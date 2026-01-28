'We Will Not Bow': No Kings 3 Rallies Scheduled for March 28 With Flagship Event in Minnesota

A third No Kings nationwide protest has been scheduled, US organizers announced on Wednesday.

The official No Kings Coalition website revealed that the next day of protest will take place on Saturday, March 28, with a flagship rally set to take place in Minnesota's Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The coalition said that the third edition of the No Kings protest is being planned in response to the Trump administration's "escalation in Minnesota," where federal immigration enforcement agents have so far killed two local residents: Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three children, and Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse.

"The Trump regime is doubling down on fear and force to intimidate communities and silence dissent," said Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, a key organizer of No Kings events. "What we are seeing in Minnesota is a tragic example of that, with immigrant families and Black and brown communities being terrorized. From Alex Pretti to Renee Good to the tens of thousands showing up in subzero weather, we are also seeing a massive movement of brave people standing up for their neighbors and against this regime."

But while the main event for No Kings 3 will be held in Minnesota, organizers emphasized that the effects of the Trump administration's attacks on immigrant communities are being felt across the country.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said that teachers all over the US are seeing their classrooms dwindle in size as students are increasingly fearful of being picked up by federal agents if they leave their homes.

"What we are seeing instead is a stunning lack of humanity," Pringle said. "Absences are rising, mental health needs are spiking, and trauma is being injected into classrooms nationwide—harming students of every background and immigration status."

Robert Weissman and Lisa Gilbert, co-presidents of Public Citizen, said that President Donald Trump's actions on immigration were just one part of a broader authoritarian agenda that must be resisted.

"Trump’s authoritarianism, grift, and pro-oligarchy agenda is making our country less healthy, free, and just," they said. "As [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents invade cities and towns, targeting and harassing Brown, Black, and Asian people because of the color of their skin, brutalizing immigrants, arresting small children, pepper spraying protesters, killing people in detention and on the street, Americans everywhere must peacefully pour into the streets and loudly and say we refuse to live in a kingdom ruled by a wannabe dictator."

Bishop William J. Barber II, president of Repairers of the Breach, said that demonstrators at the event shouldn't just be thinking about how to resist the Trump administration, but how to build a better nation after he inevitably leaves office.

"Americans from every walk of life have come together and built a movement that says, ‘We will not bow,'" said Barber. "At this moment, we must say resistance is essential, but it’s not enough. We’re going to build power loving forward together to reconstruct an America where all of us can thrive."

The No Kings 2 demonstrations, which took place on October 18 and drew an estimated 5 million protesters, were among the largest one-day demonstrations in US history.