AOC Pleads for Biden to End Israel Aid Amid 'Unfolding Genocide' in Gaza

Progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the House floor Friday to demand a suspension of U.S. military aid to Israel as it wages a genocidal war on Gaza and deliberately starves Palestinians to death in the besieged enclave.

"As we speak, in this moment, 1.1 million innocents in Gaza are at famine's door. A famine that is being intentionally precipitated through the blocking of food and global humanitarian assistance by leaders in the Israeli government," Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said during her speech. "This is a mass starvation of people, engineered and orchestrated following the killing of another 30,000, 70% of whom were women and children."

"If you want to know what an unfolding genocide looks like, open your eyes," she continued. "It looks like the forced famine of 1.1 million innocents. It looks like thousands of children eating grass as their bodies consume themselves, while trucks of food are slowed and halted just miles away. It looks like good and decent people who do nothing. Or too little. Too late."

"As we speak, in this moment, 1.1 million innocents in Gaza are at famine's door."

Noting that much of the death and devastation in Gaza was "accomplished with U.S. resources and weapons," the congresswoman pointed out that "it is against United States law to provide weapons to forces who block United States humanitarian assistance."

"That is exactly what is happening right now," she said. "So much so that the president himself stated, during the State of the Union, that the United States must and will be building its own port to let aid through. It will be too late."

"The time is now to force compliance with U.S. law and the standards of humanity," the lawmaker asserted. "And fulfill our obligations to the American people to suspend the transfer of U.S. weapons to the Israeli government in order to stop and prevent further atrocity."

There is no world in which the forced famine of 1.1 million people cannot be considered genocide. And that is exactly what we are watching unfold in Gaza now.



We must enforce U.S. laws and halt weapons transfers to the Israeli government to stop an atrocity in the making. pic.twitter.com/N40Jk3yKc7

— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) March 22, 2024

Ocasio-Cortez related that "a decent man" once said: "'Preventing genocide is an achievable goal, a goal that requires a level of government organization and engagement that matches in its intensity the brutality and efficiency required to carry out mass killing. Too often, these efforts have come too late, after the best and least costly opportunities to prevent them have been missed.'"

"The man who said that was then-Vice President and now President Joseph Biden," she revealed. "And he was right."

Ocasio-Cortez was referring to a 2011 speech during which Biden told an audience at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum that "when a state engages in atrocity, it forfeits its sovereignty."

This, as U.S. troops were committing atrocities while violating the sovereignty of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Yemen, and Somalia as the Obama administration continued and expanded the so-called War on Terror launched after 9/11 by then-President George W. Bush.

"This is not just about Israel or Gaza. This is about us," Ocasio-Cortez added. "The world will never be the same. And we will never be the same. And we must write our story in this moment, of what it means and who we are as Americans. And our story must be not that we were good men who did nothing. But that we were a committed democracy that did something."

Ocasio-Cortez's plea came as her House colleagues voted 286-134 on Friday to extend U.S. sanctions on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) until March 2025, while authorizing another $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel. Ocasio-Cortez was one of just 22 House Democrats to vote against the measure, which also authorizes more than $1 trillion in spending on U.S. militarization.

Responding to unfounded Israeli claims—reportedly resulting from torture—that 12 of UNRWA's more than 13,000 workers in Gaza took part in the October 7 attacks on Israel, the U.S. and more than a dozen other countries suspended funding for the lifesaving agency, even as famine loomed amid Israel's relentless bombardment and siege. Numerous nations have since reinstated financing for UNRWA, most recently Finland on Friday.

The Biden administration—which is seeking an additional $14.3 billion in military aid for Israel—continues to support the country's war on Gaza even as evidence mounts that the key ally is violating an International Court of Justice order to avoid genocidal acts. However, the administration has ramped up its criticism of Israeli war crimes, with Biden imploring the Israel Defense Forces to stop its "indiscriminate bombing" of civilians and Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week asserting that "children should not be dying of malnutrition in Gaza."

"It's time for the president to bring real leverage to bear, in accordance with existing U.S. law, and suspend military assistance to Israel."

But they are dying, and critics say U.S. humanitarian airdrops and construction of an aid port are essentially meaningless as long as Washington also continues to back Israel's genocidal onslaught. And now the world is watching as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his far-right government vow to invade Rafah, where around 1.5 million Palestinians—the vast majority of them refugees forcibly expelled from other parts of Gaza—are sheltering.

"The Biden administration has rightly been sounding the alarm about the threatened Israeli incursion into Rafah, and the looming famine resulting from Israel's indiscriminate war on Gaza," said Matt Duss, executive vice president of the Center for International Policy. "But the devastating last five months have shown the limits of the power of words."

"It's time for the president to bring real leverage to bear, in accordance with existing U.S. law, and suspend military assistance to Israel," Duss added. "We applaud Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez's courageous call today for President Biden to do that."