'A Man-Made Crisis Caused by Trump': US Soy Farmers Reeling Amid MAGA Trade War

"The frustration is overwhelming," said the president of the American Soybean Association.
US soybean farmers are growing increasingly frustrated as their sales to China have cratered thanks to President Donald Trump's trade war.
As Politico reported on Thursday, farmers throughout the country are saying they desperately need financial assistance to stay afloat after China has stopped buying their crops all together in retaliation for Trump's tariffs.
While the president has promised a bailout of some kind for US farmers, experts who spoke with Politico said that it would likely take months to get money out to farmers who are in the most need. On top of that, experts say that farmers need financial relief as soon as possible so they are able to plan for next year's planting season.
“Farmers are hurting financially,” Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) told Politico. “They’re very troubled, there’s some expectation for help. Emotionally, it would be great for something to happen soon. But financially, they need to be able to go to their bankers and say that help is on the way.”
The farmers themselves have also not been shy about expressing their displeasure to journalists.
In a Wednesday interview with CNN, Illinois soybean farmer John Bartman said he was angry with how Trump's trade war has impacted his farm, which he noted typically sells its crops overseas.
"There's no reason for it!" he said of Trump's trade war. "This is absolute stupidity. This is a man-made crisis caused by Donald Trump."
Maryland soybean farmer David Burrier told NBC Washington in an interview published on Tuesday that he was not thrilled with the idea of getting a bailout from the federal government and instead simply wanted to be able to sell his crops to willing buyers again.
“Unless we have a trade deal... what happens next year if we don’t have a trade deal?” Burrier asked. “Do we get another welfare check? C’mon guys. Let’s pay attention to where we’re at and what's going on.”
“This is not a problem we can kick down the road; this is a problem here and now," he added.
Farmers have also expressed irritation that Trump's administration is rushing through with a bailout package for the financially troubled government of Argentinian President Javier Milei whose value could top $40 billion.
Meanwhile, China has massively stepped up its soybean purchases from Argentina even as it refuses to buy any from US farmers.
“The frustration is overwhelming,” Caleb Ragland, president of the American Soybean Association, told Politico. “US soybean prices are falling, harvest is underway, and farmers read headlines not about securing a trade agreement with China, but that the US government is extending $20 billion in economic support to Argentina while that country drops its soybean export taxes to sell 20 shiploads of Argentine soybeans to China in just two days.”
Fox Business host Stuart Varney referenced this sense of frustration during a Thursday interview with US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, asking her what she'd say to farmers upset that the government is bailing out one of their major competitors in the global soybean market.
"Well, I understand the frustration from farm country," Rollins began. "But what I will say is this: The president's focus remains 100% on America first, on ensuring he has the farmers' of America's backs."
She then said that the Argentina bailout was necessary "for the sake of world peace and world stability."
FOX: “Some farmers worry the Argentina bailout is prioritizing Milei over 🇺🇸 farmers.”
Ag @SecRollins: “That’s out of my lane” 🤔
She then says a bailout (that won’t make them whole) is coming and vomits out word salad about how much he cares about them.
Imagine buying this. pic.twitter.com/EOFmxsiMeI
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 16, 2025
As Axios reported on Wednesday, Trump's decision to help Argentina while US farmers are struggling has sparked angst among some Republican lawamakers who represent rural states and areas, with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) saying the president's "America First" brand was "damaged" by the bailout.
Some of them pressed US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during a lunch this week about when farmers could expect an aid package.
Regardless, Axios wrote, the Republicans offered “tepid, general support” for Trump as he came to Argentina’s rescue.
