'Ready to Fight for Us': Schumer and Jeffries Still Haven't, But Sierra Club Endorses Zohran Mamdani

Citing New York Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani's "strong record of standing up to fossil fuel interests," the Sierra Club on Wednesday announced its endorsement of Mamdani's Democratic New York City mayoral campaign.

The nationwide grassroots environmental protection group applauded the progressive lawmaker's work to lower emissions in the city, where he represents the state's 36th District, including through his support for the Build Public Renewables Act and the All-Electric Buildings Act. Mamdani also led the way to stop fossil fuel company NRG from building a fracked gas power plant in his district in Astoria, Queens—holding rallies and organizing a postcard-writing campaign.

Expanding New York City's first successful fare-free bus pilot program is also a key tenet of Mamdani's campaign platform. The lawmaker helped create the program, which has reduced the city's vehicle emissions, with 11% of new riders reporting that they chose to ride the bus instead of a car or taxi like they had previously.

“Throughout his time in elected office, Zohran Mamdani has been a champion of protecting the environment and public health, and his vision for New York City is centered on achieving both of those goals by expanding access to clean energy—the most effective way to lower costs and protect New Yorkers,” said Karl Palmquist, chair of the Sierra Club Atlantic chapter’s New York City group. “When Sierra Club members and supporters took up a critical fight to protect Astoria and its residents from expanded fracked gas plants, it was Assembly Member Mamdani standing shoulder-to-shoulder with us in the streets and in community meetings."

Mamdani has proposed building out renewable energy infrastructure on the city's public lands and using a multi-agency approach to tackle extreme heat, and has pledged to "firmly oppose" ConEd's plan to raise utility rates by over 10%.

“Zohran Mamdani has taken on the utilities and fought back rate hikes, stood up to corporate polluters, and led the charge for the expansion of public renewables,” said Loren Blackford, executive director of the Sierra Club.

Mamdani's Green Schools for a Healthier New York City program would also renovate 500 public schools with renewable energy infrastructure, transform 500 asphalt schoolyards into "vibrant green spaces," and create 15,000 union jobs.

“Time and again, as a candidate and an elected leader, Zohran has worked to put our people and our planet first. On behalf of the thousands of our members and supporters here in my home city of New York, the Sierra Club is proud to endorse Zohran Mamdani in his campaign for mayor," said Blackford.

The group's endorsement came four weeks before the city's mayoral election on November 4. Early voting begins October 25 and will continue through November 2.

Mamdani faces Republican Curtis Sliwa in the heavily Democratic city. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned in 2021 after being accused of sexual harassment by at least 11 women, is also running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani.

A poll released Tuesday by the Hispanic Federation found Mamdani leading in the three-way race with 48% of the vote. Cuomo had 24% of the vote while Sliwa had 13%. A poll taken last month by The New York Times, before Mayor Eric Adams exited the race, found Mamdani with a 22-point lead over Cuomo.

Despite Mamdani's commanding lead and New Yorkers' display of enthusiasm for the democratic socialist and his platform, which is heavily focused on making the city more affordable for working people, top Democratic leaders have yet to join a growing number of lawmakers, unions, and rights groups in endorsing the party's candidate.

New York Democrats including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand have yet to endorse Mamdani.

Palmquist emphasized that Mamdani is "ready to fight for us because he’s been fighting for us."

We look forward to electing Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s next mayor," he said.