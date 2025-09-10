Schumer to Force Vote on Releasing Epstein Files

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday moved to force a vote on releasing documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein amid efforts by President Donald Trump to quash public scrutiny of his longtime close friendship with the deceased sex offender.

The Hill reported that Schumer (D-N.Y.) "ambushed" Senate Republicans by filing an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) directing US Attorney General Pam Bondi to publicly release all non-classified materials in the so-called Epstein files.

"Just a few minutes ago, I filed an amendment that would require the attorney general to release all the Epstein files and Republicans are going to have to vote on it," Schumer said in a social media post. "We're going to keep fighting until these files are fully released."

BREAKING NEWS: I just filed an amendment on the Senate Floor to REQUIRE the Attorney General to release the Epstein files.Republicans will HAVE TO vote on it. We’re going to keep fighting until these files are released.



[image or embed]

Schumer's amendment mirrors legislation proposed in July by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who want the House of Representatives to compel the Department of Justice to release all the Epstein materials in its possession.

"We can't avoid justice just to avoid embarrassment for some very powerful men," Massie told ABC News' "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

Khanna told Stephanopoulos that "we have the 218 votes, 216 already support it. There are two vacancies that haven't been reported as much, but two Democrats are going to be joining and they are both committed to signing it. That's going to happen by the end of September."

Bondi said in February that a list of Epstein's clients was "sitting on my desk right now to review"—but she has since gone mum on the matter amid Trump's apparent consternation over the issue. She then attempted to walk back her claim.

Republicans have repeatedly stymied efforts to vote on releasing the Epstein files, even at the cost of enraging much of their base.

Trump's efforts to deflect and distract from the Epstein scandal have outraged even many of his hardcore supporters and resulted in calls for transparency from both sides of the political aisle. The president denies any wrongdoing related to Epstein, calling the controversy over the files a "hoax" while denouncing Republicans demanding transparency as "weaklings."

The president also sued The Wall Street Journal over reporting that he created a "bawdy" letter and drawing for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003. The birthday message was published this week; Trump denies that the signature on the message—which appears to exactly match his own—is his.

Cavan Kharrazian, senior policy adviser at the pro-democracy group Demand Progress, welcomed Schumer's move in a statement noting that "a quarter million Americans have asked their members of Congress to release the Epstein files."

"Senators should heed that groundswell of support and immediately vote to release them," Kharrazian added. "Enough smoke and mirrors: The American people deserve clarity and the only way to get it is by releasing the files and stopping the government's stonewalling."

