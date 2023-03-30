This is a breaking story… Please check back for possible updates...

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump for his role in a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, The New York Timesreported Thursday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.

"In the coming days, prosecutors working for the district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, will likely ask Mr. Trump to surrender and to face arraignment," according to the newspaper. "The specific charges will be announced when he is arraigned."

The grand jury's move would make Trump the first former president to face criminal charges—and comes as the 76-year-old is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination. An indictment or even conviction in the case would not prevent him from running.

Other outlets also confirmed the historic indictment and Trump attorney Joe Tacopina toldThe Associated Press that "he had been told that a grand jury that had been meeting for months voted to indict" his client.

In a phone call with ABC News producer John Santucci, Trump said this is an "attack on our country" and "political persecution," adding that "they are trying to impact an election." Asked by Santucci asked if he will turn himself in, Trump responded, "You take care," and hung up.

Trump—who was twice impeached during his four years as president—made similar remarks in a lengthy statement Thursday evening.

"We know of literally dozens of credible allegations of crimes committed by Donald Trump as president or running for it, with no charges filed. Until now," tweeted Noah Bookbinder, president of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). "We can't yet evaluate these charges, but make no mistake, this is a huge deal for accountability."

"Donald Trump has spent his entire political career dodging accountability for his wanton disregard for the law. It is finally catching up to him," Bookbinder added. "The charges in New York are the first ever brought against him, but they will not be the last."

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) similarly said "this is just one of many criminal acts for which Donald Trump is being investigated. Make no mistake: the fact that one of the most powerful people in the world was investigated impartially and indicted is testament to the fact that we still live in a nation of laws. And no one is above the law."

Daniels has said she had a sexual encounter with Trump while he was married, which he denies. Daniels' attorney, Clark Brewster, said that "the indictment of Donald Trump is no cause for joy. The hard work and conscientiousness of the grand jurors must be respected. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law."

Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen, who made a $130,000 payment to Daniels, said Thursday that "the two things I wish to say at this time is that accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided" to the district attorney.

