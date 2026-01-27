1 Person in Critical Condition After Border Patrol Shooting in Arizona

This is a developing story… Please check back for updates…

Authorities in Arizona confirmed that an unidentified person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning shooting that involved US Border Patrol—which is facing mounting scrutiny for its involvement in President Donald Trump's mass deportation operations.

At around 7:30 am local time, the Santa Rita Fire District responded to the shooting near milepost 15 of West Arivaca Road in Pima County, just miles from the Border Patrol checkpoint in Amado and the US-Mexico border.

"Patient care was transferred to a local medical helicopter for rapid transport to a regional trauma center," the fire department said in a statement. "The incident remains under active investigation by law enforcement agencies."

The Associated Press reported that "the area is a common path for drug smugglers and migrants who illegally cross the border, so agents regularly patrol there."

A Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) spokesperson told the Arizona Daily Star that the shooting involved a Border Patrol agent and a "suspect."

PCSD said on social media that it is "working in coordination" with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which oversees Border Patrol.

At the FBI's request, PCSD is leading an investigation into the agent's use of force. The department said in a statement that "such requests are standard practice when a federal agency is involved in a shooting incident within Pima County and consistent with long-standing relationships built through time to promote transparency."

"We ask the community to remain patient and understanding as this investigation moves forward," the department also said. "PCSD will thoroughly examine all aspects of the incident, however, these investigations are complex and require time."

News 4 Tucson reported that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos plans to hold a news conference at 4:00 pm.

A spokesperson for the FBI's Phoenix office confirmed to the Daily Star that it is investigating "an alleged assault on a federal officer."

"The subject was taken into custody," the FBI told Fox News. "This remains an ongoing investigation. No further information will be provided."

The shooting in Arivaca comes a few days after Border Patrol fatally shot Alex Pretti in Minnesota, which followed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer killing Renee Good a few weeks earlier. The killings of legal observers have ramped up protests against Trump's "Operation Metro Surge" in the Twin Cities and demands for accountability across the country.

CBP and ICE are both part of the US Department of Homeland Security. The various shootings and other violence by DHS agents in recent months have fueled calls for the resignation or impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Trump.

Although the Trump administration has responded to the outrage in Minnesota by relocating a key official—the Atlantic reported Monday that "Gregory Bovino has been removed from his role as Border Patrol 'commander at large' and will return to his former job in El Centro, California, where he is expected to retire soon"—the president said Tuesday that Noem won't resign.

DHS violence has also complicated a congressional effort to prevent a federal government shutdown before the end of the month, given the growing number of lawmakers and people across the country demanding "no funds for ICE and Border Patrol."