July, 30 2024, 12:46pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Elliott Negin,Media Director,enegin@ucsusa.org
Heat Dome Blanketing Much of US Following Four Hottest Days Ever Observed
Once again this year, a prolonged heat wave is slated to engulf much of the United States. People in the Southwest, Southeast, and Plains could be at particularly high risk of dangerous and possibly deadly heat this week, with the potential for coast-to-coast impacts by mid-August. In western states, already reeling from devastating wildfires, the heat will increase risks of damaging fires and could worsen drought conditions. This comes on the heels of the leading scientific agencies sounding the alarm that this year alone the world has experienced its four hottest days on record and July is on track to be the 14th straight month of record-breaking global temperatures.
More than 57 million people in the United States and its territories are threatened today by what the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) has deemed “Danger Season”—the time roughly from May through October in the Northern Hemisphere when climate change impacts in the United States are at their peak and increasingly likely to coincide with one another. Additionally, 60% of extreme heat alerts since May 1, 2024, were made more likely by climate change. This data is according to the UCS Danger Season map, which tracks daily heat, wildfire weather, storm and flood alerts.
Fossil-fuel driven climate change has increased the frequency and severity of extreme-heat events over the last half century. Extreme heat, especially over such an extended period of time, could be harmful for anyone but poses particularly grave risks to those experiencing poverty or homelessness, people (often people of color) living in the hottest parts of urban heat islands, elderly adults, small children, people with cardiovascular and other health conditions, outdoor workers, and people facing electricity shut offs or lacking reliable access to air conditioning. High demand for air conditioning also increases the risk of electricity prices spikes, outages, and increased pollution from fossil fuel-fired power plants. Until the United States and other countries phase out fossil fuels, summers will continue getting hotter and hotter and more dangerous and deadly.
There are actions national, state, and local policymakers can take right now to better protect people. These should include implementing local emergency heat safety plans that entail heat alerts, access to community cooling centers, and other health-protective measures for those most vulnerable to heat. Preventing utility shutoffs during times of extreme weather, including heatwaves like this one, and implementing commonsense safeguards to ensure outdoor workers have access to shade and water, as well as more frequent rest breaks, is also vital. Looking ahead, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration should expeditiously finalize robust federal heat health safety standards, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency should update their regulations to recognize extreme heat and wildfire smoke as eligible for major disaster declarations.
But ultimately, limiting the number of days of extreme heat in the long term necessitates that policymakers and decisionmakers in all sectors of society do their part to cut heat-trapping emissions, halt the decades-long deception and obstruction by fossil fuel companies that has enabled runaway climate change, phase out fossil fuels, and accelerate the transition to a clean and just energy system.
A list of UCS experts who can discuss this heat dome and other extreme weather events this Danger Season, is available here. They can also discuss the connection of these events to climate change and their impact on the electric grid and other critical infrastructure, as well as relevant local, state, national, and international policies needed to address the climate crisis and accountability for fossil fuel companies whose products are driving this crisis.
The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.
LATEST NEWS
Far-Right Israelis Mob Bases After Soldiers Arrested for Allegedly Raping Palestinian
Several Israeli lawmakers and one minister took part in the attempt to free the nine reservists, who were hailed as heroes by multiple Cabinet members.
Jul 30, 2024
News
Hundreds of protesters broke into the notorious Sde Teiman base in the Negev Desert in an attempt to stop the detention of nine reserve troops accused of sodomizing a Palestinian jailed there.
According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the victim is hospitalized with severe injuries and is unable to walk.
The nine suspects were then taken to the Beit Lid army base, which was also mobbed by at least dozens of demonstrators.
He acknowledged that conditions inside Israeli prisons "have indeed worsened," adding, "I am proud of that."
"Yes! If he is a Nukhba everything is legitimate to do him!" Milwidsky thundered, referring to an elite Hamas commando unit.
Erez Tadmor, a former speechwriter for Netanyahu,
claimed that Sde Teiman prisoners may have raped themselves.
The New York Timesreported last month that one former Sde Teiman prisoner said he was forced to "sit on something like a hot metal stick and it felt like fire," and that another detainee "died after they put the electric stick" up his anus.
Also on Tuesday in a separate case from the nine arrests, an IDF reservist identified as Staff Sgt. Yisrael Zakaria Hajbi was indicted for allegedly using "severe violence against the detainees he was entrusted with guarding" at Sde Teiman and filming the abuse.
Far-right Israelis including government officials stormed two military bases late on Monday, sparking clashes with troops and police over the arrest of Israel Defense Forces reservists who allegedly gang-raped a Palestinian prisoner.
Hundreds of protesters broke into the notorious Sde Teiman base in the Negev Desert in an attempt to stop the detention of nine reserve troops accused of sodomizing a Palestinian jailed there.
According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the victim is hospitalized with severe injuries and is unable to walk.
The nine suspects were then taken to the Beit Lid army base, which was also mobbed by at least dozens of demonstrators.
