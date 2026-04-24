'The Corruption Is in Plain Sight': Protesters Decry Ellison-Trump Dinner as Megamerger Looms

A coalition of free speech organizations, progressive lawmakers, and antitrust advocates gathered outside the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC on Thursday to protest a private dinner hosted inside the building by Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, who is seeking regulatory approval from the Trump administration for a megamerger of his company and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The invite-only dinner was billed as an "intimate gathering in celebration of the First Amendment honoring the Trump White House"—which has waged war on press freedom—"and CBS White House correspondents." Norm Eisen, co-founder of Democracy Defenders Action, said during Thursday's protest that the dinner "resembles the First Amendment in the same way that a book burning is a celebration of the written word." President Donald Trump attended the dinner, which critics dubbed the "Paramount Corruption Gala."

Organizers of Thursday's demonstration warned that the proposed merger of Paramount and Warner Bros., the parent company of CNN, would be catastrophic for media and free expression. If the merger is approved, David Ellison—the son of Trump megadonor Larry Ellison—would control CBS, CNN, HBO, and other major media properties.

"Tonight’s dinner appears to be nothing more than a transparent bid to flatter the Trump administration into rubber-stamping David Ellison’s proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, which would be a disaster for American news media and media consumers," said Robert Weissman, co-president of the watchdog group Public Citizen. "This proposed acquisition perfectly illustrates the domino effect of corporate and wealth concentration: David Ellison is only positioned to propose this merger because his father, Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, has become richer than any person should be allowed to be."

"This event should be an embarrassment to everyone involved," Weissman added, "including the attendees who have chosen to participate in this offensive charade."

Craig Aaron, co-CEO of the advocacy group Free Press, said that "no company should have this much media power, but especially not this company."

"We're here tonight to defend free speech. We're here tonight to defend press freedom," said Aaron. "We're here to stop government censorship. We're here to stop corruption and stop the Ellisons from trashing even more of our media."

Aaron called on those gathered to say it "loud so that state attorneys general" across the country can hear the message clearly.

"Stop the merger!" they shouted. "Stop the merger!"

Watch the full protest:

The dinner was held hours after Warner Bros. shareholders approved the proposed merger with Paramount, a company that just last summer received approval from the Trump administration to merge with Skydance—a decision that was widely viewed as corrupt. The proposed merger of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. has drawn vocal opposition from Hollywood actors, directors, and producers, who released an open letter earlier this month warning that the combination would "threaten the sustainability of the entire creative community."

Two members of Congress, Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Becca Balint (D-Vt.), spoke at Thursday's protest, decrying what they called Ellison and Trump's "corrupt merger scheme."

"We're here to say, 'Hell no,'" said Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee. The Maryland lawmaker called Ellison's private event "a lavish oligarch’s dinner for Donald Trump."

Ballint told protesters that as she spoke, Ellison was probably "raising a glass to his friend, his supporter, his patron, Donald Trump."

"That’s what they’re celebrating: power and corruption," said Ballint. "And in this instance, the corruption is in plain sight."