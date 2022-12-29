Citing 'Stunning' Lies, NY DA Launches Probe of Republican Congressman-Elect Santos

A Long Island prosecutor on Wednesday launched an investigation into George Santos after the Republican congressman-elect admitted to telling a litany of campaign trail lies about his religious background, education, and employment history.

"The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican, said in a statement.

"The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the 3rd District must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," she added. "No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

Santos, 34, is scheduled to be sworn in next week when the House reconvenes—and Republicans take control—after holiday recess. The Associated Press reports he could face investigations by the House Ethics Committee and the Justice Department.

As the AP notes:



The Republican has admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street pedigree, and a college degree, but he has yet to address other lingering questions—including the source of what appears to be a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial problems, including evictions and owing thousands in back rent.

Santos' lies have drawn scorn from both sides of the political aisle, with Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) tweeting in response to the new probe that "Santos will be gone by the end of his term or well before then. He should RESIGN."

On Tuesday, outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted that aspiring house speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) needs Santos' backing.

"That is why his lies to get elected will be forgiven," Kinzinger opined. "He literally lied to win. FRAUD."