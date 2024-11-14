Sanders Plans Vote on Resolutions Blocking US Arms Sales to Israel

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday his intention to bring a floor vote on resolutions aimed at blocking a series of proposed arms sales to the Israeli government as it wages a war on Palestinians in Gaza that is the subject of an ongoing International Court of Justice genocide case.

In September, Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced half a dozen joint resolutions of disapproval—which were backed by Sens. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii)—to stop an approved $20 billion arms sale package to Israel. Sanders explained at the time that "there is a mountain of documentary evidence demonstrating that these weapons are being used in violation of U.S. and international law."

The resolutions could block transfers of U.S. weapons to the far-right government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including joint direct attack munitions (JDAMs), tanks, and artillery shells, which have been linked to indiscriminate and disproportionate Palestinian civilian casualties.

Although the Biden administration has repeatedly determined that Israel's use of U.S.-supplied arms does not violate the law, numerous rights groups and legal experts around the world, progressive U.S. lawmakers including Sanders, and some State Department officials have vehemently rejected these findings. Israel's 13-month assault on Gaza has left more than 156,000 Palestinians dead, wounded, or missing. Millions more are suffering starvation, disease, and forced displacement, and much of the embattled coastal enclave has been reduced to ruins.

"There is no longer any doubt that Netanyahu's extremist government is in clear violation of U.S. and international law as it wages a barbaric war against the Palestinian people in Gaza," Sanders said Wednesday. "Out of a population of 2.2 million, over 43,000 Palestinians have been killed and 102,000 injured—60% percent of whom are women, children, or elderly people. Israel has destroyed 70% of the housing in Gaza, the civilian infrastructure, the healthcare system, and hundreds of schools. It has bombed every one of Gaza's 12 universities."

Sanders continued:

As horrific as the last year has been, the current situation is even worse. Today, Israel continues to restrict the flow of food and medicine to desperate people. Tens of thousands of Palestinians face malnutrition and starvation. The volume of aid reaching Gazans is lower than at any time in the last year. Blocking humanitarian aid violates the Foreign Assistance Act as well as the Geneva Convention.



This war has been conducted almost entirely with American weapons and $18 billion in U.S. taxpayer dollars. Israel has dropped U.S.-provided 2,000-pound bombs into crowded neighborhoods, killed hundreds of civilians to take out a handful of Hamas fighters, and made little effort to distinguish between civilians and combatants. These actions are immoral and illegal.

"The United States cannot continue to be complicit in this war by supplying more military aid and weaponry to the Netanyahu government," Sanders stressed. "Congress must act to block these arms sales."

As of Wednesday, nearly 100 groups urged Democratic U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer—the majority leader—and Kirsten Gillibrand, both of New York, to "co-sponsor and vote in favor" of the Sanders-led resolutions.

"The Senate will soon have the opportunity to demonstrate that it opposes further suffering and stands for the rule of law and the protection of civilians by supporting the joint resolutions," the groups argued.