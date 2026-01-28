‘Streets of Minneapolis’: Springsteen Releases Anthem to Honor Uprising Against ICE

Rock icon Bruce Springsteen on Wednesday released a song called "Streets of Minneapolis," a tribute to activists who have been leading the uprising against federal immigration enforcement operations in the Twin Cities.

In a statement posted on social media, Springsteen explained his inspiration for the song, which he wrote in the wake of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti being gunned down by federal agents on Saturday, just weeks after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three.

"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen said. "It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors, and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good."

The lyrics to the song can be found below.

Through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

‘Neath an occupier’s boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes Against smoke and rubber bullets By the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringing through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renee Good



Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

Here in our home they killed and roamed In the winter of ’26

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis



Trump’s federal thugs beat up on His face and his chest

Then we heard the gunshots

And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead

Their claim was self defense, sir

Just don’t believe your eyes

It’s our blood and bones

And these whistles and phones

Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies



Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Crying through the bloody mist

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis



Now they say they’re here to uphold the law

But they trample on our rights If your skin is black or brown my friend

You can be questioned or deported on sight In chants of ICE out now

Our city’s heart and soul persists

Through broken glass and bloody tears

On the streets of Minneapolis



Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

Here in our home they killed and roamed In the winter of ’26

We’ll take our stand for this land And the stranger in our midst

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis