Faith Leaders Chain Themselves to Citi HQ to Protest Fossil Fuel Financing

Two dozen faith leaders and their supporters were arrested on Tuesday after chaining themselves to the doors of Citigroup's New York City headquarters to protest its financing of the climate emergency.

Around 50 people participated in the protest, which is part of the Summer of Heat series of actions demanding that Wall Street—and Citi in particular—stop funding oil, gas, and coal.

"I am here because I believe that there is a god in everyone and that calls us to take responsibility for destruction done in our name," Lina Blout of Earth Quaker Action Team said as she was being arrested. "We are all connected. We must live for the planet and each other, and not short-term profit."

Citi was the leading financier of fossil fuel expansion since the Paris agreement entered into force in 2016, spending $204 billion on the development of new oil, gas, and coal. It was also the second leading funder of fossil fuels over all, at nearly $400 billion. In addition to ditching climate-warming energy sources, participants in Summer of Heat want banks like Citi to "exponentially" up funding for renewables, respect the human rights of Indigenous and local communities, and contribute to a "climate reparations fund."

"We cannot profit off of death and destruction," Blout said. "We must love each other and the Earth."

Tuesday's action, led by GreenFaith, was part of the Summer of Heat's Faith Week, running from July 28 to August 3.

"We the people will not tolerate the bad practices of companies like Citi to fund and invest in oil companies who kill our world and it's future."

"Our faiths teach us that the Earth is a sacred trust and we are responsible for its care," GreenFaith wrote on social media. "Why is Citi continuing to violate that trust by giving hundreds of millions of dollars to oil and gas companies? We're here telling Citi: We can do better. We must do better!"

The faith leaders, dressed in white, converged on Citi at around 7:50 am Eastern Time. A total of eight people locked themselves to the doors, causing "chaos" as employees tried to enter for work. The blockade lasted for around half an hour.

"If you've got to walk through a gauntlet of protesters and cops to get to your job maybe you're working at the wrong place," nonprofit consultant Valerie Costa wrote in response to footage of the protest.

Among those arrested at the action were two frontline leaders from the U.S. Gulf Coast, which has been treated as a sacrifice zone by the oil and gas industry for decades.

"There is no future if we were to allow big oil and gas industries who produce death chemicals and products that will wipe out society," Debra Sullivan Ramirez, the president, CEO, and founder of Mossville Environmental Action Now, who was arrested Tuesday, told Common Dreams. "We the people will not tolerate the bad practices of companies like Citi to fund and invest in oil companies who kill our world and it's future."

In one incident, Citi security tried to force open a door while a protester was still chained to it, and then to yank him away from the door. When police joined in, the protester fell down.

"Police were contorting his legs behind the door," another demonstrator said, adding that "it looked painful."

Tuesday's protest brings the total number of arrests from Summer of Heat actions up to more than 450 since June 10, according to organizers.

It also follows a week that saw the four hottest days on record and comes as a heat dome is expected to descend upon much of the U.S., putting the Southwest, Southeast, and Great Plains at particular risk for potentially deadly heat, the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) warned.

"Fossil-fuel driven climate change has increased the frequency and severity of extreme heat events over the last half century," UCS said.

The group urged local, state, and national authorities to take immediate measures to protect people such as implementing heat plans, ensuring access to cooling centers, and enshrining protections for outdoor workers.

"But ultimately," UCS said, "limiting the number of days of extreme heat in the long term necessitates that policymakers and decision-makers in all sectors of society do their part to cut heat-trapping emissions, halt the decades-long deception and obstruction by fossil fuel companies that has enabled runaway climate change, phase out fossil fuels, and accelerate the transition to a clean and just energy system."