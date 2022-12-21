Human Rights Group Condemns Republican Gov. for Further Militarizing Texas-Mexico Border

A human rights group on Wednesday denounced Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for pulling \u0022another political, inhumane stunt\u0022 by deploying National Guard troops to El Paso and \u0022further militarizing the southern border, terrorizing border residents and vulnerable migrants.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Border Network for Human Rights (BNHR) was referring to Abbott\u0026#039;s decision to use \u0022state resources to promote a racist, anti-refugee, xenophobic agenda\u0022 after Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency last Saturday in an effort to prevent unhoused asylum-seekers from freezing to death.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our country desperately needs a comprehensive and updated immigration reform and asylum system.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The city of El Paso\u0026#039;s declaration of emergency was an attempt to enable the city to access much-needed resources to help the arriving vulnerable migrants at the border,\u0022 BNHR executive director Fernando García said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022For the past few days, our community and nation have witnessed children, women, and entire families sleeping on the streets, suffering from extremely harsh, cold weather,\u0022 said García. \u0022Those images are a reflection of our broken and inhumane immigration system, fueled by our federal government\u0026#039;s inaction in supporting nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and other entities who stand ready to welcome asylum-seekers.\u0022\r\n\r\nEl Paso Times reported that while Leeser had \u0022long resisted issuing a state of emergency declaration... the sight of people on downtown streets with temperatures dipping below freezing\u0022 inspired his decision, which was made to allow the city to tap into the state\u0026#039;s more abundant humanitarian and logistical resources.\r\n\r\n\u0022El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D\u0026#039;Agostino said the state emergency declaration would give the city more flexibility in operating larger sheltering operations and provide additional transportation for arriving asylum-seekers,\u0022 the newspaper reported. The city \u0022requested additional personnel for feeding and housing operations, additional busing operations, and state law enforcement.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut García noted that \u0022rather than assisting in humanitarian and logistical support,\u0022 Abbott is using Leeser\u0026#039;s declaration \u0022to feed into the racist, xenophobic, and white supremacist rhetoric of \u0026#039;an invasion\u0026#039; by militarizing our city further and effectively imposing his illegal Operation Lone Star.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs The Texas Tribune, which has reported extensively on the right-wing governor\u0026#039;s militarized border crackdown, explains:\r\n\r\n\r\nAbbott launched Operation Lone Star to ramp up security along the Texas-Mexico border in March 2021, citing insufficient policies from the federal government. He announced that the state would deploy resources from the Department of Public Safety and the National Guard. The Texas Legislature dedicated nearly $2 billion toward the effort. But the operation has been mired in controversy; National Guard troops have called it a disaster, and migrants arrested on state trespassing charges have gotten caught in confused legal proceedings, their lawyers citing due-process violations.\r\n\r\n\r\nGarcía said that BNHR is \u0022outraged to learn of the arrival of the Texas National Guard... who have staged military vehicles and razor wire at the Río Bravo.\u0022 The organization demands \u0022the immediate withdrawal\u0022 of soldiers from the area, he added, \u0022and the halt of any immigration strategy that further militarizes our border.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhen he announced the emergency declaration last Saturday, Leeser said that supplementary humanitarian aid would only become more necessary after Wednesday, when Title 42 expulsions were scheduled to end and as many as 6,000 daily apprehensions and street releases were expected.\r\n\r\nHowever, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday granted a request from 19 GOP-led states to temporarily block the Biden administration from lifting the Title 42 public health order that has been weaponized to expedite the removal of asylum-seekers during the Covid-19 pandemic.\r\n\r\nIn its Tuesday filing, the Biden administration asked the high court to issue a final decision by Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022The solution to the border situation has never been more evident,\u0022 García said Wednesday. \u0022Our country desperately needs a comprehensive and updated immigration reform and asylum system.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022BNHR calls for much-needed investments to establish a welcoming infrastructure at the border,\u0022 said García, who proposed the establishment of new \u0022Ellis Island welcoming centers\u0022 around the border to \u0022provide the necessary services and legal support that asylum-seekers and refugees desperately need.\u0022