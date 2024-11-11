57 Groups to Senate: Vote to Block Weapons for Israel

Ahead of historic U.S. Senate votes on military aid for Israel that are expected next week, dozens of civil society groups on Monday launched a grassroots campaign aimed at pushing lawmakers to support blocking more than $20 billion in offensive weapons transfers.

Demand Progress, the Friends Committee on National Legislation (FCNL), Action Corps, and the Center for Constitutional Rights were among the groups that launched the No More Weapons for Israel's War campaign, asking the groups' millions of supporters across the U.S. to demand that their senators to support the joint resolutions of disapproval (JRD) that are scheduled for a vote this month.

The JRDs were introduced by Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) in September. The resolutions could block transfers of certain U.S. weapons, such as joint direct attack munitions (JDAMs), tanks, and artillery shells, which have been linked to civilian casualties in Gaza since Israel began its assault on the enclave more than 13 months ago.

"For the last 13 months, the Biden administration has refused to use the leverage at its disposal to end to the war in Gaza and alleviate an ever-increasing humanitarian catastrophe," said Cavan Kharrazian, senior policy adviser for Demand Progress. "Despite clear evidence showing that Israel is committing war crimes and blocking humanitarian aid, the U.S. is still unconscionably selling billions of dollars of offensive weapons to Israel."

Kharrazian noted that passing the JRDs is "even more urgent now," following the election last week of President-elect Donald Trump, a "notorious ally" of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Sanders pointed out when he introduced the JRDs in September that the weapons that would be impacted by the vote have been shown by "a mountain of documentary evidence" to be killing and maiming civilians in Gaza.

Amnesty International submitted a report to the federal government earlier this year detailing several Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure including homes in which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used U.S. weapons to kill large numbers of civilians.

An attack using JDAMs manufactured by Boeing killed 43 civilians, nearly half of whom were children, in October 2023. Four strikes used bombs and other weapons made in the U.S. and killed at least 95 civilians, including 42 children.



A Guardian analysis last month also found that U.S. weapons were used by the IDF when it conducted an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, killing at least 22 people and wounding more than 115.

The Biden administration has repeatedly claimed that it is pushing Israel to limit civilian casualties, but has been condemned by human rights advocates and progressive lawmakers for continuing to provide offensive weapons despite mounting evidence that more civilians are being killed each day. Last week, the United Nations said it had found that 70% of people killed by the IDF in Gaza between November 2023 and April 2024 were women and children, despite persistent claims by the U.S. and Israel that it is targeting Hamas fighters.

"It's time for the Israeli government to take U.S. demands about de-escalation, civilian protection, and humanitarian aid seriously," said Tori Bateman, advocacy director for the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. "If the United States wants to see the Israeli government change its behavior, then it must change too by being willing to leverage arms sales to achieve a cease-fire, protect civilians, and serve the U.S. national interest. Senators should vote 'yes' to block these transfers of offensive weapons to Israel."

Progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups have pointed out in recent months that $12.5 billion in U.S. military aid has continued flowing to Israel even as the Israeli government has blocked humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, resulting in the spread of disease and widespread hunger, with U.N. experts saying in July that the enclave was facing famine.

Section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act prohibits the U.S. from providing weapons to a country that is blocking U.S. humanitarian aid.

"We are grateful Sen. Sanders has introduced the joint resolutions of disapproval and the historic vote to take place in November to block the sale of offensive arms to Israel," said Yasmine Taeb, legislative and political director for MPower Change Action Fund. "Sending any offensive arms to Israel is a violation of U.S. and international humanitarian law. We urge senators to co-sponsor and vote YES on the JRDs."

Hassan El-Yayyab, legislative director for Middle East policy for FCNL, called Israel's war in Gaza "not just a humanitarian catastrophe but a mass atrocity carried out with U.S. bombs and military support, funded by American taxpayers."



"It's long overdue for Congress to hold a public debate and vote on ending U.S. complicity in the mass killing and starvation of Palestinian civilians," said El-Yayyab. "These joint resolutions of disapproval mark a historic moment—the first major effort in Congress to block offensive arms sales to Israel in United States history. Senators must vote yes and press the Biden administration to use all forms of U.S. leverage to finally end the war in Gaza, bring hostages home, and de-escalate tensions across the Middle East."



In a separate statement on Monday, Chip Gibbons of the civil liberties group Defending Rights & Dissent noted that "war crimes" committed by Israel include "the deliberate assassination of Palestinian journalists, making our government complicit in the worst attack on free expression rights anywhere in the world today."



"As a domestic civil liberties group, we don't take stances on international issues," said Gibbons, the group's policy director. "But when our government provides weapons that are used to violate human rights, that implicates our core mission."

The group's executive director, Sue Udry, applauded Sanders for introducing the JRDs and urged every member of Congress to support them.

"It's well past time to hold our government accountable to our own laws," said Udry.