Base invaders included armed and masked members of Force 100, the military unit tasked with guarding prisoners at Sde Teiman. One of the nine arrested soldiers is reportedly a major in Force 100.
High-ranking Israeli government officials also took part in Monday's riots, including Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu of the Otzma Yehudit, or Jewish Power, party. Members of the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, including Yitzhak Kroizer and Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism), and Tally Gotliv (Likud), were also present.
"The military advocate general is a criminal. The people of Israel will fight against enemies from outside and enemies from within," Har-Melech said during the protest.
Journalists including a woman who works for the state broadcaster Kansaid they were attacked while covering the riot.
Yair Lapid, the Israeli opposition leader, called for the arrest and imprisonment of Knesset members who took part in invasions.
"This is not a riot, this is an attempted coup by an armed militia against a weak prime minister who is unable to control his government," Lapid said on social media.
"We are not on the brink of the abyss, we are in the abyss. All red lines were crossed today," he added. "MKs and ministers who participate in the invasion of violent militias into military bases are a message to the state of Israel: They are done with democracy, they are done with the rule of law."
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) to investigate allegations that National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) thwarted police intervention against the rioters.
"Backing and active participation of elected officials in riots at army bases, while issuing harsh statements against senior army officers, is a severe and extremely dangerous phenomenon that harms security, social cohesiveness, and Israel's international reputation," Gallant said.
Netanyahu said he "strongly condemns the break-in."
Ben-Gvir, on the other hand, condemned what he called the "shameful" detention of the nine soldiers, whom he described as "our best heroes."
He acknowledged that conditions inside Israeli prisons "have indeed worsened," adding, "I am proud of that."
Echoing Ben-Gvir, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) called the nine detained reservists "heroic warriors."
In a heated Knesset exchange, Ahmad Tibi of the Arab Movement for Renewal party asked Likud MK Hanoch Milwidsky if raping Palestinian prisoners is "legitimate."
"Yes! If he is a Nukhba everything is legitimate to do him!" Milwidsky thundered, referring to an elite Hamas commando unit.
MK Ahmad Tibi (TA'AL): To insert a stick in a person's rectum, is that legitimate???
MK Hanoch Milwidsky (Likud): Yes! If he is a Nukhba everything is legitimate to do him!
Some of you have probably already heard about the events in Sde Teiman concentration camp today: MPs came… pic.twitter.com/JynQZOqnDH
— B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 29, 2024
Erez Tadmor, a former speechwriter for Netanyahu,
claimed that Sde Teiman prisoners may have raped themselves.
The Public Committee Against Torture in Israel denounced the alleged rape of the Palestinian prisoner in Sde Teiman.
"Since the beginning of the war, we claimed that the Sde Teiman was operating as an 'ex-territory', and the soldiers stationed there were acting outside any law—first in their treatment of detainees, and now towards military law enforcement agents," the group said.
"Instead of absolute condemnation, some Israeli far-right leaders have rallied to support the suspects of abuse, which is emblematic of the root causes that enable such abuse to happen in the first place," the group added.
Orit Sulitzeanu, executive director of the Association of Rape Crises Centers in Israel, toldHaaretz she is "shocked" by the Sde Teiman rape allegation.
"There will never be any circumstances that would justify the use of this sickening practice, not even against the worst of our enemies," he said. "Sexual harm and sexual abuse are serious crimes and we must not remain silent when they happen."
Former prisoners including children and Israeli whistleblowers at Sde Teiman—often called "Israel's Guantánamo Bay"—have described rampant torture and abuse at the facility, which is used to imprison Palestinians captured in the Gaza Strip. According to their testimonies, prisoners have been raped, electrocuted, mauled by dogs, burned with cigarettes, severely beaten, starved, and subjected to 24-hour shackling sometimes leading to amputations.
The New York Timesreported last month that one former Sde Teiman prisoner said he was forced to "sit on something like a hot metal stick and it felt like fire," and that another detainee "died after they put the electric stick" up his anus.
IDF officials toldHaaretz last month that the IDF is investigating the in-custody deaths of dozens of detainees, including 36 who died or were killed at Sde Teiman since October.
Palestinians formerly held at Sde Teiman said groups of 10-20 Israeli civilians were allowed to record torture sessions in which the men, stripped nearly naked, were beaten with metal batons, electrocuted, and had hot water poured over their heads. The ex-prisoners said some of the Israelis laughed while filming their torture.
On Tuesday, Israel's High Court of Justice said it will hold a second hearing on August 7 regarding a petition seeking to close Sde Teiman over alleged torture and abuse committed there, TheTimes of Israelreported.
Also on Tuesday in a separate case from the nine arrests, an IDF reservist identified as Staff Sgt. Yisrael Zakaria Hajbi was indicted for allegedly using "severe violence against the detainees he was entrusted with guarding" at Sde Teiman and filming the abuse.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Fears of Full-Scale War With Lebanon Rise After Israel Bombs Beirut
One group responded to Israel's bombing of "a densely populated civilian area in Beirut" by urging governments to "condemn this dangerous escalation and immediately suspend arms sales to Israel."
