DLCC Backs Redistricting to Fight GOP's 'Craven' Gerrymandering Scheme

Top officials within the Democratic Party establishment signaled their support Monday for a redistricting push to fight back against Republicans' efforts in states like Texas, where the GOP unveiled a congressional map last week that critics say would dilute the power of Black and Latino voters in a way that benefits the GOP."

Heather Williams, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC), said that to respond to GOP efforts that President Donald Trump is supporting to ensure the Republican Party maintains its majority in the House after the 2026 elections, "all options must be on the table" for Democrats.

Those must include "Democratic state legislatures using their power to fight back and pursue redistricting mid-cycle in order to protect our democracy."

The redrawing of congressional districts has traditionally happened at the beginning of each decade in response to the results of the U.S. Census, but the White House pushed Texas Republicans to call a special session to correct what the Trump administration's Department of Justice has claimed are "unconstitutional" district lines that have formed districts where Black and Latino voters have majorities.

The special session was initially called to discuss disaster relief for Texans following deadly flooding last month, but Republicans prioritized the redistricting proposal.

The redistricting effort could result in five more congressional seats for Republicans, and Trump has called for state legislatures in other GOP-controlled states to redraw their districts—including Ohio, the only state that's required to redraw its congressional map ahead of the 2026 elections.

As Common Dreams has reported, Democrats in Texas took action over the weekend to stop the state GOP from voting on the map on Monday, with more than 50 members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus fleeing the state—and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, also a Democrat, pledging to protect them from arrests that Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened.

"Looking at the state-by-state math, it is crystal clear Democrats must prioritize building and securing more state legislative majorities across the map if we want to go toe-to-toe with the GOP on redistricting now and in 2030."

Williams said that as the fight in Texas plays out, "the DLCC isn't going to sit back and allow Republicans to cheat the system to keep themselves in power" in states across the country.

"As Republicans rig the maps in Texas, the DLCC is armed with our national strategy to win the larger redistricting battle," said Williams. "Looking at the state-by-state math, it is crystal clear Democrats must prioritize building and securing more state legislative majorities across the map if we want to go toe-to-toe with the GOP on redistricting now and in 2030. Building new Democratic majorities in our statehouses is imperative for putting Democrats in a stronger position now and at the end of the decade."

The DLCC unveiled its 2025-26 Target Map, showing the legislative chambers Democrats "must win and defend this cycle," including Alaska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The Republicans hold 57 state legislature majorities compared to 39 held by Democrats. GOP majorities oversee 55 seats held by Democrats, while Democratic state majorities oversee only 35 Republican-held districts—meaning there is limited room for Democrats to redraw districts in their favor to offset the GOP's efforts like those in Texas.

Democratic governors including Gavin Newsom in California and Kathy Hochul in New York have signaled support for redistricting efforts, with Newsom pushing for a special election in which voters would be asked to approve changes to California's independent redistricting commission.

"I'm exploring with our leaders every option to redraw our state congressional lines as soon as possible," said Hochul, whose state also has an independent commission, on Monday. "We're already working on a legislative process, reviewing our legal strategies, and we'll do everything in our power to stop this brazen assault."

Hochul also signaled agreement with the idea that her state's redistricting commission could be changed or disbanded, saying she and the Democratic Party are currently fighting against Republicans "with my hand tied behind my back."

Ken Martin, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, suggested he could support redistricting efforts, saying the party "should be ready to fight fire with fire to combat Trump and Republicans' craven scheme to rig the maps in their favor."

"But to end these desperate Republican schemes for good," he said, "Democrats need to win more elections up and down the ballot, especially at the state level."