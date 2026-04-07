Famed Iranian Musician Holds Sit-In to Shield Power Plant From War Criminal Trump

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"I wish for the light of my own life to be extinguished before a more serious stage of infrastructural war turns off the lights of my country’s homes.”
Iranian composer and tar virtuoso Ali Ghamsari has stationed himself outside of the Damavand power plant in Tehran in defiance of US President Donald Trump's threats to commit war crimes by destroying Iran's entire energy infrastructure.
As Tehran Times reported on Tuesday, Ghamsari said in a message posted to social media that he wanted to sit at the plant and make music to "become a shield for the electricity of 40% of Tehran."
The musician referenced Trump's threats to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Age[s]," and said that his playing outside the plant was an act of symbolic resistance.
"In these days, we are facing irreparable attacks on our country's vital infrastructure, such as bridges and industrial factories," Ghamsari said. "An event that targets Iran and its people to push them back toward the Stone Age... I wish for the light of my own life to be extinguished before a more serious stage of infrastructural war turns off the lights of my country’s homes. I hope my eyes never see even an inch of our soil being separated."
Renowned Iranian composer, Ali Ghamsari and tar virtuoso, announced he will stay at the Damavand Combined Cycle Power Plant.
His plan: Create music there as a symbolic effort to shield Iran's infrastructure from attack. pic.twitter.com/rSHRK6Us4Y
— Iran Screenshot (@iranscreenshot) April 6, 2026
Trump on Tuesday morning issued his most bloodthirsty and genocidal threat to Iran yet, warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” unless Iran met his demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed for the last several weeks after Trump and Israel launched an unprovoked war.
Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the US-based Center for International Policy, argued that the president's threat "meets the threshold for intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national group as set forth in 18 US Code § 1091 prohibiting the crime of genocide," and said Trump could be prosecuted for war crimes should he follow through.
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Iranian composer and tar virtuoso Ali Ghamsari has stationed himself outside of the Damavand power plant in Tehran in defiance of US President Donald Trump's threats to commit war crimes by destroying Iran's entire energy infrastructure.
As Tehran Times reported on Tuesday, Ghamsari said in a message posted to social media that he wanted to sit at the plant and make music to "become a shield for the electricity of 40% of Tehran."
The musician referenced Trump's threats to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Age[s]," and said that his playing outside the plant was an act of symbolic resistance.
"In these days, we are facing irreparable attacks on our country's vital infrastructure, such as bridges and industrial factories," Ghamsari said. "An event that targets Iran and its people to push them back toward the Stone Age... I wish for the light of my own life to be extinguished before a more serious stage of infrastructural war turns off the lights of my country’s homes. I hope my eyes never see even an inch of our soil being separated."
Renowned Iranian composer, Ali Ghamsari and tar virtuoso, announced he will stay at the Damavand Combined Cycle Power Plant.
His plan: Create music there as a symbolic effort to shield Iran's infrastructure from attack. pic.twitter.com/rSHRK6Us4Y
— Iran Screenshot (@iranscreenshot) April 6, 2026
Trump on Tuesday morning issued his most bloodthirsty and genocidal threat to Iran yet, warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” unless Iran met his demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed for the last several weeks after Trump and Israel launched an unprovoked war.
Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the US-based Center for International Policy, argued that the president's threat "meets the threshold for intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national group as set forth in 18 US Code § 1091 prohibiting the crime of genocide," and said Trump could be prosecuted for war crimes should he follow through.
Iranian composer and tar virtuoso Ali Ghamsari has stationed himself outside of the Damavand power plant in Tehran in defiance of US President Donald Trump's threats to commit war crimes by destroying Iran's entire energy infrastructure.
As Tehran Times reported on Tuesday, Ghamsari said in a message posted to social media that he wanted to sit at the plant and make music to "become a shield for the electricity of 40% of Tehran."
The musician referenced Trump's threats to bomb Iran "back to the Stone Age[s]," and said that his playing outside the plant was an act of symbolic resistance.
"In these days, we are facing irreparable attacks on our country's vital infrastructure, such as bridges and industrial factories," Ghamsari said. "An event that targets Iran and its people to push them back toward the Stone Age... I wish for the light of my own life to be extinguished before a more serious stage of infrastructural war turns off the lights of my country’s homes. I hope my eyes never see even an inch of our soil being separated."
Renowned Iranian composer, Ali Ghamsari and tar virtuoso, announced he will stay at the Damavand Combined Cycle Power Plant.
His plan: Create music there as a symbolic effort to shield Iran's infrastructure from attack. pic.twitter.com/rSHRK6Us4Y
— Iran Screenshot (@iranscreenshot) April 6, 2026
Trump on Tuesday morning issued his most bloodthirsty and genocidal threat to Iran yet, warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” unless Iran met his demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed for the last several weeks after Trump and Israel launched an unprovoked war.
Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the US-based Center for International Policy, argued that the president's threat "meets the threshold for intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national group as set forth in 18 US Code § 1091 prohibiting the crime of genocide," and said Trump could be prosecuted for war crimes should he follow through.