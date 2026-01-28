FBI Raids Georgia Election Hub at Center of Trump's 2020 Fraud Conspiracies

The FBI on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the warehouse that serves as the election hub for Fulton County, Georgia—a location central to President Donald Trump's election fraud conspiracy theories.

Bureau sources confirmed to CBS News that they had conducted a “court-authorized activity” in connection with an investigation related to the 2020 election. A spokesperson for the FBI field office in Atlanta said no additional details can be provided because "the investigation into this matter is ongoing."

Fulton County Clerk Ché Alexander told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a large number of agents were seen entering the warehouse and hauling out boxes of ballots.

“The FBI agents are here to get the 2020 ballots,” Alexander said. “They’re all here—trucks, everything."

Former President Joe Biden narrowly won the state of Georgia en route to defeating Trump in 2020. But Trump has long alleged—through numerous disproven claims—that his loss was the result of widespread voter fraud.

Fulton County, which contains most of the Democratic stronghold of Atlanta, was at the center of the misleading allegations spread by Trump and allies, who claimed, among other things, that election workers had surreptitiously tallied tens of thousands of fraudulent ballots.

Despite these claims being thoroughly refuted by Republican election officials in the state, Trump infamously attempted to pressure Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” for him, which would allow him to win the state in the Electoral College.

In 2023, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought racketeering charges against Trump and 18 of his associates over the scheme, which was described as part of a conspiracy to illegally overturn Georgia's election result. However, that case never made it to trial after being bogged down by a scandal involving a relationship between Willis and the special prosecutor assigned to the case, which ultimately led to it being thrown out in November.

At a speech last week in Davos, Switzerland, Trump seemed to warn that retribution against those he claims to have been involved with election theft was coming. Speaking of what he said was a “rigged election,” Trump said: “People will soon be prosecuted for what they did. That’s probably breaking news.”

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) had already sued Fulton County in December for access to its ballots and other records from the 2020 presidential vote, a lawsuit Democracy Docket said "came after far-right members of the state’s GOP-controlled election board asked the department for assistance in obtaining 2020 ballots and voting records."

Prior to that, Ed Martin, the head of the DOJ’s "weaponization task force," sent a letter to a Fulton County judge demanding to “immediately access” 148,000 absentee ballots being stored in a ballot warehouse, which he said were needed as part of an "election integrity" investigation being conducted by the DOJ.

In October, the New York Times reported that a top "election integrity" official in the Trump administration had urged the president to invoke a "national emergency" to allow for more federal control over election rules typically left to state and local governments.

"I would have been unsurprised if the Fulton County DA was targeted by the administration for investigation," said Anthony Michael Kreis, a political scientist at the Georgia State University College of Law. "But going directly after the Fulton County elections office is an entirely different and potentially startling development."

The voting rights group All Voting Is Local said in a statement that "by first calling on the Trump administration's Department of Justice to investigate Fulton again, and now supporting the lawsuit, the conspiracy theorists who now make up a majority of the State Election Board are abusing their power. Perpetuating misinformation about elections can lead to threats against local election officials who refuse to cave to lies about the 2020 election."

This article has been updated with a new quote from All Voting Is Local.