bronx nurses to stay as union nurses at Montefiore for the long run."
\u201cBREAKING: NYC nurses strike to end this morning in historic victory as tentative deals were reached with both @MontefioreNYC and @MountSinaiNYC Hospital. Nurses won concrete enforceable safe staffing ratios in both deals and will be back on the job.\n\n\ud83d\udd17: https://t.co/oD5QvxBQIy\u201d— NYSNA (@NYSNA) 1673520783
The nurses' fight for safe staffing measures and other changes drew national attention to Mount Sinai Hospital and Montefiore's business practices, including their lavish compensation of executives.
"While Montefiore and Mount Sinai are technically nonprofits, they frequently act like large corporations—with massive investments on Wall Street and overseas, and providers sidelined from essential care decisionmaking," The Lever's Matthew Cunningham-Cook reported earlier this week. "These nonprofit hospitals also boast huge executive salaries. Mount Sinai CEO Kenneth Davis made $5.6 million in 2019, the last year for which complete tax records are available. Montefiore CEO Philip Ozuah made $7.4 million in 2020. Montefiore disclosed providing an unnamed executive (or executives) with a chauffeur and first-class airfare in 2020."
"In filings with the IRS, Mount Sinai disclosed that 15 executives made more than $1 million annually in 2019," Cunningham-Cook added. "Montefiore disclosed ten in 2020, with all making more than $1.5 million."
On the picket line with striking nurses on Monday, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) said he was "tired of living in the wealthiest country in the history of the world, but we never have enough money for our workers."
"If CEOs can double their pay," Bowman declared, "we can give workers a fair contract."
"Just as far-right extremists are coordinating their efforts to undermine democracy, we must stand united in our efforts to protect it."
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday led a coalition of more than 70 lawmakers from the United States and Brazil in denouncing right-wing extremists—led by defeated ex-Presidents Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro—for spurring violent insurrections aimed at overturning legitimate election results and toppling democracy in the two countries.
"As lawmakers in Brazil and the United States, we stand united against the efforts by authoritarian, anti-democratic far-right actors to overturn legitimate election results and overthrow our democracies, including the recent January 8, 2023 attacks on the Brazilian presidential palace, Congress, and Supreme Court as well as the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol," the legislators said in a joint statement.
"It is no secret that ultra-right agitators in Brazil and the United States are coordinating efforts," the lawmakers continued. "In the wake of the October 30th Brazilian elections, Brazilian Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro met directly with former President Trump, along with former Trump aides Jason Miller and Steve Bannon, who encouraged Bolsonaro to contest the election results in Brazil. Bannon was recently convicted of two criminal charges for failing to comply with a subpoena for his role in the January 6th insurrection. Soon after the meetings, Bolsonaro's party sought to invalidate thousands of votes. All involved must be held accountable."
The statement was signed by prominent progressive members of Congress in the U.S. including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), as well as Brazilian lawmakers Rodrigo Agostinho, Chico Alencar, Tabata Amaral, Sâmia Bomfim, Guilherme Boulos, and Camilo Capiberibe.
"Democracies rely on the peaceful transfer of power," the lawmakers said. "Just as far-right extremists are coordinating their efforts to undermine democracy, we must stand united in our efforts to protect it. In order to save democracy in our two countries and around the world, we urge all elected officials in our two countries, regardless of party, to join our calls."
\u201cToday, we led over 70 elected officials from the United States and Brazil in condemning recent insurrections in our countries and the coordination between far-right agitators. Here\u2019s what we said: https://t.co/e1BwKuI49a\u201d— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Rep. Ilhan Omar) 1673482458
The statement came as authorities in both countries continued to investigate the anti-democratic assaults, both sparked by Trump and Bolsonaro's incessant lies about election fraud.
Reutersreported Thursday that U.S. and Brazilian lawmakers are "looking for ways to cooperate on an investigation" into the violence in Brazil on Sunday, "sharing lessons from inquiries into the attack on the U.S. Capitol."
"U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the recently dissolved House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is one lawmaker whose office is discussing collaboration," Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the ongoing discussions. "Brazil's Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco has also discussed the idea of such an exchange with the top U.S. diplomat in Brasília."
More than two years after the January 6 insurrection, Trump has yet to face criminal charges over his role in the attempted coup as a U.S. Justice Department investigation continues.
Bolsonaro, meanwhile, is still in Florida, where he traveled days before the inauguration of leftist Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Like Trump, Bolsonaro refused to concede defeat and attempted—unsuccessfully—to challenge his election loss in court.
Facing mounting extradition demands by U.S. lawmakers, Bolsonaro toldCNN Brasil on Wednesday that he intends to return to his home country soon as Brazilian authorities moved to freeze his assets and issued arrest warrants for pro-Bolsonaro officials accused of aiding Sunday's attacks on government buildings.