Calls for US to Follow Suit After Slovenia Bans Netanyahu Over Alleged Gaza War Crimes

“We urge the United States and other governments around the world to follow Slovenia’s lead by implementing similar measures," said CAIR.
Slovenia on Thursday banned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza—from entering the European nation, prompting calls for other countries, especially the United States, to follow suit.
The Slovenian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs (MFEA) declared Netanyahu persona non grata, noting the ICC's outstanding arrest warrant for the Israeli leader, who is accused of crimes in Gaza, including murder and forced starvation.
"Already in July 2024, the ICJ established that several Israeli policies and practices violate international humanitarian law and human rights law," MFEA noted, referring to the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion declaring that Israel's occupation of Palestine, including Gaza, is an illegal form of apartheid that must end as soon as possible.
MFEA State Secretary Neva Grašič cited this month's confirmation by a commission of United Nations experts that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, where nearly two years of bombardment, siege, invasion, and forced starvation have left more than 241,000 Palestinians dead, wounded, or missing and millions more forcibly displaced, sickened, and starved in an officially declared famine.
“This was the first time that the UN has called the Israeli conduct in Gaza a genocidal one,” she said.
Grašič stressed that the move against Netanyahu "does not mean a measure against the Israeli people, but sends a clear message to the government of the state of Israel that Slovenia expects strict respect for the decisions of international courts and international humanitarian law."
Slovenia had already declared Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich personae non gratae in July over their genocidal statements, advocacy of ethnic cleansing, and incitement to violence against Palestinians.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was among those calling on other nations to follow Slovenia's example.
“We commend Slovenia for taking a principled stand in support of international law and human rights by barring Prime Minister Netanyahu from entering its territory while he presides over the genocide in Gaza," the Washington, DC-based group said in a statement. "This is a necessary step toward accountability and justice."
“We urge the United States and other governments around the world to follow Slovenia’s lead by implementing similar measures until those responsible for crimes against humanity are held accountable," CAIR added.
In addition to travel sanctions, Slovenia has formally recognized Palestinian statehood, supports the ICJ genocide case against Israel filed by South Africa, and took part in July's Hague Group emergency summit in Colombia—which produced a joint action plan aimed at bringing an end to the Gaza genocide.
Slovenia also announced Thursday that it is contributing €1.2 million ($1.3 million) to the Palestinian Authority as part of a European-Saudi initiative aimed at ensuring the viability of Palestine's economy.
"Given the fact that the Republic of Slovenia recognized the state of Palestine... and that it actively participates in initiatives for the implementation of two-state solutions, it is necessary to substantiate political support also with financial resources," Grašič explained.
