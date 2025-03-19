Trump Admin Lays Out Plan to 'Sabotage' Social Security by Cutting Phone Services

The Trump administration aims to "ultimately collapse the system" that allows tens of millions of Americans to collect their earned Social Security benefits each month, said one leading advocate for the system Wednesday after officials announced a major change to the Social Security Administration.

Acting SSA Commissioner Leland Dudek claimed the agency needs to "identity-proof" Social Security beneficiaries as he told reporters that millions of people will now be required to verify their identities using an online system—and will have to provide documentation at local field offices if they're unable to use the SSA website's verification system.

The change is set to take effect March 31 and comes as President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, his billionaire ally whom he named to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency( DOGE) with the aim of slashing government jobs and spending, have baselessly claimed that the Social Security system is riddled with fraud and sends benefits to millions of deceased Americans and to undocumented immigrants.

A source at the SSA told Judd Legum, author of the newsletter Popular Information, that there are "no significant concerns about fraud at intake" and said the change is aimed at creating "additional hurdles to filing claims and [overwhelming] the system."

Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, noted that for decades, senior citizens and people with disabilities who rely on Social Security payments have been able to verify their identities over the phone when applying for benefits.

"The new process would force seniors and people with disabilities to navigate a needless technical hurdle in applying for their earned benefits. If these claimants (who do not always have computers or smartphones, reliable internet service, or the technical skills to complete the process online) cannot verify their identity online, they would have to call SSA via the already overburdened phone line to set up an appointment, and travel in person to an SSA field office," said Richtman.

With DOGE pushing to cut 7,000 jobs within the SSA and close at least 47 regional and local field offices, the change would particularly harm the ability of people in rural areas, with mobility limitations, and with limited internet access to obtain their monthly benefits.

"The combination of fewer workers, fewer offices, and a massive increase in the demand for in-person services could sabotage the Social Security system," said Legum, who reported on the SSA memo on Monday.

Doris Diaz, the SSA acting deputy commissioner for operations, is among those who have warned Dudek against forcing seniors to verify their identities online, saying the change would cause longer wait and processing times and would send an estimated 75,000-85,000 beneficiaries to increasingly understaffed field offices per week.

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, which works to counter right-wing claims about Social Security and lobbies to strengthen the system, told Common Dreams that "despite Leland Dudek's claims, the only thing putting the American people's personal Social Security data at risk is that Dudek turned it over to DOGE operatives."

The new plan "will make it far harder for the American people to claim their earned benefits. It could even cause major delays, and ultimately collapse the system, by overwhelming the field offices," said Altman.

"It is part of what appears to be an ongoing effort to cause Social Security to collapse," she added.

Richtman said that the only "rational conclusion" regarding the coming change in SSA operations is that Trump and Musk want to "undermine public support for Social Security by rendering the SSA dysfunctional, so that the program can be squeezed for cash, cut, and privatized."

"Intentionally erecting obstacles for the people who've earned these benefits (and who pay for SSA operations with every paycheck) betrays at the least an indifference—and more likely, an outright hostility—to the elderly, people with disabilities, their families, and survivors who rely on Social Security," said Richtman. "One has to ask why the world's richest man—who has received in the tens of billions of dollars in federal contracts—is targeting the agency that helps so many Americans keep their heads above water financially."