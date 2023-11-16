Citing War Crimes, Omar Moves to Block US Weapons to Israel

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar introduced a resolution Thursday that would block the Biden administration's proposed sale of $320 million in bomb kits to the Israeli government as it wages a catastrophic war on the Gaza Strip and faces accusations of grave war crimes, including genocide.

Omar (D-Minn.), the deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement that "we must not allow weapons sales that will be used to directly violate U.S. and international law, human rights, and our own moral standing in the world."

"Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right ethnonationalist government continue to commit war crimes in their siege of the Gaza Strip," said Omar, referring to the Israeli prime minister. "From requests to minimize civilian casualties, avoid a ground invasion, avoid reoccupation of Gaza, and institute a meaningful humanitarian pause, Netanyahu continues to thumb his nose at U.S. policy and requests."

Omar's resolution—co-sponsored by Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)—is aimed at preventing the U.S. from selling Israel Spice Family Guided Bomb Assemblies, equipment designed to turn unguided bombs into GPS-guided weapons.

Dozens of advocacy groups, including Amnesty International and Jewish Voice for Peace Action, have endorsed the resolution, which stands little chance of passing the Republican-controlled U.S. House.

According toThe New York Times, Israel has been using the bomb kits during its latest assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 11,000 people—including more than 4,500 children. Israel's recent bombardment of hospitals in northern Gaza has prevented officials from updating the grisly death toll since last week.



Omar noted Thursday that the U.S. already provides Israel with $3.8 billion in military assistance per year, giving the Biden administration "enormous leverage over their actions." The White House is also urging Congress to approve $14 billion in additional military assistance.

"It is the responsibility of Congress to exercise oversight over weapons sales," said Omar.

The new resolution comes after Bloombergreported Tuesday that the Biden administration has provided Israel with 2,000 Hellfire missiles made by Lockheed Martin, bunker-buster munitions, new army vehicles, and other equipment in recent weeks, according to an internal Pentagon list.

Since Hamas' deadly October 7 attack on southern Israel, the Biden administration has been highly secretive about the weaponry it has provided the Israeli military for its Gaza onslaught.

The Intercept's Ken Klippenstein observed last week that "whereas the Biden administration released a three-page itemized list of weapons provided to Ukraine, down to the exact number of rounds, the information released about weapons sent to Israel could fit in a single sentence."

