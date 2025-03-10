'This Is the Fascist Playbook': Arrest of Mahmoud Khalil Shows Depths of Trump Threat

Civil rights organizations, legal experts, and lawmakers were among the chorus voicing alarm Sunday and into Monday over the dire implications of the Trump administration's brazen arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian rights organizer who helped lead Columbia University student protests against Israel's assault on Gaza.

"The Trump administration's outrageous detention of Mahmoud is designed to instill terror in students speaking out for Palestinian freedom and immigrant communities," said Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which has helped organize nationwide demonstrations against Israel's catastrophic war on the Palestinian enclave.

"This is the fascist playbook," the group added. "We all must fiercely reject it, and universities must start protecting its students."

Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident with a green card, was arrested on Saturday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who stormed his university-owned apartment in Manhattan. Khalil's attorney toldThe Associated Press that the ICE agents also threatened to arrest his pregnant wife, an American citizen.

As of Monday morning, Khalil—an Algerian citizen of Palestinian origin—was being held in an ICE facility in Louisiana, and the Trump administration is moving to revoke his green card.

While the State Department CAN revoke *visas* with very little legal process involved, stripping someone of a green card is done by DHS (not the State Department) and requires filing formal charges alleging a violation of immigration law and a removal hearing in front of an immigration judge.



[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick ( @reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) March 9, 2025 at 7:05 PM

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees ICE, said Sunday that Khalil's arrest was carried out "in support of President Trump's executive orders prohibiting antisemitism."

But JVP and other advocacy groups warned that the administration's purported crackdown on antisemitism is a pretext for a dangerous assault on civil liberties, including those of Palestinian rights advocates.

"We are not fooled by the Trump administration's claims that this blatantly unconstitutional and authoritarian attack is somehow in the name of Jewish safety," said JVP. "Deporting anti-war students who are trying to end genocide and silencing political speech endangers all of us. We will not be divided."

"The unlawful detention of Mr. Khalil reeks of McCarthyism. It's clear that the Trump administration is selectively punishing Mr. Khalil for expressing views that aren't MAGA-approved."

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, said in a statement that "arresting and threatening to deport students because of their participation in political protest is the kind of action one ordinarily associates with the world's most repressive regimes."

"It's genuinely shocking that this appears to be what's going on right here," Jaffer added. "Universities must recognize that these actions pose an existential threat to academic life itself. They must make clear, through action, that they will not sit on the sidelines as the Trump administration terrorizes students and faculty alike and runs roughshod over individual rights and the rule of law."

Khalil's arrest came days after Trump threatened to imprison students engaged in what he described as "illegal protests." AP reported that "Khalil's arrest is the first publicly known deportation effort under Trump's promised crackdown on students who joined protests against the war in Gaza that swept college campuses last spring."

Donna Lieberman, executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement Sunday that "the Trump administration's detention of Mahmoud Khalil—a green card holder studying in this country legally—is targeted, retaliatory, and an extreme attack on his First Amendment rights."

"The unlawful detention of Mr. Khalil reeks of McCarthyism. It's clear that the Trump administration is selectively punishing Mr. Khalil for expressing views that aren't MAGA-approved—which is a frightening escalation of Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine speech, and an aggressive abuse of immigration law," Lieberman added. "Ripping a student from their home, challenging their immigration status, and detaining them solely based on political viewpoint will chill student speech and advocacy across campus. Political speech should never be a basis of punishment, or lead to deportation."