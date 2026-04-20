Parents of Iranian Kids Killed by US School Bombing Thank Pope Leo for Speaking Out Against War

Parents of children killed in the US bombing of an elementary school in southern Iran released a letter on Sunday applauding Pope Leo XIV for speaking out against war and urging him to "continue to be the voice of the voiceless children."

"We write this letter to you with trembling hands and a heart full of pain, from amidst the ashes and ruins of the schools of the city of Minab," reads the letter, first reported by Iran's PressTV. "We are the fathers and mothers of 168 children who, these days, instead of embracing the warm bodies of our children, press their burned bags and bloody notebooks to our chests; innocent children whose only crime was smiling in the classroom, but this crime, through the instigation and support of illogical warmongers, crashed down upon the heads of our innocent children."

More than 100 children were killed in the February 28 strike on Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, along with teachers and parents. Preliminary findings from the Pentagon indicate that the US was responsible for the strike, though the Trump administration has not formally admitted fault or apologized for the deadly attack, which came on the first day of the illegal US-Israeli war on Iran. Human rights groups have said the bombing should be investigated as a war crime.

In recent weeks, Trump administration officials and US President Donald Trump himself have lashed out at Pope Leo for condemning the Iran war and the president's genocidal threat to wipe out Iranian civilization, which the pope called "truly unacceptable."

The pontiff has not backed down, saying last week that he "will continue to speak out strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems."

In their letter on Sunday, the parents of children killed in the Minab school bombing wrote to Pope Leo that "you, with an aching heart and a divine perspective, warned the awakened consciences of the world that 'hate is increasing, violence is worsening, and many have lost their lives.'"

"Today, the empty chairs of the classrooms in Minab are bitter testaments to this very truth; a truth brought about by the making of American bombs directed by illogical warmongers," they continued. "We thank you that amidst the tumult of war, you became the voice of righteousness and reminded everyone that lasting peace and tranquility are achieved 'not through force and weapons, but through the path of dialogue and the genuine search for a solution for all.'"

NEW: The families of more than 100 school children killed in the U.S. bombing of an Iranian school have written a letter of gratitude to Pope Leo XIV.



In it, they thank him for being a champion of peace and a voice for their deceased children.



The White House has yet to… pic.twitter.com/KZKmNoYwwu

— Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) April 19, 2026

The letter came as Trump issued fresh threats to indiscriminately bomb Iran's civilian infrastructure, further endangering a fragile ceasefire and the prospect of a lasting diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

According to Iranian authorities, the US-Israeli war has killed more than 3,300 people in Iran—including hundreds of children. Abbas Masjedi, the head of the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization, told PressTV that 40% of the bodies of Iranian victims were "initially unidentifiable due to the type of bombs and missiles" used by the US and Israeli militaries.