Scientists, Experts Demand 'Immediate End' to EU Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Warning that policymakers in the European Union are undermining the bloc's own climate goals by continuing to subsidize fossil fuel extraction, climate scientists and other experts from across Europe were among the signatories of an open letter released Wednesday, demanding that officials redirect hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies to "turbocharge climate solutions."

The coalition United for Climate Justice spearheaded the letter, which comes ahead of a planned march in Brussels on Saturday, October 5.

"These subsidies go against Europe's plans for a sustainable and just transition and fuel the devastating heatwaves we have seen this past summer in our continent," reads the letter. "Europe is now the fastest warming continent; we have reached a turning point and cannot afford to delay any further."



Groups including Extinction Rebellion, 350.org, and Greenpeace E.U. pointed to goals the bloc has set in recent years, including the 8th Environmental Action Program, which entered into force in 2022 and included a commitment to "phasing out fossil fuel subsidies."

The subsidies, which were estimated at more than €400 billion ($441 billion) in 2023, also stand in the way of meeting climate targets put forward in the European Green Deal, said the signatories. The plan aims to make Europe "the first climate-neutral continent," with no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 and "interim targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and by 90% by 2040," notes the letter.

"This will not happen without an immediate phaseout of fossil fuel subsidies," said the groups bluntly, "as a step towards a fossil-free Europe."

By continuing to subsidize fossil fuel projects, they added, the E.U. is also flouting its own Parliament's declaration of a climate emergency in 2019.

To act in line with the declaration and its climate commitments, said the groups, the E.U. must:

Set a timeline for the phaseout of fossil fuel subsidies by 2025, providing technical and financial assistance to member states

facing challenges in meeting phaseout deadlines and offer incentives for achieving milestones ahead of schedule;

facing challenges in meeting phaseout deadlines and offer incentives for achieving milestones ahead of schedule; Adopt comprehensive methodological guidance for member states that accurately and transparently accounts for both explicit and implicit subsidies associated with fossil fuels; and

Develop a binding framework to monitor and report on member states' progress towards phasing out fossil fuel subsidies, with noncomplying members facing consequences such as financial penalties and reduced access to E.U. funding.

The bloc's fossil fuel subsidies "distort energy demand, perpetuate dependence on polluting energy sources, and undermine European energy security, while subsidizing industries that contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions," said the groups. Phasing out the subsidies would "future-proof the European economy, reducing climate-related financial risks," they added.

The letter comes weeks after Storm Boris dumped record-breaking rains on European countries including Romania, Austria, and Poland, leading to deadly flooding.

"The E.U. cannot claim leadership on climate action while continuing to support polluting industries with billions," said Angela Huston Gold, spokesperson for United for Climate Justice. "E.U. leaders must make a choice: Stand with the people and the planet, or continue propping up an economy that's driving us towards climate catastrophe. The recent disastrous floods in Central and Eastern Europe are yet another wake-up call. We must end our fossil fuel dependency and therefore eliminate all fossil fuel subsidies."

Also last month, the Portuguese government declared a "state of calamity" over wildfires that killed at least seven people. Last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the E.U.'s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) determined the Europe is the fastest-warming continent.

"Year after year, commitments have been made and left unfulfilled, and we can no longer accept inaction," said the signatories of Wednesday's letter, who also included Luca Mercalli, president of the Italian Meteorological Society, and Paul Stubbs of the Institute of Economics in Croatia. "Until these necessary changes occur, people will continue to take to the streets to make our voices heard and hold you accountable."