200+ Unions Launch Network to Push for Gaza Cease-Fire

Seven national and over 200 local labor unions in the United States on Friday announced the establishment of a coalition to promote a cease-fire in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

The American Postal Workers Union (APWU), the Association of Flight Attendants, the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, the National Education Association, National Nurses United (NNU), the United Auto Workers (UAW), and the United Electrical Workers (UE), and 200 local unions and labor organizations launched the National Labor Network for Cease-fire (NLNC) to "end the death and devastation" in Gaza.

The coalition says it represents more than 9 million union workers—"more than half the labor movement in the United States."

"The war between Israel and Hamas has continued unabated since Hamas brutally attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,163 people, and taking 253 hostages," NLNC said in a statement.

"Israel responded with an onslaught that has killed over 28,000 Palestinians and left over 67,000 others injured," while "1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced, and humanitarian aid remains mostly blocked from those in need," the coalition added.

NLCN is calling for:

An immediate cease-fire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas;

Restoration of basic human rights;

The immediate release of hostages taken by Hamas;

Unimpeded full access for humanitarian aid; and

A call for a cease-fire by U.S. President Joe Biden.

In his strongest statement yet, Biden—who has been dubbed "Genocide Joe" by some activists for his staunch support for Israel—said Friday that he has called for a "temporary cease-fire" during private phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Leaders of the seven unions—most of which have already called for a cease-fire—issued statements underscoring the imperative for peace.



"The UAW has a long tradition of calling for peace and justice for working-class people across the globe, and we live that tradition today," UAW president Shawn Fain said. "In that spirit, we call for an immediate end to the U.S. government's funding and support of this brutal assault on Gaza."

Carl Rosen, UE's president, said: "The support for a cease-fire is overwhelming. We can't stand by in the face of this suffering. We cannot bomb our way to peace. We express our solidarity with all workers and our common desire for peace in Palestine and Israel."



APWU president Mark Dimondstein said that "as a union that stands for equality, social justice, human and labor rights, we unite with unions and people of goodwill around the world in calls for a cease-fire, for justice and peace. The cries of humanity call for nothing less."

Bonnie Castillo, the NNU's executive director, asserted that "nurses cannot allow our patients and our colleagues to continue suffering from the traumas of war."

"We vow to protect and heal all people, and it's our duty to speak up for every human being's right to a life free of violence," she added. "We're calling for a cease-fire now before one more life is lost, before one more family faces injuries or illnesses."

The NLCN's formation follows last week's cease-fire call by the AFL-CIO, the nation's largest labor federation.