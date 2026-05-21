Read It: The 192-Page Autopsy of the 2024 Election the DNC Didn't Want You To See

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Chairman Ken Martin told CNN he kept the document secret because he "didn’t want to create a distraction, but by not putting the report out, I ended up creating an even bigger distraction."
The controversial, and until now secret, Democratic National Committee autopsy of the 2024 election failure in which Democrats lost the White House to Donald Trump and control of Congress to the Republican Party was published online Thursday after it was obtained CNN.
For months, progressives have been agitating for the DNC to release the document, which was alleged to contain damning findings about the manner in which former Vice President Kamala Harris and her team ran the campaign, with a sharp focus on the issue of the genocide in Gaza. A search of the document posted Thursday found no mention of "Gaza," "Israel," or "Palestinians."
According to CNN, the "version of the report–better known as the 2024 autopsy–was written by Democratic strategist Paul Rivera. The DNC withheld the report until presented with CNN’s reporting about much of its contents. The copy published by CNN includes annotations in red that the DNC added to its version of Rivera’s report."
CNN said it did not modify the report in any way and that it "does not vouch for the accuracy of any statements within the report or the DNC’s annotations."
Here is the document, as first posted by the CNN:
In a statement to CNN after being informed the network was in possession of the document, DNC Chairman Ken Martin said, “After last November’s massive Democratic wins, I didn’t want to create a distraction, but by not putting the report out, I ended up creating an even bigger distraction. For that, I sincerely apologize."
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The controversial, and until now secret, Democratic National Committee autopsy of the 2024 election failure in which Democrats lost the White House to Donald Trump and control of Congress to the Republican Party was published online Thursday after it was obtained CNN.
For months, progressives have been agitating for the DNC to release the document, which was alleged to contain damning findings about the manner in which former Vice President Kamala Harris and her team ran the campaign, with a sharp focus on the issue of the genocide in Gaza. A search of the document posted Thursday found no mention of "Gaza," "Israel," or "Palestinians."
According to CNN, the "version of the report–better known as the 2024 autopsy–was written by Democratic strategist Paul Rivera. The DNC withheld the report until presented with CNN’s reporting about much of its contents. The copy published by CNN includes annotations in red that the DNC added to its version of Rivera’s report."
CNN said it did not modify the report in any way and that it "does not vouch for the accuracy of any statements within the report or the DNC’s annotations."
Here is the document, as first posted by the CNN:
In a statement to CNN after being informed the network was in possession of the document, DNC Chairman Ken Martin said, “After last November’s massive Democratic wins, I didn’t want to create a distraction, but by not putting the report out, I ended up creating an even bigger distraction. For that, I sincerely apologize."
The controversial, and until now secret, Democratic National Committee autopsy of the 2024 election failure in which Democrats lost the White House to Donald Trump and control of Congress to the Republican Party was published online Thursday after it was obtained CNN.
For months, progressives have been agitating for the DNC to release the document, which was alleged to contain damning findings about the manner in which former Vice President Kamala Harris and her team ran the campaign, with a sharp focus on the issue of the genocide in Gaza. A search of the document posted Thursday found no mention of "Gaza," "Israel," or "Palestinians."
According to CNN, the "version of the report–better known as the 2024 autopsy–was written by Democratic strategist Paul Rivera. The DNC withheld the report until presented with CNN’s reporting about much of its contents. The copy published by CNN includes annotations in red that the DNC added to its version of Rivera’s report."
CNN said it did not modify the report in any way and that it "does not vouch for the accuracy of any statements within the report or the DNC’s annotations."
Here is the document, as first posted by the CNN:
In a statement to CNN after being informed the network was in possession of the document, DNC Chairman Ken Martin said, “After last November’s massive Democratic wins, I didn’t want to create a distraction, but by not putting the report out, I ended up creating an even bigger distraction. For that, I sincerely apologize."