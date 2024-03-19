Dem Donors Warn Biden's Support for Israeli War on Gaza May Hand Trump the White House

More than 100 Democratic donors and activists on Monday warned U.S. President Joe Biden that his administration's "unconditional support" for Israel's catastrophic war on Gaza "is increasing the chances" that former President Donald Trump will win this year's election.

In a letter, the Biden supporters—who according toThe New York Times include some six-figure donors—condemned the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel while also arguing that Israeli military actions are not achieving the goals of eliminating the Palestinian group or freeing hostages.

"However, the ongoing military actions by the [Israel Defense Forces] are not achieving those goals," the signatories argued. "Instead, nearly all civil structures in Gaza, including hospitals, schools, mosques, and civilian accommodation are being systematically destroyed. Food, temporary shelter, and medical aid are being prevented by the Israeli government and Israeli extremists from being delivered to the civilian population. Gaza has become a humanitarian catastrophe."

"Regrettably, President Biden has provided what appears to be unconditional support for the Israeli operation," the letter states. "The Biden administration has been providing armaments, including 2,000-pound bombs which have been used to flatten entire civilian neighborhoods, causing massive casualties with a high ratio of women and children."

The signers noted that Biden has asked far-right Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to minimize civilian casualties but has threatened no consequences as Netanyahu has continued to ignore him."

Israel has also been accused of ignoring an order from the International Court of Justice to avoid genocidal acts in Gaza, where Israeli bombs, bullets, and a blockade have killed or wounded more than 112,000 Palestinians, including thousands of people who are missing and presumed dead and buried beneath the rubble of bombed-out buildings. Most of those killed have been women and children. Around 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been forcibly displaced. People—mostly children and infants—are starving to death.

Biden, who early in the war declared his "unwavering, rock-solid support" for Israel, is seeking an additional $14.3 billion in military aid for the country, which already gets nearly $4 billion annually from Washington. The Democratic president has also twice sidestepped Congress to fast-track emergency armed aid to Israel.



"As donors and activists, we have committed much time and treasure in helping increase the turnout of likely Biden voters, particularly among young voters and voters of color," the letter states. "Many of these voters are now questioning whether the Democratic Party shares their values. If they stay home or vote for a third-party candidate, there is the very real danger that President Biden will be defeated in November."

"The reelection of Donald Trump would be a disaster for our country and a bigger disaster for Israel/Palestine, and we fear that the Gaza war is increasing the chances of that occurring," the signers said. "Because of the disillusionment of a critical portion of the Democratic coalition, the Gaza war is increasing the chances of a Trump victory."

"We are asking the Biden administration immediately to change course," they added. "Conditions need to be placed and monitored on any further military, financial, or diplomatic aid. All indiscriminate bombing and demolition must stop."

The Biden administration is currently reviewing Israeli claims that it has not arbitrarily blocked humanitarian aid and U.S. arms have been used in accordance with international law. Human Rights Watch and Oxfam on Tuesday sent the administration a memo detailing why Israel's assurances "cannot be relied upon."