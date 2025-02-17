To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A protester holds a sign reading, "This is how dictatorships start, wake up!"

A demonstrator holds a sign during the "No Kings on Presidents Day" protest against the Trump administration's policies, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on February 17, 2025.

(Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

'No Kings on Presidents Day' Rallies Target Trump-Musk Assault on Democracy and Working Class

"We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject the idea that any person's worth is less than another's," said the 50501 movement, which organized the nationwide day of action.

Democracy defenders from blizzard-bound Maine to sunny southern California and cities and towns in between took to America's streets and public spaces Monday for a "No Kings on Presidents Day" action against what organizers called the "anti-democratic and illegal actions of the Trump administration and its plutocratic allies."

Organized by the nascent 50501 movement—named for its goal of 50 protests in 50 states on one day—Monday's events follow a previous nationwide wave of anti-Trump demonstrations led by the group earlier this month.

"The current administration has clarified that it cares more about profit than people. We as a collective refuse to stand by as they continue to undermine the dignity of our communities," 50501 movement said on social media. "We are not just numbers or consumers. We are the People."

"We reject fascism. We reject the oligarchy. We reject the idea that any person's worth is less than another's," the group added. "Together, we are a force for change."

Big, growing crowd just west of the U.S. Capitol protesting Trump, Musk and DOGE on President’s Day. “Hey Congress, grow a spine,” they shout, gathering for a rally around the reflecting pool.

[image or embed]
— Alejandro Alvarez (@alvarezreports.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 9:19 AM

Organizers of the Phoenix rally—where chants included "Deport Elon!" and "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!"—explained: "This demonstration aims to defend democracy and the working class while opposing fascism, oligarchy, mass deportation, and the administrative coup being carried out by President Trump and Elon Musk. Protesters will gather to send a strong message that Presidents Day should not be a celebration of unchecked power but a reaffirmation of democratic values."

Stephen Andolfo, who was among hundreds of people who braved subfreezing temperatures at a rally outside the Rhode Island State House, toldWJAR, "We're here because of one reason: They're trampling on our constitution."

"We're living in a country now where if law doesn't matter then where do we turn? And you ignore the courts? We're at a turning point right now and we have to speak out against it."

Emily Manning, a Boston engineer who came to the rally with her two teenage sons, toldThe Associated Press that "I thought it was important to be here on Presidents Day to demonstrate for what America stands for."

"American values are not the values of the plutocracy or the limited few rich people," Manning added.

My favorite from today’s 50501 March in Boston.

[image or embed]
— Gandolf the Grey (@gsnyder.bsky.social) February 17, 2025 at 10:15 AM

In Seattle—where demonstrators rallied outside a Tesla dealership on Saturday to protest the company and Musk—at least three demonstrations are planned for Monday afternoon, including a candlelight vigil by healthcare workers for transgender children.

As was the case at the February 5 protests, Musk was a frequent target for demonstrators' ire at Monday's events. Protesters denounced the takeover and gutting of federal agencies including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Department of Labor, Department of Education, and more—all under attack from the inside by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

"Fuck Elon Musk," protesters chanted in Sacramento.

