Climate Groups Rebuke 'Incoherent' Vision Put Forth by Oil Exec Leading COP28

Climate campaigners on Thursday issued fresh calls for humanity to swiftly transition away from fossil fuels in response to a speech in which Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the oil executive appointed COP28 president-designate, outlined his vision for the United Nations climate summit hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai later this year.

Al Jaber—whose COP28 presidency already has been condemned because he is also CEO of the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company—delivered a keynote address in Brussels during the 7th Ministerial on Climate Action, convened by Canada, China, and the European Union.

"We were expecting a clear vision for a 'game-changing' COP," said Oil Change International global policy lead Romain Ioualalen in a statement. "Instead, we heard a confusing and sometimes incoherent speech."

"Confusing because, while Sultan Al Jaber has been touring the world listening to a variety of stakeholders, he seems to have only heard the fossil fuel industry's shopping list of techno-fixes and delay tactics and not the growing global clamor for a rapid transition away from coal, oil, and gas," the campaigner explained. "Repackaging the oil and gas industry's inadequate climate plans and calling it 'just transition' does not a climate leader make."

Referencing the more ambitious 2015 Paris climate agreement goal, Ioualalen argued that "the speech was also incoherent because science has shown that the 1.5°C limit cannot be kept alive unless world leaders recognize the urgent need to end the expansion of fossil fuel production and for a fast, fair, and full phaseout of all fossil fuels. The phaseout of fossil fuels is not only inevitable, it is urgent."

"Sultan Al Jaber is right that tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency globally are key objectives for this COP. But recent history has shown that more renewable energy does not automatically translate into less fossil fuels," he said.

"COP28 will only be a success if its presidency sets aside the interests of the oil and gas industry and facilitates a clear outcome on the need for a decline of all fossil fuel production and use, as well as a rapid phase-in of wind and solar," Ioualalen added. "The only way we'll build a new energy system that is both clean and fair is by actively phasing out the old."

Speaking for over 20 minutes in Brussels on Thursday, Al Jaber said that "the science has been crystal clear" about what is needed to cut emissions in line with the 1.5°C target, which the international community is "nowhere near close enough" to hitting.

After acknowledging that the world has faced recent record-breaking heat along with "devastating droughts and floods" that are becoming more common due to global heating, he declared that "I am calling on all of us to disrupt business-as-usual, unite around decisive action, and achieve game-changing results."

The COP28 leader on Thursday also released a related letter stating that "our vision to deliver on the pillars of the Paris agreement is to focus our specific action on four paradigm shifts," which are:

Fast-tracking the energy transition and slashing emissions before 2030;

Transforming climate finance, by delivering on old promises and setting the framework for a new deal on finance;

Putting nature, people, lives and livelihoods at the heart of climate action; and

Mobilizing for the most inclusive COP ever.

Alex Rafalowicz, executive director of the Fossil Fuel Nonproliferation Treaty Initiative, said Thursday that "Al Jaber already recognized himself that the end of fossil fuels is inevitable. The question is, how?"

"If COP28's main goal is to ensure we honor the commitment to 1.5°C, this can only be achieved by a commitment to stop any new fossil fuel projects from today," he continued. "The UAE should do this, and the USA should do this, every country must. So-called 'climate leaders' need to stop using these forums as a performance stage and stop new fossil fuel projects—that is the test."

According to Rafalowicz, "The COP must work with and support the real leadership of countries like the Pacific nations and Colombia, that want to end fossil fuels—fast, fair, and forever."

While less critical of Al Jaber than some campaigners, Tom Evans, policy adviser on climate diplomacy and geopolitics at the international think tank E3G, similarly stressed on Thursday that achieving the Paris limit—beyond which scientists warn of catastrophic tipping points—requires concrete global action.



"The UAE have taken on a lot the feedback that people were eager to hear them set out a vision and a forward process," said Evans. "They've shown more of a clear grip over the stepping stones between now and COP28. It's coming later than expected, but it's a step up."

"Al Jaber's vision has the right ingredients. But the proof will be in the pudding," he added. "Keeping 1.5°C in reach requires final agreements at COP28 to phase out fossil fuels, triple renewables, accelerate reform of the financial system to unlock money for mitigation and adaptation, and a functioning fund for loss and damage."