Jul 30, 2024
News
This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...
This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Tuesday that it "carried out a targeted strike in Beirut," elevating fears of an all-out war with Lebanon or a larger regional conflict as Israel continues a monthslong assault on the Gaza Strip.
Israel has blamed Hezbollah, a militia and political party in Lebanon, for the recent rocket attack on a soccer field in Majdal Shams, a town in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Hezbollah has denied responsibility.
The IDF said on social media that its strike in the Lebanese capital targeted an unnamed "commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians."
BREAKING NEWS: The Israeli army has launched a "precision strike" on Beirut, targeting a Hezbollah commander. This operation comes in retaliation for an attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/CI0ZOW04Lg
— Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) July 30, 2024
Reutersreported that "a senior Lebanese security source said a senior Hezbollah commander had been the target of the air strike and his fate remained unclear."
The Israeli strike "targeted the area around Hezbollah's Shura Council in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of the capital," Reuters added, citing Lebanon's state-run national news agency.
Since the Israeli assault on Gaza began over the Hamas-led October 7 attack, cross-border strikes have killed hundreds of Hezbollah fighters and approximately 100 civilians.
The Peace & Justice Project—founded by Jeremy Corbyn, an Independent member of the United Kingdom's Parliament—said Tuesday that "in the last few moments, Israel has bombed a densely populated civilian area in Beirut. The U.K. and U.S. governments must condemn this dangerous escalation and immediately suspend arms sales to Israel."
Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), urged U.S. President Joe Biden—who has enabled the Israeli assault on Gaza with diplomatic and weapons support—to put pressure on Israel to prevent war with Lebanon.
"In the days after October 7, President Biden had a message for Hezbollah: 'Don't.' Now it's time for Biden to send the same message to Israel: Don't launch a new war in Lebanon, don't keep evading a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, don't assume American support if you start a regional war," she said. "The U.S. government should be doing everything it can to stop the escalation of the conflict and the only way to accomplish that is to exert enough pressure on Israel to reach a permanent cease-fire in Gaza."
Keep ReadingShow Less
US Data Shows Surge in Hate Against Muslims, Palestinians Persists
As Israel's U.S.-backed war on Gaza continues, university administrators, employers, and federal agencies are contributors to rising complaints of Islamophobia.
Jul 30, 2024
News
"Islamophobia in the U.S. comes in cycles, with the last two large waves generated by Donald Trump's 2015 announcement and 2017 implementation of his Muslim ban," the group explained Tuesday. "As we have noted previously, this wave exceeds the combined totals of incoming incidents received during those two cycles."
A spike in "relentless" Islamophobia across the United States that began in October with Israel's U.S.-backed attack on the Gaza Strip continued through the first half of this year, the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy group said Tuesday.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released data showing the sustained surge in anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate from January to June 2024, with 4,951 documented complaints, a 69% increase over the same period in 2023.
That came after CAIR received 3,578 complaints from last October through December, a 178% increase from a similar three-month period the previous year, as Common Dreamsreported when the data was published in January.
The largest share of 2024 complaints related to immigration and asylum cases (19%), which is in line with 2023. That was followed by employment discrimination (14%), education discrimination (10%), and hate crimes and incidents (8%).
So far this year, May has had the largest number of education discrimination complaints—which CAIR tied to "university administrations cracking down on anti-genocide student protestors," beginning with Columbia University in April.
"Too many places of higher education, which have historically permitted Islamophobic speakers to poison their campus in the name of academic freedom, apparently find anti-genocide speech intolerable," said CAIR research and advocacy director Corey Saylor in a statement. "Since last fall university administrators have been a primary perpetrator of anti-Muslim racism."
"Our data shows that as student protests dominated media coverage of the movement opposing the Gaza genocide, employers also continued punishing their employees for their viewpoints," Saylor added. "We are also seeing federal agencies like Customs and Border Protection and the FBI interpreting being Muslim or anti-genocide as suspicious activity."
CAIR's data release followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United States last week to address Congress—which was boycotted by dozens of lawmakers—and meet privately with President Joe Biden; Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for the November election; and former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.
Enabled by weapons and diplomatic support from Biden and Congress, Netanyahu launched Israel's ongoing assault of Gaza in retaliation for the deadly Hamas-led October 7 attack. As of Tuesday, Israeli forces have killed at least 39,400 Palestinians and wounded another 90,996, according to local officials—though experts anticipate the final death toll will be far higher.
South Africa is leading a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, which ruled on July 19 that the decadeslong Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank is illegal and must end. United Nations human rights experts said Tuesday that Israel must comply with the ruling, though Netanyahu's government has shown no signs that it plans to do so.
CAIR has labeled the recent rise in hate across the United States "the Biden-backed Gaza genocide Islamophobia wave."
"Islamophobia in the U.S. comes in cycles, with the last two large waves generated by Donald Trump's 2015 announcement and 2017 implementation of his Muslim ban," the group explained Tuesday. "As we have noted previously, this wave exceeds the combined totals of incoming incidents received during those two cycles."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular